Big music weekend around Kansas City: Costello, Jett, Black. Plus: Big Boy locomotive

Elvis Costello and The Imposters will play Aug. 27 at the Uptown.
Elvis Costello and The Imposters will play Aug. 27 at the Uptown. James_O'Mara File photo

Legendary rocker Elvis Costello won’t begin his next tour until October, but he will give local fans a preview in a concert that will kick off a big weekend of music in Kansas City.

Costello and The Imposters will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Uptown. Tickets ($55-$125) are available at uptowntheater.com.

Also this weekend:

Throwback Throwdown will bring country stars Clint Black and Tracy Byrd to the Azura Amphitheater, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 28 ($25-$55). azuraamp.com.

IMG_Joan_Jett_5_1_CDAVQSIR_L303501994.JPG
Joan Jett will perform with The Blackhearts on Aug. 29 at Starlight Theatre. Andy Kropa File photo
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett will bring The Blackhearts to Starlight Theatre, where they will be joined by Cheap Trick, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29 ($19.75-$129.50). kcstarlight.com.

Country music star Martina McBride, with Hailey Whitters, will perform in Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kauffman Center, 7 p.m. Aug. 29 ($46-$126). kauffmancenter.org.

More entertainment

The exhibition “Empires at War: Austria and Russia” will open Aug. 27 at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, where the Living the Great War Weekend also will take place, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 28 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 29. theworldwar.org.

03 Woods_Cordes.jpg
Bri Woods and Sam Cordes star in the Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s season premiere, “Mary’s Wedding.” Kansas City Repertory Theatre
Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s season-opening production, “Mary’s Wedding,” will open on the south lawn of the National WWI Museum, 7 p.m. Aug. 27 ($30); runs through Sept. 19. kcrep.org.

KCM_ScienceCity_061020_kg_006.JPG
Science City in Union Station will hold its annual KidFest on Aug. 28. Kylie Graham The Kansas City Star

KidFest at Science City will feature hands-on activities, demos and many more activities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 28 ($14; Union Station members free). unionstation.org/event/kidfest.

The monthlong celebration of Kansas City native Charlie Parker’s 101st birthday will feature the “Early Bird: Charlie Parker at 18th and Vine” walking tour, 10 a.m. Aug. 28 ($25), and “In the Yard” Festivities with family activities, speeches, food trucks, parade and music, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 29 (free). spotlightcharlieparker.org.

The Head for the Cure 5K Run & Walk at Corporate Woods will raise funds to battle brain cancer, 8 a.m. Aug. 29 (register as team or individual). headforthecure.org.

Big Boy No. 4014, the giant locomotive touring Union Pacific’s system, will stop at Union Station for the second time in a month, arriving at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 31 and remaining through Sept. 2; also, Pleasant Hill (2:45 p.m. Aug. 31), Lee’s Summit (4 p.m. Aug. 31), Independence (5:10 p.m. Aug. 31) and Lawrence (10:15 a.m. Sept. 2). up.com/heritage/steam/schedule.

KCM_UnionPacificBigBoy12
Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, stopped at Union Station earlier this month. It will return for a few days next week. Roy Inman Special to The Star

More music

Kaw River Roots Festival, 5 p.m. Aug. 27 and 1:45 p.m. Aug. 28, Abe & Jake’s Landing ($85). kawriverroots.com.

The Fab Four, 8 p.m. Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($29.50-$45). arvestbanktheatre.com.

Moon Taxi, 8 p.m. Aug. 27, The Truman ($29.50-$60). thetrumankc.com.

Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Ameristar ($35-$50). ameristarkansascity.com.

Beartooth with Wage War and Dragged Under, 7 p.m. Aug. 28, The Truman ($28.50-$50). thetrumankc.com.

Kevin Costner & Modern West, 8 p.m. Aug. 28 (sold out). knuckleheadskc.com.

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Black Box ($20-$30). blackboxkc.com/jazz.

IMG_Trombone_Shorty_3_1_J65ENVG5_L146620354.jpg
New Orleans icon Trombone Shorty will be joined by Orleans Avenue for a concert Aug. 30 at Knuckleheads. Michael Dwyer File photo

Trombone Shorty with Orleans Avenue, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Knuckleheads ($34-$74). knuckleheadskc.com.

Louis The Child with Whethan, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($34-$45). arvestbanktheatre.com.

Chevelle, 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Uptown ($35). uptowntheater.com.

