Your mega guide to fall arts: ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bob Saget and more
Here are the six broadway shows coming to Kansas City during 2019-2020 season
The fall performing arts season kicks into full swing this coming week, with the Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Unicorn Theatre and Living Room Theatre presenting their opening 2019-20 productions.
Most other area theater companies won’t be far behind, but there will be a bit of a wait for some of the most anticipated shows — including two new additions to the local scene.
Quixotic’s “Sensatia” at Crown Center’s newly named Quixotic Theater, formerly the American Heartland Theatre, will open Oct. 4. The cirque-style cabaret will run Friday and Saturday nights through November.
The newly formed Forge Repertory Theatre will produce three shows in its inaugural season, beginning with “On the Verge, or the Geography of Yearning” Dec. 5-15 at Blackbox at Fishtank Theatre.
Meanwhile, fans of “Dear Evan Hansen” will have to wait until Oct. 14 to see the winner of six Tony Awards in 2017, including best musical. The story of a high school senior who fabricates a friendship with a classmate who commits suicide will open the Broadway Series season and will run through Oct. 20 at the Music Hall.
Another autumn highlight will be an appearance by Hugh Jackman in “The Man. The Music. The Show” on Oct. 13 at the Sprint Center.
As always, the Kansas City Symphony, Lyric Opera of Kansas City and Kansas City Ballet will have full 2019-20 slates at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
The Symphony will open with “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in Concert (Sept. 4-6 and 8), the opera with “The Abduction From the Seraglio” (Sept. 21-29) and the ballet with “Carmina Burana” (Oct. 11-20).
Here is our full mega list of this fall’s performing arts events (plus some visual arts highlights):
Theater
“DNR, Sept. 4-22, Living Room. thelivingroomkc.com
“Who’s Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War,” Sept. 4-29, Unicorn Theatre. unicorntheatre.org
“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Sept. 6-29, Spencer Theatre. kcrep.org
“Cirque Dreams: Jungle Fantasy,” Sept. 6-8, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
“Hair,” Padgett Productions, Sept. 7-22, Black Box. immersivekc.com
“King Solomon Lives,” Sept. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
“‘Master Harold’… and the Boys,” Kansas City Actors Theatre, Sept. 11-29, City Stage. kcactors.org
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
“Accentuate the Positive,” Sept. 12-Oct. 20, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com
“Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde,” Sept. 12-29, Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre. metkc.org
Daisy Buckët in “Leading Lady,” Sept. 13, Missy B’s. eventbrite.com/event/66982950809
“A Grand Night, Theater Soiree,” Sept. 14, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com
SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque, Sept. 15, Folly. follytheater.org
“Rise Up,” Sept. 17-Oct. 20, Coterie Theatre. thecoterie.org
“The Last Romance,” Sept. 18-Nov. 17, New Theatre Restaurant. newtheatre.com
Quixotic, “Terra Luna,” Sept. 19-21, Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. artsandrec-op.org/arboretum
“King Hedley II,” KC MeltingPot Theatre, Sept. 20-Oct. 5, Just Off Broadway Theatre. kcmeltingpot.com
“Musical Monday and Tuesday,” Sept. 23-24, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com
“Hello, Dolly!” Sept. 24-29, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
“Blues in the Night,” Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City, Sept. 27-Oct. 13, Gem Theater. brtkc.org
“The Melody Lingers On,” Oct. 4-Nov. 3, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com
Quixotic, “Sensatia, Cirque Cabaret,” Oct. 4-Nov. 30, Quixotic Theater. sensatiakc.com
“Rent,” Oct. 6, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
“Dragons Love Tacos,” Theatre for Young America, Oct. 8-Nov. 9, City Stage. tya.org
“Ragtime,” Oct. 10-27, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com
“Sweet Charity,” Theatre in the Park, Oct. 11-27, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org
“A Night with Janis Joplin,” Oct. 12, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries
Hugh Jackman, “The Man. The Music. The Show,” Oct. 13, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
“Dear Evan Hansen,” Oct. 15-20, Music Hall. broadwayinkc.com
“A Doll’s House, Part 2,” Oct. 16-Nov. 10, Unicorn Theatre. unicorntheatre.org
“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow is Enuf,” Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Oct. 18-Nov. 10, Copaken Stage. kcrep.org
Illusionist Rick Thomas, Oct. 19, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries
“We Will Rock You,” Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
