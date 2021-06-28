Mega-guide to July 4 weekend in Kansas City: Fireworks, airshow, music, big new event

Independence Day returns almost to normal in the Kansas City area this year after running for cover from the pandemic in 2020.

In fact, two additions to the schedule will spice up the local celebrations.

The Harry S. Truman Library & Museum will reopen July 2, marking its return from a nearly two-year closure because of renovation and the pandemic. It hasn’t been open since July 22, 2019.

The annual Memorial Day fireworks over Liberty Memorial were canceled two years in a row because of the pandemic. But now, the National WWI Museum and Memorial will debut a major Independence Day celebration with the Stars and Stripes Picnic on July 3.

The free event will include vendors, food trucks, live music and a performance by the Leap Frogs of the Navy Parachute Team before fireworks over the Liberty Memorial. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m., although the grounds will open at 3 p.m. for picnicking and shopping. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at about 9:40 p.m.

The annual Memorial Day fireworks show over Liberty Memorial was canceled. But now the Stars and Stripes Picnic on July 3 will include fireworks there. Allison Long The Kansas City Star

Another weekend highlight will be the Kansas City Air Show, featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Army Golden Knights and others July 3 and 4 at the New Century AirCenter in Johnson County.

At least two traditional Fourth of July events have been canceled because of the pandemic: Lee Summit’s Legacy Blast and the northeast Johnson County fireworks display at Bishop Miege High School. Also, KC Riverfest at Berkley Riverfront Park will not offer its usual daylong music festival but will have fireworks and limited entertainment. The good news is that Riverfest will be free this year.

Otherwise, the holiday weekend includes the usual array of races, picnics, live music and, of course, fireworks.

Here is our megalist of local activities, in roughly chronological order:

July 1

Bonner Springs

What: Bonner Blast with city band concert and fireworks.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Kelly Murphy Park

Info: facebook.com/events/404822990643343

July 2

The Harry S. Truman Library and Museum has undergone a $29 million renovation and will reopen to the public July 2. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Harry S. Truman Library & Museum

What: Reopening.

When: July 2. It will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Where: 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence

Info: trumanlibrary.gov

Lenexa

What: Community Days Porch Parade.

When: July 2-4

Where: Residences and businesses throughout Lenexa

Info: lenexa.com

Kearney

What: Kearney Fireworks Celebration with Noe Palma concert followed by fireworks

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Kearney Amphitheater, Jesse James Park

Info: Free; kearneyamphitheater.com

Raymore

What: Spirit of America Celebration with food trucks, children’s activities, music and fireworks.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Recreation Park

Info: raymore.com

July 3

Lenexa

What: Freedom Run 5K and 10K.

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Old Town Lenexa

Info: $30-$35; lenexa.com

Prairiefire

What: Stars & Stripes 5K and kids run

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: 5661 W. 135th, Overland Park

Info: $15-$42; starsandstripes5k.com

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who performed at the Kansas City Air Show in 2019, will return this year. The show will be July 3 and 4 at the New Century AirCenter near Gardner. James Wooldridge jawooldridge@kcstar.com

Gardner

What: Kansas City Air Show with U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Army Golden Knights and more.

When: 9 a.m. July 3-4

Where: New Century AirCenter

Info: $9-$45; kcairshow.org

Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm

What: Mahaffies’ Independence Day Celebration.

When: 10 a.m-4 p.m.

Where: 1200 Kansas City Road, Olathe

Info: $5-$7 admission; mahaffie.org

Lansing

What: Independence Day Fireworks Celebration with children’s activities, food vendors, music by Blane Howard and fireworks.

When: Noon

Where: Kenneth W. Bernard Community Park

Info: lansingks.org

Kansas City Live!

What: Red, White and BOOMbox Bar Crawl.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: 13th and Grand

Info: $30; powerandlightdistrict.com

Edgerton

What: Community Picnic and Fireworks Show.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Martin Creek Park

Info: edgertonks.org

Liberty

What: Liberty Fest with DJ, children’s activities and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Capitol Federal Sports Complex

Info: thelibertyfest.com

The National WWI Museum and Memorial’s Stars and Stripes Picnic on July 3 will include a show by parachutists. National WWI Museum and Memorial

National World War I Museum and Memorial

What: Stars & Stripes Picnic with shopping, food trucks, music and fireworks.

