A dozen to see: Jonas Brothers, Buddy Guy, Celine Dion among big shows in KC area

Kansas City’s fall concert calendar is brimming with possibilities. The remarkable array of choices is reflected by the diversity of these dozen recommendations.

Our selections include performances by a rule-breaking rapper, a blues icon, a consortium of classic rock stalwarts, a 91-year-old cabaret legend and an ascendant 21-year-old pop star.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne

7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne are strange bedfellows. Their unlikely combined tour was announced with a collaborative performance video that melded the California pop-punk band’s “What’s My Age Again?” with the rapper’s “A Milli,” but the joint endeavor has been peppered with drama. The New Orleans rapper born Michael Carter told an audience in July that “this might be my last night.” With Neck Deep.

913-825-3400. $25-$132 through providenceamp.com.

Marilyn Maye

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13; 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Quality Hill Playhouse

Marilyn Maye, at 91, is still going strong and plans several shows at Quality Hill Playhouse. File photo

Marilyn Maye’s fabulous sense of humor is reflected by the title of her recent show at Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York City. “I Wish I Were 90 Again!” was greeted with rave reviews.

Maye, 91, is aging like a proverbial fine wine. The cabaret star with deep ties to Kansas City rose to prominence through 76 appearances on the television program “The Tonight Show.” Never one to rest on her laurels, Maye will present a fresh repertoire at her seven shows at Quality Hill Playhouse.

816-421-1700. $45 through qualityhillplayhouse.com.

Buddy Guy

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Lied Center

Buddy Guy will play Lied Center in September. SUSAN PFANNMULLER Special to the Star

Buddy Guy is probably the favorite guitarist of your favorite guitarist. The Chicago legend’s famous fans range from rock hero Eric Clapton to the multi-talented pop star John Mayer.

Because Guy has been making records that showcase his mesmerizingly ferocious guitar work for more than 60 years and has toured relentlessly for much of that span, it’s easy to think that he will always be around. Which is why now that he’s well into his 80s, Guy’s unfailingly entertaining appearances are increasingly precious.

785-864-2787. $40-$60 through lied.ku.edu.

Carrie Underwood

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Sprint Center

When Carrie Underwood plays Sprint Center in September, her stage will take the middle of the venue, promising good views all around. Mark Humphrey AP

With a sprawling stage positioned in the middle of the Sprint Center, every ticket for Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty 360” tour will provide a good view of one of country music’s most consistent stars.

Since winning the television competition “American Idol” in 2005, the powerhouse vocalist from Oklahoma has racked up a record-breaking 15 No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Underwood is equally adept at interpreting inspirational songs like “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and belting out rowdy party anthems such as “Southbound.” With Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

816-949-7100. $46-$96 through sprintcenter.com.

Jonas Brothers

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Sprint Center

Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers will play Sprint Center on Sept. 22. Charles Sykes Invision/AP

The Jonas Brothers parlayed their 15 minutes of fame into 15 surprisingly successful years.

As child entertainers working for the Walt Disney empire, Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas once acted alongside the likes of Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus. The trio became better known for their endeavors on reality television and for their romantic lives than for their music.

As they’ve aged, youth-oriented ditties like “What I Go to School For” have been replaced with racy songs like the current hit “Sucker.” With Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

816-949-7100. $40-$288 through sprintcenter.com.

Chance the Rapper

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Sprint Center

Chance The Rapper will no doubt charm audiences at Sprint Center on Sept. 26. Jason Mendez Jason Mendez/Invision/AP

Until a few months ago, Chance the Rapper could seemingly do no wrong. Beginning with the release of his first mixtape in 2013, almost every move made by the 26-year-old Chicago man born Chancelor Bennett was hailed as an act of genius.

The good will evaporated when his first official album “The Big Day” came out in July. Chance’s exuberant songs about marital bliss irritated fans and critics. Bennett will bounce back at the Sprint Center. He proven that he’s one of popular music’s most imaginative performers in his previous area appearances.

