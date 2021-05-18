Alicia Keys’ Kansas City concert postponed a second summer in a row because of COVID

Alicia Keys has postponed her concert at Starlight Theatre for the second consecutive summer. File photo

For the second summer in a row, Alicia Keys’ concert scheduled for Starlight Theatre will be postponed a year.

Last year, Keys postponed her entire 2020 world tour, including an August concert at Starlight, because of the pandemic. Now that rescheduled show, set for Aug. 25, is pushed back to Aug. 24, 2022.

In addition, the Goo Goo Dolls’ Aug. 2 concert at Starlight also has been postponed, with no new date announced. With these postponements, Starlight’s remaining 2021 concert slate consists only of Lindsey Sterling (July 3) and the Doobie Brothers (Sept. 14), along with comedian Bill Burr (Sept. 15).

“As COVID-19 puts concerts on pause, we’ve created a plan to give you refund options if you have tickets to a show that is cancelled or rescheduled,” Starlight says on its website. Go to kcstarlight.com for details.

Over the weekend, organizers of an August show at Kauffman Stadium featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts announced it is rescheduled for July 19, 2022.