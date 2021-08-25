Entertainment
Big music weekend around Kansas City: Costello, Jett, Black. Plus: Big Boy locomotive
Legendary rocker Elvis Costello won’t begin his next tour until October, but he will give local fans a preview in a concert that will kick off a big weekend of music in Kansas City.
Costello and The Imposters will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Uptown. Tickets ($55-$125) are available at uptowntheater.com.
Also this weekend:
▪ Throwback Throwdown will bring country stars Clint Black and Tracy Byrd to the Azura Amphitheater, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 28 ($25-$55). azuraamp.com.
▪ Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett will bring The Blackhearts to Starlight Theatre, where they will be joined by Cheap Trick, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29 ($19.75-$129.50). kcstarlight.com.
▪ Country music star Martina McBride, with Hailey Whitters, will perform in Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kauffman Center, 7 p.m. Aug. 29 ($46-$126). kauffmancenter.org.
More entertainment
▪ The exhibition “Empires at War: Austria and Russia” will open Aug. 27 at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, where the Living the Great War Weekend also will take place, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 28 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 29. theworldwar.org.
▪ Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s season-opening production, “Mary’s Wedding,” will open on the south lawn of the National WWI Museum, 7 p.m. Aug. 27 ($30); runs through Sept. 19. kcrep.org.
▪ KidFest at Science City will feature hands-on activities, demos and many more activities, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 28 ($14; Union Station members free). unionstation.org/event/kidfest.
▪ The monthlong celebration of Kansas City native Charlie Parker’s 101st birthday will feature the “Early Bird: Charlie Parker at 18th and Vine” walking tour, 10 a.m. Aug. 28 ($25), and “In the Yard” Festivities with family activities, speeches, food trucks, parade and music, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 29 (free). spotlightcharlieparker.org.
▪ The Head for the Cure 5K Run & Walk at Corporate Woods will raise funds to battle brain cancer, 8 a.m. Aug. 29 (register as team or individual). headforthecure.org.
▪ Big Boy No. 4014, the giant locomotive touring Union Pacific’s system, will stop at Union Station for the second time in a month, arriving at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 31 and remaining through Sept. 2; also, Pleasant Hill (2:45 p.m. Aug. 31), Lee’s Summit (4 p.m. Aug. 31), Independence (5:10 p.m. Aug. 31) and Lawrence (10:15 a.m. Sept. 2). up.com/heritage/steam/schedule.
More music
▪ Kaw River Roots Festival, 5 p.m. Aug. 27 and 1:45 p.m. Aug. 28, Abe & Jake’s Landing ($85). kawriverroots.com.
▪ The Fab Four, 8 p.m. Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($29.50-$45). arvestbanktheatre.com.
▪ Moon Taxi, 8 p.m. Aug. 27, The Truman ($29.50-$60). thetrumankc.com.
▪ Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Ameristar ($35-$50). ameristarkansascity.com.
▪ Beartooth with Wage War and Dragged Under, 7 p.m. Aug. 28, The Truman ($28.50-$50). thetrumankc.com.
▪ Kevin Costner & Modern West, 8 p.m. Aug. 28 (sold out). knuckleheadskc.com.
▪ Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Black Box ($20-$30). blackboxkc.com/jazz.
▪ Trombone Shorty with Orleans Avenue, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Knuckleheads ($34-$74). knuckleheadskc.com.
▪ Louis The Child with Whethan, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($34-$45). arvestbanktheatre.com.
▪ Chevelle, 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Uptown ($35). uptowntheater.com.
