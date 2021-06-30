Entertainment

Things to do around Kansas City (besides fireworks): New Theatre reopens, ‘SNL’ comedy

Elvis Presley will help the New Theatre and Restaurant celebrate its reopening after more than a year closed because of the pandemic,

“The King in Concert,” an Elvis tribute show starring Victor Trevino Jr., will open the theater’s 2021-22 season at 6:30 p.m. July 6. Trevino has performed in “Legends in Concert” in Las Vegas and on the “Elvis Lives” tour. Dominique Scott will appear as Jerry Lee Lewis.

Tickets for “The King in Concert,” which will run through Sept. 12, are $36.50-$63.50 and are available at newtheatre.com.

IMG_million1_7_1_UHBNCMF7_L323736934.JPG
“Million Dollar Quartet” returns to the New Theatre and Restaurant for its 2021-22 season, which opens July 6 with “The King in Concert.” File photo

The rest of New Theatre’s season: “Menopause the Musical,” Sept. 15-Nov. 14; “Always … Patsy Cline,” Nov. 17-Jan. 30; “Don’t Dress for Dinner” starring Morgan Fairchild, Feb. 2-April 10; “Million Dollar Quartet,” April 13-July 3; and “Disney’s Freaky Friday the Musical,” July 7-Sept. 11, 2022.

Fourth of July events, including fireworks, are listed in a separate story. Here’s what else is going on around town:

Music

Fitz and the Tantrums with Livingston, 7 p.m. July 1, Grinders (35-$59). grinderspizza.com.

IMG_Fitz-The-Tantrums-Ma_2_1_K8HM1IN9_L540710322.JPG
Fitz and the Tantrums will appear with Livingston on July 1 at Grinders. JOSEPH CULTICE File photo

Summerfest, 7:30 p.m. July 2, Village Presbyterian Church, and 7:30 p.m. July 3, UMKC White Recital Hall ($10-$24). summerfestkc.org.

Cristian Fatu and Beau Bledsoe, 7 p.m. July 3, FMK Social gallery ($20). eventbrite.com.

Lindsey Stirling with Kiesza, 7 p.m. July 3, Starlight ($39.50-$144.50). kcstarlight.com.

IMG_Lindsey_Stirling_1_1_2A8MRO64_L238153696.JPG
Violinist Lindsey Stirling will open Starlight’s summer concert series July 3. File photo

More entertainment

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Alex Moffat will perform at the Comedy Club of Kansas City, 7 p.m. July 1, 7 and 8:30 p.m. July 2 and 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 3 ($18-$38). thecomedyclubkc.com.

The Kansas City Improv will feature comics Mike Rife, 7 p.m. July 1 ($22), and Damon Williams, 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 2 and 3 ($20). improvkc.com.

Quixotic will bring its rooftop show “Soiree” inside its Quixotic Theater for three shows because of rainouts, 8:30 p.m. July 1-3 ($75). quixoticfusion.com.

Bravo in the Bottoms will celebrate the First Friday weekend in the West Bottoms, July 2-4 (most shops 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday). westbottoms.com.

Theatre in the Park will produce “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” 8:30 p.m. July 2-3 and 7-10 ($6-$10). theatreinthepark.org.

The KC Air Show will feature the Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds, Army Golden Knights and more at the New Century AirCenter outside Gardner, 9 a.m. July 3-4 ($9-$45). kcairshow.org.

IMG_jarreau_2_1_GTALTARU_L294593139.JPG
Al Jarreau, who died in 2017, will be inducted into the American Jazz Walk of Fame in the 18th & Vine Jazz District on July 3. Felipe Dana File photo

The late Al Jarreau and the Mutual Musicians Foundation will be inducted into the American Jazz Walk of Fame in the 18th & Vine Jazz District, with music by Blair Bryant and the B2 Experience and J Love Band, followed by fireworks, 7 p.m. July 3 (free). americanjazzwalkoffame.org.

Dan Kelly
Dan Kelly has been covering entertainment and arts news at The Star for 10 years. He previously worked at the Columbia Daily Tribune, The Miami Herald and The Louisville Courier-Journal. He also was on the University of Missouri School of Journalism faculty for six years, and he has written a historical novel, “Soaring with Vultures.”
