Aldean, Anthony, Bocelli: The Kansas City concert scene is picking up. Here’s a guide

Don’t let the recent cancellations and postponements of big concerts fool you. Despite the persistence of the pandemic, the outlook is definitely bright for the local music scene.

You’ll just need to practice some patience.

For the first time during the pandemic, major bands have begun en masse to announce new or rescheduled national tours — most beginning in the fall or winter. Many will visit the Kansas City area.

Concerts announced just this week, with tickets to go on sale May 21, include Shinedown on Sept. 21 at Azura Amphitheater (formerly Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre) and Jason Aldean on Oct. 8 at the T-Mobile Center.

Other recent additions to Azura’s schedule, which will begin June 25 with Styx and Collective Soul, are Korn and Staind (Sept. 6), Glass Animals (Sept. 22) and Machine Gun Kelly (Oct. 3). The T-Mobile Center recently added concerts by Marc Anthony (Oct. 9), Andrea Bocelli (Oct. 16), Dude Perfect (Oct. 31) and Eric Church (Feb. 18).

On the flip side, the summer slates of the T-Mobile Center and Starlight Theatre have been decimated.

Justin Bieber and Rage Against the Machine concerts at the T-Mobile Center have been postponed until next year, and Maroon 5 was canceled. As it stands, the downtown arena won’t return with live concerts until Kane Brown on Sept. 16, but October will be jammed with events.

With the recent postponements of Alicia Keys and Goo Goo Dolls, most summer shows planned for Starlight now have been delayed a year. The remaining 2021 concert slate consists of Lindsey Sterling (July 3) and The Doobie Brothers (Sept. 14), along with comedian Bill Burr (Sept. 15). The Broadway musical schedule is still intact.

Alicia Keys was scheduled to play at Starlight Theatre on Aug. 25, but her concert has been postponed until Aug. 24, 2022. File photo

Stadium concerts by Kenney Chesney (May 29 at Arrowhead) and ’80s bands including Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe (Aug. 24 at Kauffman) also have been postponed, with the latter moving to July 19, 2022, at Kauffman Stadium. Chesney’s website says rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, smaller venues have been bolstering their offerings.

Among many concerts added to the local listings in recent weeks are Needtobreathe with Switchfoot (Sept. 8) and Little Big Town (Sept. 24-25) at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, and Rufus Wainwright and José González (Sept. 20) and Louis Tomlinson (Feb. 26), already sold out at the Uptown.

Knuckleheads, the only local venue to remain active through virtually the entire pandemic, has begun scheduling more national touring acts. This summer, Knuckleheads will present, among others, Blues Traveler (July 8), Steve Earle & The Dukes (July 9), Tanya Tucker (Aug. 6) and Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters (Aug. 20).

Elsewhere, The Truman will offer Shakey Graves (Aug. 11) and Moon Taxi (Aug. 27), and the schedule for the Crossroads series at Grinders is filling, highlighted by Bluegrass in the Bottoms (June 25) and The Decemberists (Aug. 7).

Tickets for Jason Aldean’s Oct. 8 concert at the T-Mobile Center will go on sale May 21. File photo

On sale Friday, May 21

Shinedown with The Struts and Zero 9:36, Sept. 21, Azura Amphitheater. Ticket prices TBA.

Jason Aldean with Hardy and Lainey Wilson, Oct. 8, T-Mobile Center. Ticket prices TBA.

Jelly Roll, Oct. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$30

Tauren Wells with Riley Clemmons and Andrew Ripp, Nov. 7, Sheffield Family Life Center. Ticket prices TBA.

Abbamania, Nov. 14, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

Madison Beer, Nov. 15, The Truman. $27.50-$55

Straight No Chaser, Nov. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37.95-$63

Anderson East, Dec. 10, Madrid. Ticket prices TBA.

Girl in Red, March 29, The Truman. $24.50-$50

Upcoming on sale

Legends of Hip Hop, Oct. 15, Municipal Auditorium. Ticket prices TBA. On sale May 28.

