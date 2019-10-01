KC concerts Oct. 3-9: Luke Combs, Branford Marsalis, Heart with Joan Jett

Luke Combs will be playing Friday at Sprint Center. Tennessean.com

“It Was 50 Years Ago Today”

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Speculating about a hypothetical 2019 Beatles reunion is folly. Even so, it’s tempting to insist that the Fab Four might have constructed something along the lines of “It Was 50 Years Ago Today.” The interpretation of the landmark 1969 “The White Album” features Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz of the Monkees, Joey Molland of Badfinger and Jason Scheff of Chicago. The stars will reimagine classics like “Blackbird” and “Back in the U.S.S.R.” and play some of their individual hits. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $49-$109 through kauffmancenter.org.

Orville Peck

8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at RecordBar

It’s a shame that “Country Music,” the new 16-hour documentary Ken Burns created for PBS, doesn’t extend past 1996. Discovering what Burns makes of Orville Peck would have been fascinating. The masked cowboy performs unsettling songs that often sound as if lunatics are singing Roy Orbison covers in a haunted karaoke bar. Peck’s typically disturbing “Kansas (Remembers Me Now)” is delivered from the unrepentant perspective of one of the killers in the horrifying Clutter family murders of 1959. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $12 through therecordbar.com.

Clairo

10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at CrossroadsKC

Claire Cottrill spent much of 2019 as the opening act on the arena tour of pop star Khalid. The social media posts of the 21-year-old from Massachusetts who performs as Clairo reflects the pride she takes in serving as the headlining act of the 2019 Middle of the Map Fest. Maryland’s Snail Mail and London’s Beabadoobee, secondary headliners of the two-day event, share Clairo’s left-of-center pop sensibility. The singer-songwriter Nicole Springer will be among the three dozen locally based acts also appearing on the festival’s six stages. 785-749-7475. Festival passes are $39.50-$75 through middleofthemapfest.com.

Luke Combs

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Sprint Center

Luke Combs is entirely believable when he insists he trusts only beer, bars and his guitar on his breakout hit “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” The North Carolina native looks and sounds like a man who spends quality time with his three favorite things. Unlike many contemporary country stars, the burly Combs doesn’t resemble a matinee idol. Combs’ lack of pretense and embrace of straightforward songs about heartbreak and good times are refreshing. With Morgan Wallen, Jameson Rodgers and Dee Jay Silver. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $25-$50 through sprintcenter.com.

Branford Marsalis

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Folly Theater

The Branford Marsalis Quartet ERIC RYAN ANDERSON

Even though he’s far more receptive to adventurous sounds than his famous little brother Wynton, Branford Marsalis’ commitment to mainstream jazz shouldn’t be underestimated. The saxophonist will be joined by his longstanding band of pianist Joey Calderazzo, bassist Eric Revis and drummer Justin Faulkner. Their new release, “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul,” is one of the year’s best straight-ahead jazz recordings. The album demonstrates an intuitive interplay that makes the quartet one of the world’s most accomplished purveyors of improvised music. 816-474-4444. Tickets are $20-$55 through follytheater.org.

Tyler, the Creator

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Even though Tyler, the Creator possesses the unsettling charisma of a cult leader and has earned legions of followers who adore his boundary-pushing music, he only recently obtained a mainstream hit. “Earfquake,” an infectious soul workout on his chart-topping album “Igor,” elevated the man born Tyler Okonma to the status of an arena headliner. DJ Khaled was so upset by losing his bid for a No. 1 album to “Igor” that he dismissed Okonma’s music as “mysterious (stuff).” The appraisal is accurate. With GoldLink and Blood Orange. 816-442-6100. Tickets are $49.50-$116 through silversteineyecentersarena.com.

Injury Reserve

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Granad

The members of the Arizona trio Injury Reserve characterize their insurgent sounds as “spazz rap.” Their irreverent approach makes them anchors of a new wave of hip-hop that uses dissonant noise to express the irritable sensibility of digital natives who communicate in internet memes. Injury Reserve mocks conventional hip-hop artists on the satirical “Rap Song Tutorial” and confesses that the singers were “raised by the internet” on the dystopian “Jailbreak the Tesla.” With Slauson Malone and Body Meat. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $14 through thegranada.com.

Vanilla Fudge

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Knuckleheads

Heavy metal would have come about without the contributions of Vanilla Fudge, but the band’s barbarous interpretations of the Beatles’ “Ticket to Ride” and the Supremes’ “You Keep Me Hangin’ On” hastened the arrival of the form in the late 1960s. Three of the four original members of Vanilla Fudge, including legendary drummer Carmine Appice, remain on the road 50 years after the band’s commercial peak. With Noah Davis & Heavy Electric, the Joey Skidmore Band, the Red Headed League and Screamin’ Mikey and the Mo Kan Sharks. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $27 through knuckleheadskc.com.

Sigrid

8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at RecordBar

Sigrid Solbakk Raabe, the 23-year-old Norwegian who’s a bit like Katy Perry with a Nordic accent, seems admirably humble. Even so, she may be forced to swallow her pride as she tours the United States. A massive star in Europe, Sigrid performed for festival crowds of more than 50,000 this summer. Locally, she’ll be confronted she’ll be singing her pure pop anthems like “Sucker Punch” for a few hundred admirers. With Raffaella. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $18 through therecordbar.com.

Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Starlight Theatre

Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson NORMAN SEEFF

Joan Jett TOMMY MANN, JR.

“Rockin’ Heaven Down,” an underappreciated nugget on Heart’s 1980 album, “Bebe Le Strange,” is the opening song on the “Love Alive” tour. The selection showcases Ann Wilson’s operatic vocals and Nancy Wilson’s guitar mastery. The recently reconciled sisters have unlocked new levels of inspiration that solidify Heart’s reputation as America’s answer to Led Zeppelin. The presence of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Heart’s fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, adds to the tour’s sense of occasion. With Lucie Silvas. 816-363-7827. Tickets are $40.50-$150 through kcstarlight.com.