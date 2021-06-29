Air show stars are a first for Kansas City area. Here’s what to know for this weekend

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have never performed at the same civilian air show in the Kansas City metro.

But organizers announced this week that because of the Thunderbirds’ “last-minute schedule change,” the acrobatic teams from the two branches of the military can both appear at the 2021 Kansas City Air Show, July 3 and 4 at New Century AirCenter in southwest Johnson County.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team and the U.S. Marines AV-8Bs will also appear at the show, presented by Garmin. Last year’s show was canceled because of COVID-19.

“When you see those planes and those capabilities, it’s just so amazing,” said Cory Mickelson, who has attended over 60 air shows and will be driving from Pennsylvania for the event. “I think it’s just a purely proud moment to see that.”

In addition to the performances in the air, the show will include stations for kids to learn about aviation, a virtual reality simulation and a fighter jet display.

“It’s a very big air show because it has 26 performers, one of the largest if not the largest in the heart of America,” said air show spokeswoman Jade DeGood. “That makes it unique.”

On Wednesday, ahead of the show, two local celebrities will fly in the backseat of a Blue Angels F/A 18 Super Hornet: Chiefs long snapper James Winchester and Shawnee Mission schools’ incoming superintendent Michelle Hubbard, designated as this year’s Blue Angels Key Influencer. Hubbard describes it as the “opportunity of a lifetime.”

“I’m just excited to have the opportunity to be a role model for kids,” Hubbard said. “To encourage them to follow their dreams and dream big.”

General admission tickets for adults cost $45 on Saturday, $40 on Sunday; $16 for ages 13-17; $9 for ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and under. They can be purchased at kcairshow.org/tickets.

Visitors are allowed to bring a folding chair, blanket, umbrella and unopened water bottle. Amenities include concessions, restrooms, water bottle stations and cooling buses. The event will occur rain or shine.