When: 6:30 p.m. (grounds open at 3 p.m.)

Where: South side of grounds

Info: Free; theworldwar.org

Paola

What: Fireworks.

When: Dusk

Where: Lake Miola

Info: paolachamber.chambermaster.com

Kansas City, Kansas

What: Fireworks.

When: 9:45 p.m.

Where: Pierson Park

Info: turnerrecreation.org

July 4

Ward Parkway Center

What: Four on the 4th 4-mile run and 1-mile walk.

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: 85th and Ward Parkway

Info: $32-$42; wardparkwayfouronthefourth.com

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead

What: Celebrating the Fourth at the Farm.

When: 9 a.m.-noon

Where: 13800 Switzer Road, Overland Park

Info: $3 admission; opkansas.org

Missouri Town 1855

What: Independence Day 1855 with speeches, children’s games and period cooking.

When: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: Fleming Park, Lee’s Summit

Info: $4-$7 admission; makeyourdayhere.com

Parkville

What: Fourth of July Celebration with parade, pancake breakfast, music, skydiving exhibition and fireworks.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Downtown Parkville

Info: parkvillemo.org

Platte City

What: Fourth of July Celebration with food, music and other activities.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Downtown Platte City

Info: plattecitymo.com

Prairie Village

What: VillageFest to Go drive-thru event.

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Where: 77th Street and Mission Road

Info: pvkansas.com

Weston

What: Weston Community Celebration with parade, family activities and fireworks.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Main Street and around town

Info: westonmo.com

Sugar Creek

What: Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Display.

When: 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Lexington and Sterling; Kaw Field

Info: sugar-creek.mo.us

Fireworks exploding over the Christopher S. Bond Bridge will be part of KC Riverfest at Berkley Riverfront Park. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Berkley Riverfront Park

What: KC Riverfest with limited entertainment and fireworks.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 1298 Riverfront Road

Info: Free; kcriverfest.com

Gardner

What: Independence Day Festival with food trucks, music by Dylan Scott and Coffey Anderson and fireworks.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Celebration Park

Info: gardnerkansas.gov

Leawood

What: Celebration in the Park with children’s activities, music by Flashback and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Leawood City Park

Info: leawood.org

Oak Grove

What: July 4th Celebration with food trucks, children’s activities and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Bent Oak Park

Info: cityofoakgrove.com

Stilwell

What: Parade, live music and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Parade, 192nd Street; fireworks, Evergy Service Center, 19950 Newton

Info: stilwellcommunity.org

Blue Springs

What: Red, White & Blue Springs with music of Loose Change and fireworks.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Blue Springs South High School

Info: bluespringsgov.com

De Soto

What: Fourth of July Celebration with vendors, music and fireworks.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Riverfest Park

Info: desotoks.us

Smithville

What: Fireworks.

When: Dusk

Where: Smith’s Fork Campground

Info: smithvillechamber.org

Corporate Woods Founders Park

What: Star Spangled Spectacular fireworks.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: 8717 W. 110th, Overland Park

Info: opkansas.org

Lathrop

What: Fireworks display.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Lathrop Antique Show Grounds

Info: facebook.com/events/299470828560261

Leavenworth

What: Fourth of July Firework Show.

When: 9:15 p.m.

Where: Fort Leavenworth (no public access to the fort)

Info: visitleavenworthks.com

Olathe

What: Olathe Red, White & Blue fireworks.

When: 9:45 p.m.

Where: College Boulevard Activity Complex

Info: olatheks.org

Coming soon

Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm

What: Fireworks: 1860s Style.

When: 6 p.m. July 8

Where: 1200 Kansas City Road, Olathe

Info: Free; mahaffie.org

Mission

What: Mission Summer Family Picnic with music by Vinyl Records and fireworks.

When: 6 p.m. July 10

Where: Broadmoor Park

Info: missionks.org