“The Simon and Garfunkel Story,” Oct. 23, Kauffman Center. broadwayinkc.com
“Count Dracula,” Theatre for Young America, Oct. 24-Nov. 2, City Stage. tya.org
“The Haunting of Hill House,” Oct. 25-Nov. 10, Olathe Civic Theatre. olathetheatre.org
“Stealing Kandinsky: A Case From the Stolen Art Files,” Westport Center for the Arts and Scott Myers Productions, Oct. 25-Nov. 9, Just Off Broadway Theatre. wcakc.org
Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue, Oct. 25, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries
“My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy!” Oct. 30-Nov. 24, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com
“The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” Oct. 30-Nov. 17, Mesner Puppet Theater. mesnerpuppets.org
“The Taffetas,” Oct. 31-Dec. 15, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com
“Anything Goes,” Nov. 2-17, White Theatre. thejkc.org
“Jersey Boys,” Nov. 2, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
“Peppa Pig Live: Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Nov. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Nov. 5-Dec. 29, Coterie Theatre. thecoterie.org
“Spamilton: An American Parody,” Nov. 5-17, Cohen Community Stage House. kcstarlight.com
“The Rainbow Fish,” Nov. 6, Folly. follytheater.org/events/categories/folly-kids-series
“Oliver!” Nov. 7-24, Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre. metkc.org
“Caroline, or Change,” Spinning Tree Theatre, Nov. 8-24, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. spinningtreetheatre.com
Cirque Mechanics, “42FT – A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels,” Nov. 8, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries
Harlem 100, Nov. 10, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries
“Nuncrackers,” Nov. 14-17, Leawood Stage Company. leawoodstageco.org
“Victor/Victoria,” Barn Players, Nov. 14-24, Arts Asylum. thebarnplayers.org
“Blood Knot,” Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City, Nov. 15-Dec. 1, Gem Theater. brtkc.org
“Musical Monday and Tuesday,” Nov. 18-19, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com
“Milking Christmas,” Nov. 20-Dec. 22, Living Room. thelivingroomkc.com
“She, a Choreoplay,” Nov. 20, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
“Christmas in Song,” Nov. 21-Dec. 22, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com
“Sherwood: The Adventures Of Robin Hood,” Nov. 21-Feb. 2, New Theatre Restaurant. newtheatre.com
“The Buffalo Hero of World War I: The Wayne Miner Story,” Nov. 22-24, Just Off Broadway Theater. brownpapertickets.com/event/4315458
“A Christmas Carol,” Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Nov. 22-Dec. 29, Spencer Theatre. kcrep.org
“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show,” Nov. 22, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” Theatre for Young America, Nov. 23-Dec. 28, City Stage. tya.org
“Bernhardt/Hamlet,” Dec. 4-29, Unicorn Theatre. unicorntheatre.org
“Buddy’s Holly Jolly Christmas,” Dec. 5-8, MTH Theater Stage Two. mthkc.com
“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf,” KC MeltingPot Theatre, Dec. 5-15, Just Off Broadway Theatre. kcmeltingpot.com
“A Spectacular Christmas Show,” Dec. 5-23, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com
“On the Verge or the Geography of Yearning,” Forge Repertory Theatre, Dec. 5-15, Blackbox at Fishtank. forgerep.org
6 X 10 Ten Minute Play Festival, Barn Players, Dec. 6-8, Arts Asylum. thebarnplayers.org
“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Theatre in the Park, Dec. 6-22, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org
“Elf,” Music Theatre Kansas City, Dec. 6-15, B&B Live. mtkc.org
“Frozen Jr.,” Theatre in the Park, Dec. 6-16, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org
“The Nativity,” Dec. 6-8, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral. mesnerpuppets.org
“OCTA is Home for the Holidays,” Dec. 6-7 and 13-14, Olathe Civic Theatre. olathetheatre.org
“A Grand Night for Singing,” Dec. 7-8, White Theatre. thejkc.org
“Milking Christmas,” Dec. 7-Jan. 6, Living Room Theatre. thelivingroomkc.com
“Miss Saigon,” Dec. 10-15, Music Hall. broadwayinkc.com
“Jingle Jamboree,” Dec. 11-28, Mesner Puppet Theater. mesnerpuppets.org
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” Dec. 11, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
A Magical Cirque Christmas, Dec. 17, Music Hall. ticketmaster.com
Dickens Carolers in Concert, Dec. 18-20, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com
“A Crooner Christmas,” Dec. 20-22, MTH Theater Stage Two. mthkc.com
“Tribute to the Grand Ole Opry,” Dec. 27-31, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com
Classical music and dance
Kansas City Symphony, “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in Concert, Sept. 4-6 and 8, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Ballet Nepantla, “Valentina,” Sept. 7, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries
Dance in the Park, Sept. 7, Roanoke Park. cityinmotion.org
Kansas City Chamber Choir, “Seen,” Sept. 7, Kansas City United Church of Christ. kcchamberchoir.com
Bach Aria Soloists, 20th Birthday Celebration, Sept. 8, Boulevard Brewing Company. bachariasoloists.com
Conservatory Orchestra, Sept. 12, White Recital Hall. conservatory.umkc.edu
Nanae Fujiwara, Sept. 13, Country Club Christian Church. kansascityguitarsociety.org
The Temptations With the Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 13-15, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
The Four Italian Tenors, Sept. 14, Folly. hjseries.org
Midwest Chamber Ensemble, “Youth at their Best,” Sept. 14, Community Christian Church, and Sept. 15, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. midwestchamberensemble.org
Ensemble Ibérica, “Flamenco Andaluz,” Sept. 17-18, MTH Theater at Crown Center. ensembleiberica.org
Free Symphony Happy Hour Concert, “Bassooner or Later, It’s Elvis!” Sept. 17, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Stanislav & Friends featuring Kenny Broberg, Sept. 20, Kauffman Center. icm.park.edu
Lyric Opera of Kansas City, “The Abduction From the Seraglio,” Sept. 21-29, Kauffman Center. kcopera.org
Kansas City Symphony, “Symphony in Space, Sept. 22, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Kantorei KC, “Music of the Iberian Peninsula,” Sept. 22, St. Peter’s Church. brownpapertickets.com/event/4314407
KU Symphony Orchestra with Juan-Miguel Hernandez, Sept. 26, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
Conservatory Orchestra, Sept. 27, White Recital Hall. conservatory.umkc.edu
New Dance Partners, “The Ultimate Collaboration,” Sept. 27-28, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries
Calidore String Quartet, Sept. 28, 1900 Building. chambermusic.org
Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Dinner of Note,” Sept. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. hmckc.org
St. Joseph Symphony, “Meet Me at the Movies – The Final Cut,” Sept. 28, Missouri Theater. saintjosephsymphony.org
Conservatory Wind Symphony, Sept. 29, Kauffman Center. conservatory.umkc.edu
Kansas City Symphony, “Finlandia and Schumann’s Piano Concerto,” Oct. 4-6, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company, Oct. 4-5, White Recital Hall. wylliams-henry.org
Randall Goosby, Oct. 5, Folly. hjseries.org
Spire Chamber Ensemble, “This Is Spire: Celebrating 10 Years,” Oct. 6, Trinity Lutheran Church. spirechamberensemble.org
Kansas City Ballet, “Carmina Burana,” Oct. 11-20, Kauffman Center. kcballet.org
Rolston Quartet, Oct. 11, 1900 Building. chambermusic.org
Ensemble Ibérica, “Nadia,” Oct. 14-15, MTH Theater at Crown Center. ensembleiberica.org
Free Symphony Chamber Music Concert, “Music and the Holocaust,” Oct. 16, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Heritage Philharmonic, Opening Celebration, Oct. 19, Community of Christ Auditorium. heritagephilharmonic.org
Nadine Sierra, Oct. 19, Folly. hjseries.org
Owen/Cox Dance Group, “Love Songs,” Oct. 19-20, Polsky Theatre. owencoxdance.org
Midwest Chamber Ensemble, “A Schubert Mass,” Oct. 20, Community Christian Church. midwestchamberensemble.org
“Variety” screening with Alloy Orchestra, Oct. 22, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net
Russian Ballet Theatre, “Swan Lake,” Oct. 22, Folly. follytheater.org
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Oct. 25, Kauffman Center. hjseries.org
Fretwork, Oct. 25, Linda Hall Library. chambermusic.org
Kansas City Chorale, “Fauré Brahms Mozart,” Oct. 25, Village Presbyterian Church. kcchorale.org
Kansas City Symphony, “Brahms’ Fourth and Bach’s Fantasia,” Oct. 25-27, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Brentano String Quartet with Dawn Upshaw, Oct. 27, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
Kansas City Symphony, Silent Film and Live Organ: “The Phantom of the Opera,” Oct. 29, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
The King’s Singers, Oct. 29, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
Behzod Abduraimov, Oct. 30, 1900 Building. icm.park.edu
Kansas City Symphony, “Stern Conducts Bruckner’s Seventh,” Nov. 1-3, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
National Dance Company of Siberia, Nov. 2, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries
Sergei Babayan, Nov. 3, Folly. chambermusic.org
William Baker Festival Singers, “God’s Time Is Best: Music for All Saints,” Nov. 3, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. festivalsingers.org
Lyric Opera of Kansas City, “La Bohème,” Nov. 9-17, Kauffman Center. kcopera.org
Kansas City Symphony, “Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra,” Nov. 10, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
The Munin Trio, Nov. 10, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
