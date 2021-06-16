Things to do around Kansas City: The return of Starlight, other outdoor theater, more

Starlight Theatre will bring back full-capacity crowds after more than a year’s absence when it presents the musical “Godspell” for the first time, beginning at 8 p.m. June 22-27.

The iconic outdoor theater, which lost its entire 2020 season to the pandemic, will open its four-show 2021 Broadway Series with an all-Kansas City cast performing the retelling of the Gospel of Matthew.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, “Godspell” will be a concert-style production with a full cast and orchestra — including the showstopper songs “Day by Day” and “By My Side” — but with limited props.

Tickets range from $15 to $198. Go to kcstarlight.com for more information.

Starlight Theatre will open its 2021 Broadway Series with “Godspell” featuring a concert-style production and an all-Kansas City cast. File photo

Festivals

▪ Gladstone Summertime Bluesfest, 6 p.m. June 18 and 4 p.m. June 19, Oak Grove Park ($5 suggested donation; $5 parking). gladstonechamber.com/bluesfest.

Oak Grove Park will be the site of the Gladstone Summertime Bluesfest. Luke Davis File photo

▪ Bottoms Up BBQ, 6 p.m. June 18, and Breaking Bread Picnic, 11 a.m. June 19, West Bottoms. hwbkc.com.

▪ Juneteenth Heritage Festival, noon-9 p.m. June 19, The Great Lawn. juneteenth-kc.com.

The Juneteenth Heritage Festival will be June 19 at The Great Lawn, 1600 John “Buck” O’Neil Way. The JuneteenthKC Cultural Parade was June 12. Susan Pfannmuller Special to The Star

▪ Father’s Day Fest, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 20, Due West Therapeutic Riding Center ($20-$30). facebook.com.

▪ Free State Festival, June 21-27, Lawrence (free-$10). freestatefestival.org.

More entertainment

▪ Although the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival at Southmoreland Park was canceled this summer, the Kansas City Public Theatre will produce “Oedipus the King” at the nearby Theis Park Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m. June 17-19 and 24-26 (general admission free; reserved spaces $50-$100 for two to four people). kcpublictheatre.org.

▪ A Juneteenth kickoff with rapper K Camp and guests will take place at Union Station, 6-11 p.m. June 18 ($20-$50). eventbrite.com.

▪ The Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company will present “Art Remains” in the Hotel Kansas City’s Tudor Ballroom, 7:30 p.m. June 18-19 ($30). wylliams-henry.org.

▪ Theater in the Park will open its 2021 outdoor season in Shawnee Mission Park with “Curtains,” 8:30 p.m. June 18-26 ($5-$10). theatreinthepark.org.

▪ The National WWI Museum and Memorial will present its eighth annual Taps at the Tower, sunset (8:45 p.m.) June 20-26 (free). theworldwar.org.

▪ Make Music, held in more than 1,000 cities around the world, is open to all musicians and will take place at venues across the area, including Union Station, the 18th & Vine District and the Kansas City Zoo, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 21 (free). makemusicday.org.

Virtual events

▪ Raymond Doswell, vice president and curator at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, will discuss “Black Baseball & Black History,” focusing on stars from Kansas City and St. Louis, 7 p.m. June 17. mymcpl.org.

▪ Eat, Drink, Play!,” a virtual chamber music series from the JCCC Midwest Trust Center (formerly Carlsen Center) and the Opus 76 Quartet, combining performances with cameos from area chefs, will continue with “V Is for Victory,” 7 p.m. June 17-July 1 ($15). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.