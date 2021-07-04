Entertainment
July 4 in Kansas City: Where to find fireworks, air show, parades, music and more
The Kansas City area’s Independence Day celebrations start early in the morning and continue until well after dark, quite the change from last year’s pandemic-induced quiet.
What has become a traditional race, the four-mile Four on the 4th, will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Ward Parkway Center. Parades and other daytime events then kick off around town, including the final day of the Kansas City Air Show at the New Century AirCenter in Johnson County.
The evening is packed with entertainment and fireworks, including KC Riverfest at Berkley Riverfront Park. It will not offer its usual daylong music festival but will have fireworks and some entertainment. The good news is that Riverfest will be free this year.
Here is our list of the day’s activities, in roughly chronological order:
Ward Parkway Center
What: Four on the 4th 4-mile run and 1-mile walk.
When: 7:30 a.m.
Where: 85th and Ward Parkway
Info: $32-$42; wardparkwayfouronthefourth.com
Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead
What: Celebrating the Fourth at the Farm.
When: 9 a.m.-noon
Where: 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park
Info: $3 admission; opkansas.org
Gardner
What: Kansas City Air Show with Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds, Army Golden Knights and more.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: New Century AirCenter
Info: $9-$45; kcairshow.org
Missouri Town 1855
What: Independence Day 1855 with speeches, children’s games and period cooking.
When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: Fleming Park, Lee’s Summit
Info: $4-$7 admission; makeyourdayhere.com
Parkville
What: Fourth of July Celebration with parade, pancake breakfast, music, skydiving exhibition and fireworks.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Downtown Parkville
Info: parkvillemo.org
Platte City
What: Fourth of July Celebration with food, music and other activities.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Downtown Platte City
Info: plattecitymo.com
Prairie Village
What: VillageFest to Go drive-thru event.
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Where: 77th Street and Mission Road
Info: pvkansas.com
Weston
What: Weston Community Celebration with parade, family activities and fireworks.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Main Street and around town
Info: westonmo.com
Sugar Creek
What: Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Display.
When: 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Where: Lexington and Sterling; Kaw Field
Info: sugar-creek.mo.us
Berkley Riverfront Park
What: KC Riverfest with limited entertainment and fireworks.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 1298 Riverfront Road
Info: Free; kcriverfest.com
Gardner
What: Independence Day Festival with food trucks, music by Dylan Scott and Coffey Anderson and fireworks.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Celebration Park
Info: gardnerkansas.gov
Leawood
What: Celebration in the Park with children’s activities, music by Flashback and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Leawood City Park
Info: leawood.org
Oak Grove
What: July 4th Celebration with food trucks, children’s activities and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Bent Oak Park
Info: cityofoakgrove.com
Stilwell
What: Parade, live music and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Parade, 192nd Street; fireworks, Evergy Service Center, 19950 Newton
Info: stilwellcommunity.org
Blue Springs
What: Red, White & Blue Springs with music of Loose Change and fireworks.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Blue Springs South High School
Info: bluespringsgov.com
De Soto
What: Fourth of July Celebration with vendors, music and fireworks.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Riverfest Park
Info: desotoks.us
Smithville
What: Fireworks.
When: Dusk
Where: Smith’s Fork Campground
Info: smithvillechamber.org
Corporate Woods Founders Park
What: Star Spangled Spectacular fireworks.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: 8717 W. 110th, Overland Park
Info: opkansas.org
Lathrop
What: Fireworks display.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Lathrop Antique Show Grounds
Info: facebook.com/events/299470828560261
Leavenworth
What: Fourth of July Firework Show.
When: 9:15 p.m.
Where: Fort Leavenworth (no public access to the fort)
Info: visitleavenworthks.com
Olathe
What: Olathe Red, White & Blue fireworks.
When: 9:45 p.m.
Where: College Boulevard Activity Complex
Info: olatheks.org
