Your mega guide to fall arts: ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bob Saget and more

The Kansas City Broadway Series has released the six shows that will run during the 2019-20 season, including Dear Evan Hansen, Disney's Aladdin, Fiddler on the Roof, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away and Miss Saigon.

The fall performing arts season kicks into full swing this coming week, with the Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Unicorn Theatre and Living Room Theatre presenting their opening 2019-20 productions.

Most other area theater companies won’t be far behind, but there will be a bit of a wait for some of the most anticipated shows — including two new additions to the local scene.

Quixotic’s “Sensatia” at Crown Center’s newly named Quixotic Theater, formerly the American Heartland Theatre, will open Oct. 4. The cirque-style cabaret will run Friday and Saturday nights through November.

The newly formed Forge Repertory Theatre will produce three shows in its inaugural season, beginning with “On the Verge, or the Geography of Yearning” Dec. 5-15 at Blackbox at Fishtank Theatre.

Meanwhile, fans of “Dear Evan Hansen” will have to wait until Oct. 14 to see the winner of six Tony Awards in 2017, including best musical. The story of a high school senior who fabricates a friendship with a classmate who commits suicide will open the Broadway Series season and will run through Oct. 20 at the Music Hall.

Another autumn highlight will be an appearance by Hugh Jackman in “The Man. The Music. The Show” on Oct. 13 at the Sprint Center.

As always, the Kansas City Symphony, Lyric Opera of Kansas City and Kansas City Ballet will have full 2019-20 slates at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

The Symphony will open with “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in Concert (Sept. 4-6 and 8), the opera with “The Abduction From the Seraglio” (Sept. 21-29) and the ballet with “Carmina Burana” (Oct. 11-20).

Here is our full mega list of this fall’s performing arts events (plus some visual arts highlights):

Theater

The Kansas City Repertory Theatre begins its season with “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” starring Vanessa Severo and Nathan Darrow. Don Ipock

“DNR, Sept. 4-22, Living Room. thelivingroomkc.com

“Who’s Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War,” Sept. 4-29, Unicorn Theatre. unicorntheatre.org

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Sept. 6-29, Spencer Theatre. kcrep.org

“Cirque Dreams: Jungle Fantasy,” Sept. 6-8, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

“Hair,” Padgett Productions, Sept. 7-22, Black Box. immersivekc.com

“King Solomon Lives,” Sept. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

“‘Master Harold’… and the Boys,” Kansas City Actors Theatre, Sept. 11-29, City Stage. kcactors.org

Detox the drag queen will be part of RuPaul’s Drag Race at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. Charles Sykes Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

“Accentuate the Positive,” Sept. 12-Oct. 20, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com

“Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde,” Sept. 12-29, Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre. metkc.org

Daisy Buckët in “Leading Lady,” Sept. 13, Missy B’s. eventbrite.com/event/66982950809

“A Grand Night, Theater Soiree,” Sept. 14, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com

SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque, Sept. 15, Folly. follytheater.org

“Rise Up,” Sept. 17-Oct. 20, Coterie Theatre. thecoterie.org

“The Last Romance,” Sept. 18-Nov. 17, New Theatre Restaurant. newtheatre.com

Quixotic, “Terra Luna,” Sept. 19-21, Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. artsandrec-op.org/arboretum

“King Hedley II,” KC MeltingPot Theatre, Sept. 20-Oct. 5, Just Off Broadway Theatre. kcmeltingpot.com

“Musical Monday and Tuesday,” Sept. 23-24, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com

“Hello, Dolly!” Sept. 24-29, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

“Blues in the Night,” Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City, Sept. 27-Oct. 13, Gem Theater. brtkc.org

“The Melody Lingers On,” Oct. 4-Nov. 3, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com

Quixotic’s “Sensatia” comes to the former American Heartland Theatre in Crown Center on fall weekends. Quixotic

Quixotic, “Sensatia, Cirque Cabaret,” Oct. 4-Nov. 30, Quixotic Theater. sensatiakc.com