816-949-7100. $60-$130 through sprintcenter.com.

It Was 50 Years Ago Today

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Speculating about what the Beatles might have done in a hypothetical 2019 reunion is folly. Even so, it’s tempting to insist that the Fab Four might have constructed something along the lines of It Was 50 Years Ago Today.

The interpretation of the landmark 1969 recording “The White Album” features Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Mickey Dolenz of the Monkees, Joey Molland of Badfinger and Joey Scheff of Chicago. The stars will reimagine classics like “Blackbird” and “Back in the U.S.S.R.” and play some of their individual hits.

816-994-7222. $49-$109 through kauffmancenter.org.

Clairo (Middle of the Map Fest)

Time TBA. Friday, Oct. 4, at Crossroads KC

Clairo — Claire Cottrill — will headline the 2019 edition of the Middle of the Map Music Fest. Middle of the Map Fest

Claire Cottrill has spent much of this year as the opening act for pop star Khalid’s arena tour. The enthusiastic social media posts of the 21-year-old from Massachusetts who performs as Clairo reflects the pride she takes in serving as the headlining act of the 2019 edition of the Middle of the Map Fest.

Maryland’s Snail Mail and London’s Beabadoobee, secondary headliners of the two-day event, share Clairo’s left-of-center pop sensibility. Locally based artists, including the singer-songwriter Nicole Springer, are among the dozens of acts that will appear on six stages at the festival.

785-749-7475. Festival passes are $39.50 through middleofthemapfest.com.

Tyler, the Creator

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Even though Tyler, the Creator possesses the unsettling charisma of a cult leader and has earned legions of followers who adore his boundary-pushing music, he only recently obtained a mainstream hit. “Earfquake,” an infectious soul workout on his chart-topping album “Igor,” elevated the man born Tyler Okonma to the status of an arena headliner.

DJ Khaled was so upset by losing his bid for a No. 1 album to “Igor” that he dismissed Okonma’s music as “mysterious (stuff).” The appraisal is accurate. With GoldLink and Blood Orange.

816-442-6100. $49.50-$59.50 through silversteineyecentersarena.com.

Heart and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Starlight Theatre

“Rockin’ Heaven Down,” an underappreciated nugget on Heart’s 1980 album “Bebe Le Strange,” is the opening song on Heart’s “Love Alive” tour. The selection showcases Nancy Wilson’s operatic vocals and Nancy Wilson’s guitar mastery. The recently reconciled sisters have unlocked new levels of inspiration that solidify Heart’s reputation as America’s answer to Led Zeppelin. The presence of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Heart’s fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, add to the tour’s sense of occasion.

With Lucie Silvas. 816-363-7827. $40.50-$150 through kcstarlight.com.

Tank and the Bangas

8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Truman

Tank and the Bangas won NPR’s prestigious Tiny Desk Contest in 2017. Tank and the Bangas

Tank and the Bangas specialize in spreading communal joy. The group from New Orleans fronted by Tarriona “Tank” Ball exudes life-affirming, smile-inducing positivity. The winners of NPR’s prestigious Tiny Desk Contest in 2017, Tank and the Bangas is touring in support of “Green Balloon,” a new album of jaunty songs informed by hip-hop, soul and jazz. With Pell.

816-205-8560. $20 through thetrumankc.com.

Celine Dion

7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Sprint Center

Celine Dion (dressed here for the The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in May) will perform in Kansas City in October. She was last here in 2009. Charles Sykes Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

As a pristine vocalist who dominates the space previously occupied by Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion is the standard bearer of sentimental balladry. Her success lies in an inimitable delivery that makes mawkish material seem magnificent.

The show-stopping “Titanic” theme “My Heart Will Go On” and Dion’s 1991 duet with Peabo Bryson on “Beauty and the Beast” are the best-known examples of her commanding voice and presence. Dion hasn’t performed in Kansas City since 2009.

816-949-7100. Tickets are $50-$230 through sprintcenter.com.