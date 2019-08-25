Entertainment
Your mega guide to fall festivals: Middle of Map returns, along with beer, chili, art
If it seems that every town must have a fall celebration and every food product deserves its day in the sun, a look at the area’s autumn lineup of fairs and festivals will do little to dispel that belief.
Lenexa, Olathe, Overland Park, Lee’s Summit, Liberty and Raymore are just a handful of the region’s municipalities that will be dancing in the streets in the coming months. Meanwhile, there will be events celebrating products from the lowly hedge apple to spinach and chili.
And, of course, beer, wine and barbecue will be common themes.
But don’t overlook the many entertainment-oriented festivals, topped by the Middle of the Map film and music festivals and the Crossroads Musicfest, or the top-rate visual arts events, highlighted by the Plaza Art Fair.
As always, the festival season will kick off Labor Day weekend with the big three: the Kansas City Irish Fest at Crown Center, SantaCaliGon Days in Independence and the Kansas City Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs.
They will be followed by traditional events such as Johnson County Old Settlers (Sept. 5-7), Fiesta Hispana (Sept. 13-15) and the Louisburg Cider Mill Ciderfest and Craft Fair (Sept. 28-Oct. 6), as well as at least six Oktoberfests.
All are included in our mega-list of fall fairs and festivals:
Music, dance and entertainment
Middle of the Map Film Festival, Aug. 28-Sept. 1, Screenland Armour. middleofthemapfest.com
Dancefestopia, Sept. 5-8. La Cygne. dancefestopia.com
Crossroads Musicfest, Sept. 7, Crossroads District. cmfkc.com
Dance in the Park, Sept. 7, Roanoke Park. cityinmotion.org
Music On Main, Sept. 7, Downtown Grandview. grandview.org/work/grandview-area-chamber-of-commerce/music-on-main
Prairie Village Jazz Festival, Sept. 7, Harmon Park. pvkansas.com/leisure-and-lifestyle/things-to-do/jazz-festival
Terror on the Plains International Horror Film Festival, Sept. 27-28, Boulevard Drive-In. terrorontheplains.com
Middle of the Map Music Festival, Oct. 4-5, Crossroads District. middleofthemapfest.com
PorchFestKC, Oct. 12, Midtown. porchfestkc.com
Heart of America Belly Dance Festival, Oct. 18-20, Camelot Ballroom. heartofamericabellydance.com
Kansas City Music & Arts Festival, Oct. 19-20, Shawnee Mission Park. kcartsfestival.com
Kansas International Film Festival, Nov. 8-14, Glenwood Arts Theatre. kansasfilm.com
Visual arts
Tonganoxie Plein Air Art Festival, Aug. 28-31, Downtown Tonganoxie. eventbrite.com/event/66928467849
Art Westport, Sept. 6-8, Westport District. westportkcmo.com/artwestport
Kansas City Chalk & Walk Festival, Sept. 7-8, Crown Center. kcchalkandwalk.orgBrush Creek Art Walk, Sept. 13-15, Plaza and Loose Park. kcparks.org/event/bc-art-walk-2019
Hallmarket Art Festival, Sept. 14, Crown Center Square. crowncenter.com/hallmarket
Plaza Art Fair, Sept. 20-22, Country Club Plaza. plazaartfair.com
Unplaza Art Fair, Sept. 21-22, Southmoreland Park. peaceworkskc.org/unplaza
Summit Art Festival, Oct. 11-13, Downtown Lee’s Summit. summitartfest.org
Food and drink
Greek Festival, Sept. 6-8, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. greekfoodfest.org
Midwest Tea Festival, Sept. 7-8, Ararat Shrine Temple. midwestteafest.com
Uncorked: KC Wine Festival, Sept. 7, Union Station. uncorkedwinefestivals.com/kansas-city-wine-festival
The 47 Foodie Fest, Sept. 8, 47th and Mission. facebook.com/events/566937680377879