“Rent,” Oct. 6, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

“Dragons Love Tacos,” Theatre for Young America, Oct. 8-Nov. 9, City Stage. tya.org

“Ragtime,” Oct. 10-27, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com

“Sweet Charity,” Theatre in the Park, Oct. 11-27, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org

“A Night with Janis Joplin,” Oct. 12, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

Hugh Jackman, “The Man. The Music. The Show,” Oct. 13, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Oct. 15-20, Music Hall. broadwayinkc.com

“A Doll’s House, Part 2,” Oct. 16-Nov. 10, Unicorn Theatre. unicorntheatre.org

“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow is Enuf,” Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Oct. 18-Nov. 10, Copaken Stage. kcrep.org

Illusionist Rick Thomas, Oct. 19, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

“We Will Rock You,” Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

“The Simon and Garfunkel Story,” Oct. 23, Kauffman Center. broadwayinkc.com

“Count Dracula,” Theatre for Young America, Oct. 24-Nov. 2, City Stage. tya.org

“The Haunting of Hill House,” Oct. 25-Nov. 10, Olathe Civic Theatre. olathetheatre.org

“Stealing Kandinsky: A Case From the Stolen Art Files,” Westport Center for the Arts and Scott Myers Productions, Oct. 25-Nov. 9, Just Off Broadway Theatre. wcakc.org

Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue, Oct. 25, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

“My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m in Therapy!” Oct. 30-Nov. 24, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com

“The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” Oct. 30-Nov. 17, Mesner Puppet Theater. mesnerpuppets.org

“The Taffetas,” Oct. 31-Dec. 15, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com

“Anything Goes,” Nov. 2-17, White Theatre. thejkc.org

“Jersey Boys,” Nov. 2, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

“Peppa Pig Live: Peppa Pig’s Adventure,” Nov. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” returns to The Coterie theater. J Robert Schraeder

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Nov. 5-Dec. 29, Coterie Theatre. thecoterie.org

“Spamilton: An American Parody,” Nov. 5-17, Cohen Community Stage House. kcstarlight.com

“The Rainbow Fish,” Nov. 6, Folly. follytheater.org/events/categories/folly-kids-series

“Oliver!” Nov. 7-24, Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre. metkc.org

“Caroline, or Change,” Spinning Tree Theatre, Nov. 8-24, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center. spinningtreetheatre.com

Cirque Mechanics, “42FT – A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels,” Nov. 8, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

Harlem 100, Nov. 10, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

“Nuncrackers,” Nov. 14-17, Leawood Stage Company. leawoodstageco.org

“Victor/Victoria,” Barn Players, Nov. 14-24, Arts Asylum. thebarnplayers.org

“Blood Knot,” Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City, Nov. 15-Dec. 1, Gem Theater. brtkc.org

“Musical Monday and Tuesday,” Nov. 18-19, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com

“Milking Christmas,” Nov. 20-Dec. 22, Living Room. thelivingroomkc.com

“She, a Choreoplay,” Nov. 20, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

“Christmas in Song,” Nov. 21-Dec. 22, Quality Hill Playhouse. qualityhillplayhouse.com

“Sherwood: The Adventures Of Robin Hood,” Nov. 21-Feb. 2, New Theatre Restaurant. newtheatre.com

“The Buffalo Hero of World War I: The Wayne Miner Story,” Nov. 22-24, Just Off Broadway Theater. brownpapertickets.com/event/4315458

“A Christmas Carol,” Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Nov. 22-Dec. 29, Spencer Theatre. kcrep.org

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show,” Nov. 22, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” Theatre for Young America, Nov. 23-Dec. 28, City Stage. tya.org

“Bernhardt/Hamlet,” Dec. 4-29, Unicorn Theatre. unicorntheatre.org

“Buddy’s Holly Jolly Christmas,” Dec. 5-8, MTH Theater Stage Two. mthkc.com

“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf,” KC MeltingPot Theatre, Dec. 5-15, Just Off Broadway Theatre. kcmeltingpot.com

