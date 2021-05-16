Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, other ’80s bands reschedule Royals stadium concert — again

Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil, left, and Mick Mars, right, perform at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, August 29, 2015. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

A heavy metal band tour set to play at Kauffman Stadium has again been rescheduled.

The 2021 Stadium Tour, which previously moved from June 2020 to August 2021 due to the pandemic, has again been pushed back, this time to 2022, according to a news release from the MLB.

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts are now set to rock the baseball stadium on July 19, 2022.

All tickets purchased through the MLB will be honored for the new dates, tour organizers said.

More information on getting tickets for the show can be found here.

Those hoping to request a refund have to fill out an online form by June 13.