Styx will open the newly named Azura Amphitheatre’s 2021 schedule June 25, along with Collective Soul. File photo

Coming soon

Parmalee, May 20, Knuckleheads. $20

Lurrie Bell with The House Rockers, May 20, Knuckleheads. $15

Micky and The Motorcars, May 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Almost Kiss and KC/DC, May 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Laine Hardy, May 26, Knuckleheads. $25-$50

Lil Durk, May 27, BLVD Nights. $75-$120

Lost Dog Street Band, May 28, Bottleneck. $15

Buckcherry, June 1, Uptown. $35-$45

Sara Morgan, June 3, Knuckleheads. $20

Jason Boland & The Stragglers, June 4, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Tank, June 4, Uptown. $55

The 502s, June 6, Knuckleheads. $15

Tab Benoit with Whiskey Bayou, June 11, Knuckleheads. $35

Jamey Johnson, June 18, Grinders. $40-$85

The Samples and Counter Culture, June 18, The Truman. $25

Myles Kennedy, June 23, Uptown. $35-$59

Charley Crockett, June 24, Uptown. $30-$35

Bluegrass in the Bottoms, June 25-26, Grinders. $80-$150

Styx and Collective Soul, June 25, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$137

Tech N9ne, June 26, Kansas City Live! $27.50-$100

Marc Anthony is scheduled to perform at the T-Mobile Center on Oct. 9. File photo

Also on sale

Fitz and the Tantrums with Livingston, July 1, Grinders. $35-$59

Lindsey Stirling with Kiesza, July 3, Starlight. $39.50-$144.50

Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band, July 23, Knuckleheads. $20

Steve Earle & The Dukes, July 9, Knuckleheads. $42.50-$65

Dale Watson, July 10, Knuckleheads. $20

American Aquarium with Morgan Wade, July 15, Knuckleheads. $20

Trampled Under Foot, July 16-17, Knuckleheads. $68.50-$145

For King & Country, July 17, Azura Amphitheater. $29.50-$79.50

The Phil Collins Experience with Switch, July 17, Uptown. $25-$45

Poison Overdose with The M80s and Rebel Yell, July 23, Uptown. $20

Josh Abbott Band, July 24, PBR Big Sky. $25-$500

Icewear Vezzo with 2Gunn Kevi and Suli4q, July 29, BLVD Nights. $30-$300

The Quebe Sisters, July 29, Knuckleheads. $20

The Cadillac Three, July 31, Knuckleheads. $20

Jo Koy, July 31-Aug. 1, Uptown. $52.50-$62.50

Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Aug. 3, Uptown. $35-$142

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Aug. 3, Azura Amphitheater. $45-$99.50

Paul Cauthen, Aug. 5, Knuckleheads. $25

Tanya Tucker with Erin Enderlin, Aug. 6, Knuckleheads. $48.50

The Decemberists, Aug. 7, Grinders. $35-$99

My Baby, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $15

Shakey Graves with Tré Burt, Aug. 11, The Truman. $27-$54

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney, Aug. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$87.50

The Dead South, Aug. 13, Grinders. $25-$75

Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, Aug. 20, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

Deicide and Kataklysm, Aug. 21, Riot Room. $25

Flyover 2021, Aug. 21, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$200

Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Aug. 21, Ameristar. $35-$50

Between The Buried and Me, Aug. 22, Granada. $25

The Fab Four, Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45

Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, Aug. 27, Ameristar. $35-$50

Moon Taxi, Aug. 27, The Truman. $29.50-$60

Beartooth with Wage War and Dragged Under, Aug. 28, The Truman. $28.50-$50

Jeanne Robertson, Aug. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$54.50

Throwback Throwdown featuring Clint Black, Tracy Byrd and Neal McCoy, Aug. 28, Azura Amphitheater. $25-$60

Martina McBride with Hailey Whitters, Aug. 29, Kauffman Center. $39-$119

Louis The Child with Whethan, Aug. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34-$45

Waxahatchee, Aug. 31, Knuckleheads. Sold out.

Yallapalooza featuring Morgan Wallen, Sept. 2, Azura Amphitheater. $20-$109.50

The Phantom Blues Band featuring Mike Finnigan, Sept. 3, Knuckleheads. $35-47.50

Korn and Staind, Sept. 6, Azura Amphitheater. $29.50-$89.50

Chris Renzema, Sept. 8, The Truman. $17-$34

Needtobreathe with Switchfoot and The New Respects, Sept. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $32.50-$65

Dancefestopia, Sept. 9-12, Lacygne, Kansas. $199-$599

Adam Carolla, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45

Son Volt, Sept. 11, Knuckleheads. $25-$37.50

Shake The Lake Country Music Festival, Sept. 11, Longview Lake Swim Beach. $49-$149

Big Thief, Sept. 12, Liberty Hall. $26-$50

Albert Cummings, Sept. 18, Knuckleheads. $18.50

The Doobie Brothers with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Sept. 14, Starlight. $39-$175

Bill Burr, Sept. 15, Starlight. $35-$85

Dance Gavin Dance with Animals As Leaders and more, Sept. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$35

