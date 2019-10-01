Luke Bryan Farm Tour coming to farm outside Kansas City; traffic delays anticipated

Luke Bryan brought his What Makes You Country tour to the Sprint Center in August 2018. Special to the Star

Roads in a part of rural Miami County are expected to be much busier than usual Thursday as thousands of fans descend upon a farm near Louisburg, Kansas, as part of country music star Luke Bryan’s 11th annual Farm Tour.

The concert will be at MC Farms in a field on the south side of West 255th Street and Pflumm Road. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that it would work with several agencies to ensure the safety of the concert-goers. Side roads in the area will be closed for event traffic.

“The idea behind this tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns that would not see larger scale shows,” Bryan said when dates for this year’s annual Farm Tour were announced. “Growing up in rural Georgia, we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts. It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms.”

Parking for the event starts at 2 p.m., and gates to the venue open at 5 p.m. The show is expected to start at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are available for $56 in advance and $70 at the gate through lukebryan.com. Parking costs $5 when purchased with a ticket or $20 the day of the show.

Concert-goers are asked to arrive from either U.S. 169 or U.S. 69. Traffic from U.S. 69 will be routed west on 247th Street to Pflumm Road and then south to 255th Street. Traffic coming from U.S. 169 will go east on 255th Street, north on Somerset Road to 247th Street and then south on Pflumm to 255th Street.

Signs will be posted directing people to the concert.

The six-stop tour kicked off in Marshall, Wisconsin, on Sept. 26. A concert Friday night in Richland, Michigan, was canceled because of severe weather. That concert will be rescheduled. After the Louisburg concert, the tour continues Friday in Douglass, Kansas, outside Wichita, and Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.