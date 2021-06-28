Entertainment
Mega-guide to July 4 weekend in Kansas City: Fireworks, airshow, music, big new event
Independence Day returns almost to normal in the Kansas City area this year after running for cover from the pandemic in 2020.
In fact, two additions to the schedule will spice up the local celebrations.
The Harry S. Truman Library & Museum will reopen July 2, marking its return from a nearly two-year closure because of renovation and the pandemic. It hasn’t been open since July 22, 2019.
The annual Memorial Day fireworks over Liberty Memorial were canceled two years in a row because of the pandemic. But now, the National WWI Museum and Memorial will debut a major Independence Day celebration with the Stars and Stripes Picnic on July 3.
The free event will include vendors, food trucks, live music and a performance by the Leap Frogs of the Navy Parachute Team before fireworks over the Liberty Memorial. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m., although the grounds will open at 3 p.m. for picnicking and shopping. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at about 9:40 p.m.
Another weekend highlight will be the Kansas City Air Show, featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Army Golden Knights and others July 3 and 4 at the New Century AirCenter in Johnson County.
At least two traditional Fourth of July events have been canceled because of the pandemic: Lee Summit’s Legacy Blast and the northeast Johnson County fireworks display at Bishop Miege High School. Also, KC Riverfest at Berkley Riverfront Park will not offer its usual daylong music festival but will have fireworks and limited entertainment. The good news is that Riverfest will be free this year.
Otherwise, the holiday weekend includes the usual array of races, picnics, live music and, of course, fireworks.
Here is our megalist of local activities, in roughly chronological order:
July 1
Bonner Springs
What: Bonner Blast with city band concert and fireworks.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Kelly Murphy Park
Info: facebook.com/events/404822990643343
July 2
Harry S. Truman Library & Museum
What: Reopening.
When: July 2. It will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.
Where: 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence
Info: trumanlibrary.gov
Lenexa
What: Community Days Porch Parade.
When: July 2-4
Where: Residences and businesses throughout Lenexa
Info: lenexa.com
Kearney
What: Kearney Fireworks Celebration with Noe Palma concert followed by fireworks
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Kearney Amphitheater, Jesse James Park
Info: Free; kearneyamphitheater.com
Raymore
What: Spirit of America Celebration with food trucks, children’s activities, music and fireworks.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Recreation Park
Info: raymore.com
July 3
Lenexa
What: Freedom Run 5K and 10K.
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Old Town Lenexa
Info: $30-$35; lenexa.com
Prairiefire
What: Stars & Stripes 5K and kids run
When: 7:30 a.m.
Where: 5661 W. 135th, Overland Park
Info: $15-$42; starsandstripes5k.com
Gardner
What: Kansas City Air Show with U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Army Golden Knights and more.
When: 9 a.m. July 3-4
Where: New Century AirCenter
Info: $9-$45; kcairshow.org
Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm
What: Mahaffies’ Independence Day Celebration.
When: 10 a.m-4 p.m.
Where: 1200 Kansas City Road, Olathe
Info: $5-$7 admission; mahaffie.org
Lansing
What: Independence Day Fireworks Celebration with children’s activities, food vendors, music by Blane Howard and fireworks.
When: Noon
Where: Kenneth W. Bernard Community Park
Info: lansingks.org
Kansas City Live!
What: Red, White and BOOMbox Bar Crawl.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: 13th and Grand
Info: $30; powerandlightdistrict.com
Edgerton
What: Community Picnic and Fireworks Show.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Martin Creek Park
Info: edgertonks.org
Liberty
What: Liberty Fest with DJ, children’s activities and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Capitol Federal Sports Complex
Info: thelibertyfest.com
National World War I Museum and Memorial
What: Stars & Stripes Picnic with shopping, food trucks, music and fireworks.
When: 6:30 p.m. (grounds open at 3 p.m.)
Where: South side of grounds
Info: Free; theworldwar.org
Paola
What: Fireworks.
When: Dusk
Where: Lake Miola
Info: paolachamber.chambermaster.com
Kansas City, Kansas
What: Fireworks.
When: 9:45 p.m.
Where: Pierson Park
Info: turnerrecreation.org
July 4
Ward Parkway Center
What: Four on the 4th 4-mile run and 1-mile walk.
When: 7:30 a.m.
Where: 85th and Ward Parkway
Info: $32-$42; wardparkwayfouronthefourth.com
Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead
What: Celebrating the Fourth at the Farm.
When: 9 a.m.-noon
Where: 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park
Info: $3 admission; opkansas.org
Missouri Town 1855
What: Independence Day 1855 with speeches, children’s games and period cooking.
When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Where: Fleming Park, Lee’s Summit
Info: $4-$7 admission; makeyourdayhere.com
Parkville
What: Fourth of July Celebration with parade, pancake breakfast, music, skydiving exhibition and fireworks.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Downtown Parkville
Info: parkvillemo.org
Platte City
What: Fourth of July Celebration with food, music and other activities.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Downtown Platte City
Info: plattecitymo.com
Prairie Village
What: VillageFest to Go drive-thru event.
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Where: 77th Street and Mission Road
Info: pvkansas.com
Weston
What: Weston Community Celebration with parade, family activities and fireworks.
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Main Street and around town
Info: westonmo.com
Sugar Creek
What: Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Display.
When: 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. July 4
Where: Lexington and Sterling; Kaw Field
Info: sugar-creek.mo.us
Berkley Riverfront Park
What: KC Riverfest with limited entertainment and fireworks.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: 1298 Riverfront Road
Info: Free; kcriverfest.com
Gardner
What: Independence Day Festival with food trucks, music by Dylan Scott and Coffey Anderson and fireworks.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Celebration Park
Info: gardnerkansas.gov
Leawood
What: Celebration in the Park with children’s activities, music by Flashback and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Leawood City Park
Info: leawood.org
Oak Grove
What: July 4th Celebration with food trucks, children’s activities and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Bent Oak Park
Info: cityofoakgrove.com
Stilwell
What: Parade, live music and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Parade, 192nd Street; fireworks, Evergy Service Center, 19950 Newton
Info: stilwellcommunity.org
Blue Springs
What: Red, White & Blue Springs with music of Loose Change and fireworks.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Blue Springs South High School
Info: bluespringsgov.com
De Soto
What: Fourth of July Celebration with vendors, music and fireworks.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Riverfest Park
Info: desotoks.us
Smithville
What: Fireworks.
When: Dusk
Where: Smith’s Fork Campground
Info: smithvillechamber.org
Corporate Woods Founders Park
What: Star Spangled Spectacular fireworks.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: 8717 W. 110th, Overland Park
Info: opkansas.org
Lathrop
What: Fireworks display.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Lathrop Antique Show Grounds
Info: facebook.com/events/299470828560261
Leavenworth
What: Fourth of July Firework Show.
When: 9:15 p.m.
Where: Fort Leavenworth (no public access to the fort)
Info: visitleavenworthks.com
Olathe
What: Olathe Red, White & Blue fireworks.
When: 9:45 p.m.
Where: College Boulevard Activity Complex
Info: olatheks.org
Coming soon
Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm
What: Fireworks: 1860s Style.
When: 6 p.m. July 8
Where: 1200 Kansas City Road, Olathe
Info: Free; mahaffie.org
Mission
What: Mission Summer Family Picnic with music by Vinyl Records and fireworks.
When: 6 p.m. July 10
Where: Broadmoor Park
Info: missionks.org