“A Spectacular Christmas Show,” Dec. 5-23, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com

“On the Verge or the Geography of Yearning,” Forge Repertory Theatre, Dec. 5-15, Blackbox at Fishtank. forgerep.org

6 X 10 Ten Minute Play Festival, Barn Players, Dec. 6-8, Arts Asylum. thebarnplayers.org

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Theatre in the Park, Dec. 6-22, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org

“Elf,” Music Theatre Kansas City, Dec. 6-15, B&B Live. mtkc.org

“Frozen Jr.,” Theatre in the Park, Dec. 6-16, Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. theatreinthepark.org

“The Nativity,” Dec. 6-8, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral. mesnerpuppets.org

“OCTA is Home for the Holidays,” Dec. 6-7 and 13-14, Olathe Civic Theatre. olathetheatre.org

“A Grand Night for Singing,” Dec. 7-8, White Theatre. thejkc.org

“Milking Christmas,” Dec. 7-Jan. 6, Living Room Theatre. thelivingroomkc.com

“Miss Saigon,” Dec. 10-15, Music Hall. broadwayinkc.com

“Jingle Jamboree,” Dec. 11-28, Mesner Puppet Theater. mesnerpuppets.org

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” Dec. 11, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

A Magical Cirque Christmas, Dec. 17, Music Hall. ticketmaster.com

Dickens Carolers in Concert, Dec. 18-20, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com

“A Crooner Christmas,” Dec. 20-22, MTH Theater Stage Two. mthkc.com

“Tribute to the Grand Ole Opry,” Dec. 27-31, Chestnut Fine Arts Center. chestnutfinearts.com

Classical music and dance

Kansas City Symphony, “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in Concert, Sept. 4-6 and 8, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Ballet Nepantla, “Valentina,” Sept. 7, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

Dance in the Park, Sept. 7, Roanoke Park. cityinmotion.org

File photo

Kansas City Chamber Choir, “Seen,” Sept. 7, Kansas City United Church of Christ. kcchamberchoir.com

Bach Aria Soloists, 20th Birthday Celebration, Sept. 8, Boulevard Brewing Company. bachariasoloists.com

Conservatory Orchestra, Sept. 12, White Recital Hall. conservatory.umkc.edu

Nanae Fujiwara, Sept. 13, Country Club Christian Church. kansascityguitarsociety.org

The Temptations With the Kansas City Symphony, Sept. 13-15, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

The Four Italian Tenors, Sept. 14, Folly. hjseries.org

Midwest Chamber Ensemble, “Youth at their Best,” Sept. 14, Community Christian Church, and Sept. 15, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. midwestchamberensemble.org

Ensemble Ibérica, “Flamenco Andaluz,” Sept. 17-18, MTH Theater at Crown Center. ensembleiberica.org

Free Symphony Happy Hour Concert, “Bassooner or Later, It’s Elvis!” Sept. 17, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Stanislav & Friends featuring Kenny Broberg, Sept. 20, Kauffman Center. icm.park.edu

Lyric Opera of Kansas City, “The Abduction From the Seraglio,” Sept. 21-29, Kauffman Center. kcopera.org

Kansas City Symphony, “Symphony in Space, Sept. 22, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Kantorei KC, “Music of the Iberian Peninsula,” Sept. 22, St. Peter’s Church. brownpapertickets.com/event/4314407

KU Symphony Orchestra with Juan-Miguel Hernandez, Sept. 26, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Conservatory Orchestra, Sept. 27, White Recital Hall. conservatory.umkc.edu

New Dance Partners, “The Ultimate Collaboration,” Sept. 27-28, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

Calidore String Quartet, Sept. 28, 1900 Building. chambermusic.org

Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Dinner of Note,” Sept. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. hmckc.org