American Royal World Series of Barbecue, Sept. 12-15, Kansas Speedway. americanroyal.com/bbq/festival-information
Independence Uncorked Wine Festival, Sept. 14, Bingham-Waggoner Estate. independenceuncorked.com
KC Beer Fest, Sept. 14, Power & Light District. kcbeerfest.com
Shawnee Great Grillers Blues and Barbeque State Championship, Sept. 27-28, Shawnee Town. shawneegreatgrillers.com
Hedge Apple Days, Sept. 28, Powell Gardens. powellgardens.org
KC Wing Fest, Sept. 28, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com
Village West WineFest, Sept. 28, Schlitterbahn Waterpark. villagewestwinefest.com
Kansas City Grilled Cheese Festival, Oct. 4, Ilus Davis Park. kccrew.com/events/grilledcheesefestival
Chilifest, Oct. 5, Lee’s Summit. bridgespace.us/chilifest
Lenexa Chili Challenge, Oct. 11-12, Old Town Lenexa. lenexa.com
Botanical Brewfest, Oct. 12, Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. artsandrec-op.org/arboretum
Midwest Soul VegFest, Oct. 12, Vine Street Great Lawn. eventbrite.com/event/68099404151
Donut Fest Kansas City, Oct. 13, Martin Event Space. eventbrite.com/event/59995880293
Brew at the Zoo and Wine Too, Oct. 19, Kansas City Zoo. kansascityzoo.org/events/brew-zoo-wine
KC Mac & Cheese Festival, Oct. 19, Union Station. Berkley Riverfront Park. eventbrite.com/event/63285025214
Whiskey & Tobacco Fest, Nov. 2, Burley House, Weston. westonwhiskeyandtobacco.com
Wicked Wine Walk, Nov. 2, Power & Light District. powerandlightdistrict.com
Pig and Swig, Nov. 9, Power & Light District. pigandswiglive.com/kansas-city
Shopping events
Oddities & Curiosities Expo, Aug. 31, Bartle Hall. odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com
Fall Fling, Sept. 5, Longview Mansion. longviewmansion.com
Fall Bazaar and Craft Fair, Sept. 21, Paola Park Square. paolachamber.org
Holiday Mart, Oct. 17-20, Bartle Hall. jlkc.org/events/holiday-mart
Holiday Boutique, Nov. 14-17, Overland Park Convention Center. kcholidayboutique.com
Other celebrations
De Soto Days Festival, Aug. 29-31, De Soto. desotodays.com
Kansas City Irish Fest, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Crown Center. kcirishfest.com
SantaCaliGon Days, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, Independence Square. santacaligon.com
KC Zoot Suit Festival, Aug. 31, Memorial Hall. facebook.com/events/270329340450240
KidFest, Aug. 31, Science City. unionstation.org/sciencecity
Kansas City Renaissance Festival, Aug. 31-Oct. 14, Bonner Springs. kcrenfest.com
Johnson County Old Settlers, Sept. 5-7, Downtown Olathe. johnsoncountyoldsettlers.com
Belton Fall Festival, Sept. 6-7, Main Street, Belton. oldtownbelton.com/belton-fall-festival
Grain Valley Fair, Sept. 6-7, Grain Valley. grainvalleyfair.com
Big Shoal Country Fair, Sept. 7, Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum. atkinsjohnsonfarm.com
Dust Bowl Jamboree, Sept. 7, Parkville. dustbowljamboree.net
Grinter Applefest, Sept. 7, Grinter Place Historic Site. kshs.org/grinter_place
Kansas City Cigar Festival, Sept 7, Diebel’s. kccigarfestival.com
Kansas City Kansas Latino Arts Festival, Sept. 7, Bethany Park. visitkansascityks.com or latinoartsfoundationkc.com
Spinach Festival, Sept. 7, Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. lenexa.com
Westport Lost Arts Fair, Sept. 7-8, 1855 Harris-Kearney House. westporthistorical.com
Kansas City Pagan Pride Day Harvest Festival and Craft Faire, Sept. 8, Merriam Marketplace. kcppd.com
Blue Springs Fall Fun Festival, Sept. 13-15, Downtown Blue Springs. bluespringsfallfestival.com
