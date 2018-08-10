Drake postpones tour … again. So KC, you have to wait a bit

Is this God’s Plan?
Rap superstar Drake has postponed the launch of his tour, which was scheduled for Friday in Kansas City.
Again. It’s the second time the tour had to be delayed.
The Sprint Center tweeted the announcement at about 10:40 a.m. Friday:
“Due to production issues, Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour is postponing the Kansas City date. Tonight’s show at Sprint Center is rescheduled for Sunday, Aug, 12. All tickets will be honored for the new date.”
The schedule switch-up is the second time in the last three weeks that Drake, one of the world’s biggest music stars, has been forced to delay the beginning of his tour, ultimately to Kansas City’s benefit.
Originally, the tour was scheduled to kick off on July 26 in Salt Lake City, with a stop at the Sprint Center on July 31. However, on July 24, Drake announced he would be pushing the tour back, reshuffling the first few dates and moving the grand opening to Kansas City on Aug. 10.
To prepare for the tour’s first show, which Sprint Center officials have described as “massive in size and scale,” Drake and his tour’s production team have taken up residence in Kansas City since as early as July 29.
The news that Drake would be staying in town a few days sent a number of fans into a frenzy, with a lucky few even catching a glimpse of the star as he dined at The Capital Grille on the Country Club Plaza.
Crowds of fans have also been seen camping outside of The Fontaine Hotel on the Plaza, where Drake is believed to be staying, hoping to spot the man behind the “In My Feelings” challenge and such No. 1 hits as “Nice for What,” “God’s Plan” and “Hotline Bling.”
Friday’s announcement adds a new chapter to an already haphazard past few days for Drake. On Thursday, TMZ reported that Drake’s tour bus had been towed from his hotel in Kansas City.
A representative told TMZ that the bus was not owned by Drake, but instead rented for touring purposes and that any financial issues were “on the bus company.”
The postponement also brings further questions about the schedule of the remainder of the 46-date North American tour. Drake was previously scheduled to perform in St. Paul on Aug 12.
But here’s the bright side: Fans, you get a couple more days to Drake-watch on the Plaza.
Comments