July 4 in Kansas City: Where to find fireworks, air show, parades, music and more

The Kansas City area’s Independence Day celebrations start early in the morning and continue until well after dark, quite the change from last year’s pandemic-induced quiet.

What has become a traditional race, the four-mile Four on the 4th, will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Ward Parkway Center. Parades and other daytime events then kick off around town, including the final day of the Kansas City Air Show at the New Century AirCenter in Johnson County.

The evening is packed with entertainment and fireworks, including KC Riverfest at Berkley Riverfront Park. It will not offer its usual daylong music festival but will have fireworks and some entertainment. The good news is that Riverfest will be free this year.

Here is our list of the day’s activities, in roughly chronological order:

Ward Parkway Center

What: Four on the 4th 4-mile run and 1-mile walk.

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: 85th and Ward Parkway

Info: $32-$42; wardparkwayfouronthefourth.com

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead

What: Celebrating the Fourth at the Farm.

When: 9 a.m.-noon

Where: 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park

Info: $3 admission; opkansas.org

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels were flying Thursday ahead of the weekend’s KC Air Show at New Century AirCenter near Gardner. Rebecca Slezak rslezak@kcstar.com

Gardner

What: Kansas City Air Show with Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds, Army Golden Knights and more.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: New Century AirCenter

Info: $9-$45; kcairshow.org

Missouri Town 1855

What: Independence Day 1855 with speeches, children’s games and period cooking.

When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Fleming Park, Lee’s Summit

Info: $4-$7 admission; makeyourdayhere.com

Parkville

What: Fourth of July Celebration with parade, pancake breakfast, music, skydiving exhibition and fireworks.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Downtown Parkville

Info: parkvillemo.org

Platte City

What: Fourth of July Celebration with food, music and other activities.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Downtown Platte City

Info: plattecitymo.com

Prairie Village

What: VillageFest to Go drive-thru event.

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Where: 77th Street and Mission Road

Info: pvkansas.com

Weston

What: Weston Community Celebration with parade, family activities and fireworks.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Main Street and around town

Info: westonmo.com

Sugar Creek

What: Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Display.

When: 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Where: Lexington and Sterling; Kaw Field

Info: sugar-creek.mo.us

Fireworks exploding over the Christopher S. Bond Bridge will once again be part of KC Riverfest at Berkley Riverfront Park. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Berkley Riverfront Park

What: KC Riverfest with limited entertainment and fireworks.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 1298 Riverfront Road

Info: Free; kcriverfest.com

Gardner

What: Independence Day Festival with food trucks, music by Dylan Scott and Coffey Anderson and fireworks.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Celebration Park

Info: gardnerkansas.gov

Leawood

What: Celebration in the Park with children’s activities, music by Flashback and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Leawood City Park

Info: leawood.org

Oak Grove

What: July 4th Celebration with food trucks, children’s activities and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Bent Oak Park

Info: cityofoakgrove.com

Stilwell

What: Parade, live music and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Parade, 192nd Street; fireworks, Evergy Service Center, 19950 Newton

Info: stilwellcommunity.org

Blue Springs

What: Red, White & Blue Springs with music of Loose Change and fireworks.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Blue Springs South High School

Info: bluespringsgov.com

De Soto

What: Fourth of July Celebration with vendors, music and fireworks.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Riverfest Park

Info: desotoks.us

Smithville

What: Fireworks.

When: Dusk

Where: Smith’s Fork Campground

Info: smithvillechamber.org

Corporate Woods Founders Park

What: Star Spangled Spectacular fireworks.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: 8717 W. 110th, Overland Park

Info: opkansas.org

Lathrop

What: Fireworks display.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Lathrop Antique Show Grounds

Info: facebook.com/events/299470828560261

Leavenworth

What: Fourth of July Firework Show.

When: 9:15 p.m.

Where: Fort Leavenworth (no public access to the fort)

Info: visitleavenworthks.com

Olathe

What: Olathe Red, White & Blue fireworks.

When: 9:45 p.m.

Where: College Boulevard Activity Complex

Info: olatheks.org