Fiesta Hispana, Sept. 13-15, Barney Allis Plaza. kcfiestahispana.com
Jesse James Festival, Sept. 13-14 and 19-22, Kearney. jessejamesfestival.com
Nehemiah Festival, Sept. 13-15, Smith’s Fork Park, Smithville. nehemiahfest.com
Missouri Baptist Children’s Home Apple Festival, Sept. 14, First Baptist Church, Raymore. mbch.org
Rev It Up Street Festival, Sept. 14, South Park, Lawrence. revitupcarshow.com
West Bottoms Block Party, Sept. 14, West Bottoms. facebook.com/events/358681954771071
American Indian Cultural Celebration, Sept. 15, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org
Raymore Festival in the Park, Sept. 19-21, Raymore. raymorefestival.com
Festival of the Lost Township, Sept. 21, Downtown Raytown. festivalofthelosttownship.org
Freedom Festival, Sept. 21-22, John Brown Museum State Historic Site, Osawatomie. kshs.org/john_brown
Friends of Shawnee Town Arts & Crafts Fair & Fall Festival, Sept. 21, Shawnee Town 1929. shawneetown.org
Troostapalooza, Sept. 21, 30th and Troost. troostapalooza.com
Waldo Fall Festival, Sept. 21, Waldo Area, 75th and Wornall. waldokc.com/event/fall-festival
Liberty Fall Festival, Sept. 27-29, Liberty. libertyfallfest.com
Oktoberfest, Sept. 27-28, Downtown Lee’s Summit. lsoktoberfest.com
Deaf Cultural Festival, Sept. 28, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org
Grand Festival of Chez les Canses, Sept. 28, Fort Osage National Historic Landmark. makeyourday.com
Louisburg Cider Mill Ciderfest and Craft Fair, Sept. 28-Oct. 6, Louisburg Cider Mill. louisburgcidermill.com
Overland Park Fall Festival, Sept. 28, Downtown Overland Park. downtownop.org/fall-festival-parade
Slime Festival, Sept. 28, Overland Park Convention Center. opconventioncenter.com/event/slime-festival
Gladfest, Oct. 4-6, Gladstone. gladstonechamber.com/gladfest
KC Oktoberfest, Oct. 4-5, Crown Center. kcoktoberfest.com
Oktoberfest, Oct. 4, Shawnee Civic Center. shawneegermanclub.org
Dozer Days, Oct. 5-6, Kansas Speedway. kansascity.dozerday.org
Greater Kansas City Japan Festival, Oct. 5, JCCC. kcjapanfestival.com
Harvest Festival, Oct. 5, Shoal Creek Living History Museum. shoalcreeklivinghistorymuseum.com
KC Games for Good, Oct. 5, National WW1 Museum and Memorial. kcgamesforgood.org
Oktoberfest, Oct. 5, Commerical Street Mall, Atchinson. visitatchison.com/event/oktoberfest
Oktoberfest Fall Festival, Oct. 5, Downtown Excelsior Springs. visitexcelsior.com
Scarecrow Festival, Oct. 5, Downtown Shawnee. visitshawneeks.com
WaterFire, Oct. 5, Brush Creek. waterfirekc.org
Applefest Celebration, Oct. 5-6, Weston. westonmo.com
Festival of Arts, Crafts and Music, Oct. 6, Missouri Town 1885. makeyourdayhere.com
Irish Festival, Oct. 11-13, Weston. westonmo.com
Shawnee Indian Mission Fall Festival, Oct. 11-13, Shawnee Indian Mission. kshs.org/shawnee_indian
Turner Days, Oct. 12-13, Kansas City, Kansas. turnerdays.com
Wild West Days, Oct. 12-13, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm. mahaffie.org
CrossroadsKC Oktoberfest, Oct. 19, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com
Dogtober Fest, Oct. 20, Kemper Outdoor Education Center. makeyourdayhere.com/171/dogtober-fest
Central Avenue Dia de los Muertos Parade, Nov. 2, Kansas City, Kansas. cabakck.org/dia-de-muertos
Day of the Dead, Nov. 3, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org
Worth the drive
Walnut Valley Festival, Sept. 18-22, Winfield, Kansas. wvfest.com
Arrow Rock Heritage Festival, Oct. 12-13, Arrow Rock, Missouri. arrowrock.org
Warsaw Heritage Days, Oct. 19-20, Warsaw, Missouri. warsawchamberofcommerce.com/heritage-days.html
Comments