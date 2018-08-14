Forever bummed: Rod Stewart postpones Sprint Center concert hours before show

Sorry, Rod Stewart fans: Tonight’s not the night.
The British rock singer and songwriter has postponed Tuesday’s concert at the Sprint Center to Oct. 16, according to a message posted to the venue’s website four hours before the show was to begin.
Stewart, who is recovering from strep throat, also postponed Wednesday’s show in St. Paul, Minnesota.
He said on Twitter that he was “gutted” that his illness had left him “unable to perform.”
“Thanks to the fans and promoters for their support and swift rescheduling,” the “Maggie May” singer said. “I look forward to seeing you in October.”
This is the second time in a week that a Sprint Center show has been postponed.
Hip-hop superstar Drake postponed his concert from last Friday to Sunday — the second time he delayed the show.
According to the Sprint Center, all original tickets for Stewart’s concert will be honored on the new date. Those who bought tickets but can’t attend on Oct. 16 should be able to get refunds at the original point of purchase.
Stewart was schedule to appear with guest Cyndi Lauper.