Kane Brown, Sept. 16, T-Mobile Center. $35-$75

John Pizzarelli Trio, Sept. 17, Folly. $20-$55

Sara Evans, Sept. 17, Ameristar. $55-$209

Grand Funk Railroad, Sept. 18, Ameristar. $40-$175

Rufus Wainwright and José González, Sept. 20, Uptown. $35-$79

The Allman Betts Band, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $28.50

Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21, The Truman. $28

Glass Animals, Sept. 22, Azura Amphitheater. $25-$39.50

Grouplove, Sept. 22, Liberty Hall. $30

Little Big Town with Nightfall, Sept. 24-25, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$115

Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 24, Ameristar. $30-$110

Pecos & The Rooftops, Sept. 24, Granada. $13

America, Sept. 25, Lied Center. $21-$55

Don Felder, Sept. 25, Ameristar. $45-$170

Boney James, Sept. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$49.50

Lauren Daigle, Sept. 26, T-Mobile Center. $26.50-$122

Samia with Savannah Conley, Sept. 26, RecordBar. $15

Jukebox the Ghost, Sept. 29, The Truman. $20-$25

Mt. Joy and Trampled By Turtles, Sept. 29, Grinders. $34.50-$134

Amir El Saffar and the Two Rivers Ensemble, Sept. 30, Lied Center. $14-$25

The Avett Brothers, Oct. 1, Azura Amphitheater. $44.50-$69.50

Slaughter with La Guns, Oct. 1, Ameristar. $27-$140

Machine Gun Kelly, Oct. 3, Azura Amphitheater. $68-$237

City Morgue, Oct. 7, Granada. $20

Marc Rebillet, Oct. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23-$33

Nikki Glaser, Oct. 8, Uptown. $39.75

Japanese Breakfast with Luna Li, Oct. 9, Granada. $25

Karrin Allyson, Oct. 9, Folly. $20-$55

Marc Anthony, Oct. 9, T-Mobile Center. $64-$184

Primus with Wolfmother, Oct. 9, Grinders. $37.50-$97

Gojira with Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $25-$50

Vicki Lawrence and Mama, Oct. 15, Ameristar. $40-$145

Andrea Bocelli, Oct. 16, T-Mobile Center. $80-$1,500

Pokey LaFarge, Oct. 16, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Preacher Lawson, Oct. 16, Ameristar. $20-$35

In This Moment with Ded and Raven Black, Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40

Jake Miller, Oct. 19, RecordBar. $20

Watkins Family Hour, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $39.50

Trey Kennedy, Oct. 21, Uptown. $35-$99

The Westerlies, Oct. 24, Lied Center. $16-$30

David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Oct. 25, Kauffman Center. $39-$109

Black Violin, Oct. 27, Kauffman Center. $29-$59

Grupo Firme, Oct. 29, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$139.50

Todd Snider, Oct. 29, Folly. $35-$45

Dayglow, Oct. 30, The Truman. $20-$25

Josh Turner, Oct. 30, Ameristar. $55-$170

MercyMe, Oct. 30, Cable Dahmer Arena. $30-$165

Dude Perfect, Oct. 31, T-Mobile Center. $28-$202

Crumb, Nov. 1, Granada. $25

Theory of a Deadman with 10 Years, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $15-$20

Coin with Valley, Nov. 3, The Truman. $25-$75

Cory and the Wongnotes featuring Antwaun Stanley, Nov. 3, Madrid. $25

Jinjer with Suicide Silence, Nov. 4, Granada. $25-$133

KU Symphony Orchestra with Tiempo Libre, Nov. 4, Lied Center. $14-$25

The Brian McKnight 4, Nov. 5, Lied Center. $19-$50

Leonid & Friends, Nov. 5, Ameristar. $20-$120

Commodores, Nov. 6, Ameristar. $57-$160

Robbie Fulks, Nov. 7, Lied Center. $16-$30

Emmet Cohen Trio, Nov. 8, Lied Center. $19-$35

John Mark McMillan, Nov. 8, RecordBar. $25

The Monkees, Nov. 10, Uptown. $45-$79

Brothers Osborne with Travis Denning and Tenille Townes, Nov. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50

Chuck Prophet, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. $20

Queensryche, Nov. 12, Ameristar. $35-$55

“Whose Live Anyway,” Nov. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$79.50

Sam Baker Trio, Nov. 13, Folly. $15-$50

Dan and Shay, Nov. 14, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$79.50

Scribble Showdown, Nov. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$55

Julien Baker with DEHD and Katie Malco, Nov. 15, Granada. $25

Caribou with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Nov. 18, Granada. $27

