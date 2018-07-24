Drake and Migos concert at Sprint Center rescheduled, now kicking off in KC

The Drake and Migos performance in Kansas City, originally scheduled for July 31, has been rescheduled for Aug. 10 according to the Sprint Center’s Facebook page.
The Aubrey & the Three Migos tour will now open in Kansas City. Drake announced Tuesday afternoon the entire tour had been postponed.
“In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey and the Three Migos tour schedule,” said a statement from Drake posted on the Sprint Center’s Facebook page.
All tickets bought for the original July date will be honored for the rescheduled concert.
