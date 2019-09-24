KC concerts Sept. 26-Oct. 2: Tycho, The Kingdom Choir, Rakim, Yungblud

The Kingdom Choir sang “Stand By Me” at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last year.

Tycho

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at CrossroadsKC

The web application that accompanied the release of Tycho’s new album, “Weather,” shows how electronic musicians are at the cutting edge of the music industry. The Forecast app generates an individualized playlist of songs that corresponds to each user’s local weather. The innovation is typical of Tycho, a California-based “audio-visual collective” overseen by Scott Hansen, who will be joined by four musicians including vocalist Hannah Cottrell in a performance of dreamy compositions synchronized to lavish videos. With Poolside. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $35-$99 through crossroadskc.com.

Jon Langston

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at PBR Big Sky

Jon Langston introduces himself on his new single, “Now You Know.” He explains that he’s “cold beer-drinking every Friday night” and boasts about his red neck, muddy truck and the “pretty thing sitting next to me.” The song may not be terribly original, but Langston’s swagger and the song’s infectious chorus are undeniably appealing. The Georgian is signed to a record label owned by country star Luke Bryan, which suggests that Langston may appear in an arena the next time he’s in town. With Trea Landon. 816-842-1045. Tickets are $20 through powerandlightdistrict.com.

Rakim

8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Granada

Rakim MICHAEL WONG PHOTOGRAPHY

Rakim is rap’s original GOAT. The man born William Michael Griffin Jr. in 1968 earned the acronym for the greatest of all time with his fluent rapping on the essential 1987 album “Paid in Full.” Rhyming over groundbreaking beats crafted by Erik B., Rakim’s cagey flow demonstrated that rap could be sophisticated and complex. Although his popularity was subsequently surpassed by Jay-Z, Tupac and many other rappers he inspired, Rakim is still a beacon of hip-hop integrity. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $25 through thegranada.com.

The Kingdom Choir

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Helzberg Hall

Millions of people who watched the broadcast of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last year were moved by the Kingdom Choir’s lovely rendition of “Stand By Me.” The Kingdom Choir became an overnight sensation that was more than 20 years in the making. The gospel group, which was formed by Karen Gibson and began winning prestigious vocal competitions in its native Britain in 2000, performs secular material like “Stand By Me” as well as traditional hymns. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $46-$66 through kauffmancenter.org.

Yungblud

8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at The Truman

If just half of the ostensibly confessional lyrics in the songs performed by Dominic Richard Harrison were true, the 22-year-old Brit who creates alarming music as Yungblud would be confined to an institution rather than touring the United States. He rants about self-harm, mass violence, attention deficit disorder and substance abuse on songs like “Psychotic Kids,” “Kill Somebody” and “Medication.” Much like Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots, Yungblud’s eerie lyrics are set to a turbulent blend of rock, rap, folk and pop. With Missio. 816-205-8560. Tickets are $22 through thetrumankc.com.

Bleached

8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Riot Room

Jennifer and Jessica Clavin spent much of the past 15 years embodying the Los Angeles version of the rock ’n’ roll lifestyle. As the core members of the punk-inspired bands Mika Miko and Bleached, the siblings are fashionable rebels. Recognizing that their reckless path was unsustainable, the women address their newfound sobriety on Bleached’s new album, “Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough.” As Jennifer Clavin sings on the clear-eyed “Somebody Dial 911,” “It’s always do or die, life or death … I gotta get outta here.” With Dude York and Berwanger. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $16 through theriotroom.com.

Weyes Blood

8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Bottleneck

Natalie Mering is striving for beauty while many of her indie-rock peers are creating music that matches the crudity of the current public discourse. “Titanic Rising,” the thoughtful new album Mering released under her Weyes Blood moniker, is filled with lushly orchestrated songs that rise above the irritable tenor of the times. Some compositions combine beautiful Carole King-style melodies with George Harrison’s pensive spirituality while other selections delve into serene electronica. With Helena Deland. 785-749-3434. Tickets are $15 through thebottlenecklive.com.

Less Than Jake, Bowling For Soup and Authority Zero

8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Knuckleheads

Kansas City was omitted from the first round of dates for next year’s stadium tour starring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Locally based pop-punk enthusiasts can console themselves with a smaller-scale show featuring three similar veteran bands. Less Than Jake’s merger of ska and punk on time-tested favorites like “History of a Boring Town” has incited joyous frenzies for more than 20 years. The similarly irreverent Bowling For Soup is best known for its breakout hit “1985.” “Revolution” is among Authority Zero’s classic skate-punk anthems. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $30-$50 through knuckleheadskc.com.