Stephen Curtis Chapman, Nov. 18, Folly. $26-$75

Steep Canyon Rangers, Nov. 19, Lied Center. $14-$35

The Guess Who, Nov. 20, Ameristar. $35-$150

Lovelytheband and Sir Sly with Cannons, Nov. 21, The Truman. $29.50-$35

Neck Deep, Nov. 22, The Truman. $27.50

Elton Dan and Friends, Nov. 27, Uptown. $20-$25

Purity Ring, Nov. 30, Granada. $26-$50

Kip Moore with Gabe Lee, Dec. 2, Uptown. $35-$159

“The Price Is Right” Live! Dec. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$65

Monophonics, Dec. 3, RecordBar. $15-$20

Travis Tritt, Dec. 3, Ameristar. $59.50-$89.50

Carrot Top, Dec. 4, Ameristar. $30-$105

Disney Princess: The Concert, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $29.50-$80

David Benoit, Dec. 10, Folly. $20-$55

The Driver Era, Dec. 10, The Truman. $25-$154

Home Free, Dec. 10, Uptown. $24.50-$87

Tony Orlando, Dec. 11, Ameristar. $35

Gary Gulman, Dec. 16, Madrid. $25-$35

Impractical Jokers, Dec. 18, T-Mobile Center. $52.50-$153

Tommy Emmanuel with Andy McKee, Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio, Jan. 15, Folly. $20-$55

Little River Band, Jan. 15, Ameristar. $45-$145

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Jan. 18, Lied Center. $19-$55

The Man in Black: Tribute To Johnny Cash, Jan. 22, Ameristar. $15-$105

Motion City Soundtrack, Jan. 25, Granada. $34.50

Herman’s Hermits, Jan. 28, Ameristar. $35-$50

Fortune Feimster, Jan. 29, Uptown. $29.50-$92

Elton John, Feb. 1, T-Mobile Center. $66-$1,038

Iliza Shlesinger, Feb. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

The Beach Boys, Feb. 9, 2022, Kauffman Center. $54-$104

Beth Hart, Feb. 10, Uptown. $35-$227

Anat Cohen Quartetinho, Feb. 12, Folly. $20-$55

Rosanne Cash, Feb. 12, Lied Center. $19-$50

Eric Church, Feb. 18, T-Mobile Center. $39-$169

Tommy Cash, Feb. 19, Encore. $15

The Weeknd, Feb. 19, T-Mobile Center. $29.75-$425.75

Terry Fator, Feb. 22, Ameristar. $62-$225

David Archuleta, Feb. 24, Knuckleheads. $25-$140

Louis Tomlinson, Feb. 26, Uptown. Sold out.

K.Flay, March 1, The Truman. $21.50-$27

Everclear, March 4, Ameristar. $35-$115

Dennis Deyoung, March 5, Ameristar. $40-$60

Crystal Gayle, March 12, Ameristar. $35-$50

Paquito D’Rivera Quintet, March 12, Folly. $20-$55

Kaleo, March 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42-$62

We Banjo 3, March 19, The Truman. $15-$30

Yakov Smirnoff, March 25, Ameristar. $28

Alton Brown, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$69.50

The Airborne Toxic Event, March 28, The Truman. $25-$30

Girl Talk, April 9, The Truman. $25-$30

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, April 10, Kauffman Center. $35-$139

John Gorka, April 10, Lied Center. $16-$30

Aly & AJ, April 14, The Truman. $28.50-$55

Eliane Elias, April 16, Folly. $20-$55

Alan Doyle, April 21, Madrid. $25-$35

LP with Nick Leng, April 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$135

T.G. Sheppard, April 23, Ameristar. $20-$35

Amy Speace, April 24, Lied Center. $16-$30

Justin Bieber, May 4, T-Mobile Center. $50.50-$116

Russ, May 17, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.95-$59.95

They Might Be Giants, May 17, The Truman. $27-$30

Rage Against The Machine, May 18, T-Mobile Center. $125-$578

Jacob Collier, May 19, The Truman. $30

AJR, June 1, 2022, Starlight. $29.50-$69.50

Brit Floyd, June 18, 2022 Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$79.50

Matchbox Twenty, June 21, 2022, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 29, 2022, Starlight. $25-$150

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, July 19, 2022, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$945

Ted Nugent, Aug. 6, 2022, Ameristar. $60-$240

David Gray, Aug. 7, 2022, Starlight. $45-$125

Alicia Keys, Aug. 24, 2022, Starlight. $39.50-$249.50

Roger Waters, Sept. 3, 2022, T-Mobile Center. $32-$384