Jan Jiracek von Arnim, Nov. 16, 1900 Building. icm.park.edu
Kansas City Symphony, “A Tribute to Tom Petty,” Nov. 16, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker,” Nov. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Kansas City Symphony, “Also Sprach Zarathustra,” Nov. 22-24, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
William Baker Festival Singers, Thanksgiving Benefit Concert for Human Need, Nov. 22, Countryside Christian Church. festivalsingers.org
Hiplet Ballerinas, Nov. 23, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu
Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble, Nov. 24, Village Presbyterian Church. chambermusic.org
Kansas City Symphony, “Mary Poppins” in Concert, Nov. 27-29, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Tubachristmas, Dec. 2-6, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Kansas City Ballet, “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 5-24, Kauffman Center. kcballet.org
Kansas City Symphony, Handel’s Messiah, Dec. 6-8, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Making Spirits Bright,” Dec. 7-8, Folly. hmckc.org
Heritage Philharmonic, Holiday Concert, Dec. 7, Blue Springs High School Performing Arts Center. heritagephilharmonic.org
Ensemble Ibérica, “Siento y Vivo (I Feel and Live),” Dec. 8, Polsky Theatre. jccc.edu/theseries
Kansas City Chorale, “Ceremony of Carols,” Dec. 10, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church; Dec. 13, Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church; Dec. 15, Country Club United Methodist Church. kcchorale.org
The Tallis Scholars, Dec. 12, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. chambermusic.org
Celil Refik Kaya, Dec. 13, Country Club Christian Church. kansascityguitarsociety.org
Bach Aria Soloists, Holiday Concert, Dec. 14, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. bachariasoloists.com
Kansas City Chorale, “Chorale Family Christmas,” Dec. 14, St. Michael the Archangel Church. kcchorale.org
Kansas City Chorale, “Holiday Pops,” Dec. 14, 1900 Building. kcchorale.org
St. Joseph Symphony, “Home for the Holidays,” Dec. 14, Missouri Theater. saintjosephsymphony.org
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Dec. 15, Folly. hjseries.org
William Baker Festival Singers, “Candlelight, Carols & Cathedral I,” Dec. 15, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral. festivalsingers.org
Ensemble Ibérica, “Cruzando,” Dec. 20, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. ensembleiberica.org
Kansas City Symphony, Christmas Festival, Dec. 20-23, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
William Baker Festival Singers, “Candlelight, Carols & Cathedral II,” Dec. 20, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. festivalsingers.org
Spire Chamber Ensemble, Handel’s Messiah, Dec. 21, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and Dec. 22, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish. spirechamberensemble.org
Kansas City Symphony, Christmas Festival, Dec. 22, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org
Comedy
Brian Regan, Sept. 6, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Teo Gonzalez, Sept. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Bob Saget, Sept. 13, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com
Lil JJ, Sept. 14, Kansas City Kansas Community College. eventbrite.com/event/68703264313
Bert Kreischer, Sept. 26-27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Nick Offerman, Sept. 27, Music Hall. ticketmaster.com
George Lopez, Oct. 5, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Joey Diaz, Oct. 11, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Bianca Del Rio, Oct. 27, Folly. follytheater.org
Ron White, Nov. 2, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com
Kyle Kinane, Nov. 7, RecordBar. therecordbar.com
Anjelah Johnson, Nov. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com
Demetri Martin, Nov. 16, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Chelsea Handler, Nov. 21, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Visual arts
“California Gold Rush Daguerreotypes,” Sept. 6-Jan. 26, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org
“The Native American in Art,” Sept. 6-Oct. 26, 1855 Harris-Kearney House. westporthistorical.com
“Here’s the Thing” by Hew Locke, Sept. 12-Jan. 19, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. kemperart.org
“Lest We Forget,” Sept. 20-Oct. 6, National WWI Museum and Memorial. theworldwar.org
Charlotte Street Visual Artist Award exhibition, Oct. 3-Jan. 26, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. kemperart.org
“Visions of the Flint Hills,” Oct. 4-Nov. 21, Buttonwood Art Space. buttonwoodartspace.com
“Access+Ability,” Oct. 19-Feb. 9, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org
“Celebration,” Dec. 2-Jan. 30, Buttonwood Art Space. buttonwoodartspace.com