St. Joseph Symphony, “Meet Me at the Movies – The Final Cut,” Sept. 28, Missouri Theater. saintjosephsymphony.org

Conservatory Wind Symphony, Sept. 29, Kauffman Center. conservatory.umkc.edu

Kansas City Symphony, “Finlandia and Schumann’s Piano Concerto,” Oct. 4-6, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company, Oct. 4-5, White Recital Hall. wylliams-henry.org

Randall Goosby, Oct. 5, Folly. hjseries.org

Spire Chamber Ensemble, “This Is Spire: Celebrating 10 Years,” Oct. 6, Trinity Lutheran Church. spirechamberensemble.org

Kansas City Ballet, “Carmina Burana,” Oct. 11-20, Kauffman Center. kcballet.org

Rolston Quartet, Oct. 11, 1900 Building. chambermusic.org

Ensemble Ibérica, “Nadia,” Oct. 14-15, MTH Theater at Crown Center. ensembleiberica.org

Free Symphony Chamber Music Concert, “Music and the Holocaust,” Oct. 16, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Heritage Philharmonic, Opening Celebration, Oct. 19, Community of Christ Auditorium. heritagephilharmonic.org

Nadine Sierra, Oct. 19, Folly. hjseries.org

Owen/Cox Dance Group, “Love Songs,” Oct. 19-20, Polsky Theatre. owencoxdance.org

Midwest Chamber Ensemble, “A Schubert Mass,” Oct. 20, Community Christian Church. midwestchamberensemble.org

“Variety” screening with Alloy Orchestra, Oct. 22, Liberty Hall. libertyhall.net

Russian Ballet Theatre, “Swan Lake,” Oct. 22, Folly. follytheater.org

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Oct. 25, Kauffman Center. hjseries.org

Fretwork, Oct. 25, Linda Hall Library. chambermusic.org

Kansas City Chorale, “Fauré Brahms Mozart,” Oct. 25, Village Presbyterian Church. kcchorale.org

Kansas City Symphony, “Brahms’ Fourth and Bach’s Fantasia,” Oct. 25-27, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Brentano String Quartet with Dawn Upshaw, Oct. 27, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Kansas City Symphony, Silent Film and Live Organ: “The Phantom of the Opera,” Oct. 29, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

The King’s Singers, Oct. 29, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Pianist Behzod Abduraimov will perform Oct. 30. NISSOR ABDOURAZAKOV

Behzod Abduraimov, Oct. 30, 1900 Building. icm.park.edu

Kansas City Symphony, “Stern Conducts Bruckner’s Seventh,” Nov. 1-3, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

National Dance Company of Siberia, Nov. 2, Yardley Hall. jccc.edu/theseries

Sergei Babayan, Nov. 3, Folly. chambermusic.org

William Baker Festival Singers, “God’s Time Is Best: Music for All Saints,” Nov. 3, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. festivalsingers.org

Lyric Opera of Kansas City, “La Bohème,” Nov. 9-17, Kauffman Center. kcopera.org

Kansas City Symphony, “Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra,” Nov. 10, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

The Munin Trio, Nov. 10, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Jan Jiracek von Arnim, Nov. 16, 1900 Building. icm.park.edu

Kansas City Symphony, “A Tribute to Tom Petty,” Nov. 16, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker,” Nov. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Kansas City Symphony, “Also Sprach Zarathustra,” Nov. 22-24, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

William Baker Festival Singers, Thanksgiving Benefit Concert for Human Need, Nov. 22, Countryside Christian Church. festivalsingers.org

Hiplet Ballerinas, Nov. 23, Lied Center. lied.ku.edu

Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble, Nov. 24, Village Presbyterian Church. chambermusic.org

Kansas City Symphony, “Mary Poppins” in Concert, Nov. 27-29, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Tubachristmas, Dec. 2-6, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Kansas City Ballet, “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 5-24, Kauffman Center. kcballet.org

Kansas City Symphony, Handel’s Messiah, Dec. 6-8, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Making Spirits Bright,” Dec. 7-8, Folly. hmckc.org

Heritage Philharmonic, Holiday Concert, Dec. 7, Blue Springs High School Performing Arts Center. heritagephilharmonic.org

Ensemble Ibérica, “Siento y Vivo (I Feel and Live),” Dec. 8, Polsky Theatre. jccc.edu/theseries

Kansas City Chorale, “Ceremony of Carols,” Dec. 10, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church; Dec. 13, Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church; Dec. 15, Country Club United Methodist Church. kcchorale.org

The Tallis Scholars, Dec. 12, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. chambermusic.org

Celil Refik Kaya, Dec. 13, Country Club Christian Church. kansascityguitarsociety.org

Bach Aria Soloists, Holiday Concert, Dec. 14, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. bachariasoloists.com

Kansas City Chorale, “Chorale Family Christmas,” Dec. 14, St. Michael the Archangel Church. kcchorale.org

Kansas City Chorale, “Holiday Pops,” Dec. 14, 1900 Building. kcchorale.org

St. Joseph Symphony, “Home for the Holidays,” Dec. 14, Missouri Theater. saintjosephsymphony.org

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Dec. 15, Folly. hjseries.org

William Baker Festival Singers, “Candlelight, Carols & Cathedral I,” Dec. 15, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral. festivalsingers.org

Ensemble Ibérica, “Cruzando,” Dec. 20, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. ensembleiberica.org

Kansas City Symphony, Christmas Festival, Dec. 20-23, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

William Baker Festival Singers, “Candlelight, Carols & Cathedral II,” Dec. 20, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. festivalsingers.org

Spire Chamber Ensemble, Handel’s Messiah, Dec. 21, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and Dec. 22, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish. spirechamberensemble.org

Kansas City Symphony, Christmas Festival, Dec. 22, Kauffman Center. kcsymphony.org

Comedy

Bob Saget brings his comedy to Ameristar casino. Richard Shotwell Invision/AP

Brian Regan, Sept. 6, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Teo Gonzalez, Sept. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Bob Saget, Sept. 13, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Lil JJ, Sept. 14, Kansas City Kansas Community College. eventbrite.com/event/68703264313

Bert Kreischer, Sept. 26-27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Nick Offerman, Sept. 27, Music Hall. ticketmaster.com

George Lopez, Oct. 5, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Joey Diaz, Oct. 11, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Bianca Del Rio, Oct. 27, Folly. follytheater.org

Ron White, Nov. 2, Ameristar. ameristarkansascity.com

Kyle Kinane, Nov. 7, RecordBar. therecordbar.com

Anjelah Johnson, Nov. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. arvestbanktheatre.com

Demetri Martin, Nov. 16, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Chelsea Handler, Nov. 21, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

Visual arts

“Lest We Forget,” an exhibit of Luigi Toscano’s photographs of Holocaust survivors around the world, opens at the National WW1 Museum on Sept. 20. Goethe Pop Up Kansas City

“California Gold Rush Daguerreotypes,” Sept. 6-Jan. 26, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org

“The Native American in Art,” Sept. 6-Oct. 26, 1855 Harris-Kearney House. westporthistorical.com

“Here’s the Thing” by Hew Locke, Sept. 12-Jan. 19, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. kemperart.org

“Lest We Forget,” Sept. 20-Oct. 6, National WWI Museum and Memorial. theworldwar.org

Charlotte Street Visual Artist Award exhibition, Oct. 3-Jan. 26, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. kemperart.org

“Visions of the Flint Hills,” Oct. 4-Nov. 21, Buttonwood Art Space. buttonwoodartspace.com

“Access+Ability,” Oct. 19-Feb. 9, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. nelson-atkins.org

“Celebration,” Dec. 2-Jan. 30, Buttonwood Art Space. buttonwoodartspace.com