Entertainment

Things to do around Kansas City: ‘Disco Inferno,’ festivals, concerts, comedy, more

“Blame It on the Boogie: A Disco Inferno” will be the first indoor show of the 2021 season for the MTH Theater at Crown Center.

Playing in the 450-seat Quixotic Theater at 40% capacity, the concert show featuring songs of Donna Summer, the Bee Gees, Kool & the Gang, Barry Manilow, Gloria Gaynor and others will open at 7:30 p.m. June 10 and run through June 27. Tickets are $45-$55 at musicaltheaterheritage.com.

MTH opened its 2021 season with “Music of the Night” on the Crown Center rooftop. Next up will be “Hair” Aug. 5-22 at Quixotic Theater.

Donna Summer.JPG
The music of the late Donna Summer, the Queen of Disco, will be part of “Blame It on the Boogie: A Disco Inferno” at MTH Theater at Crown Center. Kevork Djansezian AP

Festivals

CARnival for CASA, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 12, Unity Village ($60 per carload). jacksoncountycasa-mo.org.

Armour Neighborhood Festival, noon-3 p.m. June 12, 211 Armour (free). eventbrite.com.

Wine Festival, 2-8 p.m. June 12, East Valley Park, Excelsior Springs ($30-$40). visitexcelsior.com.

KAW Social, 4-8 p.m. June 12, Rock Island Bridge. facebook.com.

Wine and Brew on the Square, 4-9 p.m. June 12, Independence Square ($120 for table of up to six). indepsquare.com.

Kansas City Summer Beer Fest, 7-11 p.m. June 12, Arrowhead Stadium ($50-$65). kcsummerbeerfest.com.

Music

Mike Dillon with Nikki Glaspie, 7:30 p.m. June 10, 1900 Building ($25). 1900bldg.com.

Kameron Marlowe, Miller Lite Hot Country Nights, 7 p.m. June 10, Kansas City Live! (free). powerandlightdistrict.com.

community music 816 913 tll 041016 0156f.JPG
Local singer/songwriter Kelley Hunt will play a free concert June 11 at Stagecoach Park in Olathe. Tammy Ljungblad Tammy Ljungblad

Kelley Hunt with Lester Estelle & Friends, 7 p.m. June 11, Stagecoach Park, Olathe (free). olatheks.org.

Tab Benoit with Whiskey Bayou, 8:30 p.m. June 11, Knuckleheads ($35). knuckleheadskc.com.

IMG_TAB_BENOIT_SUNGLASSE_3_1_8CG34LV7_L479345635.JPG
Tab Benoit will appear with Whiskey Bayou on June 11 at Knuckleheads. File photo

X-Raided and Brotha Lynch, 9 p.m. June 11, BLVD nights ($40-$80). eventbrite.com.

Kansas City Symphony, Symphony in the Flint Hills, which was canceled in 2019 because of a thunderstorm and in 2020 by the pandemic, 6:45 p.m. June 12, North Lakeview Pasture, Morris County, Kansas (sold out). symphonyintheflinthills.org.

En Vogue, 7:30 p.m. June 12, Hy-Vee Arena ($35.50-$70.50). hy-veearena.com.

American Legion Band of Greater Kansas City Wind Ensemble, Flag Day Concert, 2 p.m. June 13, Memorial Courtyard, National WWI Museum and Memorial (free). theworldwar.org.

More entertainment

The Charlotte Street Foundation will celebrate the grand opening of its campus at 3333 Wyoming with tours, exhibition openings and more, 4-9 p.m. June 11 and noon-5 p.m. June 12. charlottestreet.org.

The West 18th Street Fashion Show, “Summer Tableau,” will feature seven portable stages on West 18th Street, 7:30 and 9 p.m. June 12 ($40-$100). west18thstreetfashionshow.com.

The traveling exhibition “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.” will open at Union Station, June 14 (10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through late January; $15-$23.50). unionstation.org.

Melissa Villaseñor, the first Latina cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” will perform at the Comedy Club of Kansas City, 7 p.m. June 16 (sold out). thecomedyclubkc.com.

IMG_fe-tv-snlvillasenor0_10_1_4CE53CPR_L407855947.JPG
Melissa Villaseñor of “Saturday Night Live” will perform June 16 to a sold-out crowd at the Comedy Club of Kansas City. NBC

Virtual events

The Kansas City Ballet’s Second Company @ Home: Broadcast Series consists of three 20-minute episodes showcasing the Second Company’s works during the 2020-21 season, episodes premiering 7 p.m. June 10, 17 and 24. kcballet.org.

“Changing the Game: The Statistical Analysis of Sports” will bring together analytics professionals from the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball for a discussion of the impact of math and science on sports, 7 p.m. June 10. lindahall.org.

The Future Stages Festival will be virtual this year, with performance and activities by and for young performers, 2 p.m. June 12 and 11 a.m. June 13. kauffmancenter.org.

Heartland Men’s Chorus celebrated Pride Month with “Unity,” a concert at the Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral that will be available on YouTube, 7 p.m. June 12. hmckc.org.

IMG_IMG_HMC_6.jpg_2_1_7B_2_1_05H2370I_L516780335.JPG
Heartland Men’s Chorus’ concert at the Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral will be available on YouTube beginning June 12. File photo

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art will go virtual for its fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration, with music, performances, art activities, collection connections and history, June 12. nelson-atkins.org.

The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, forced online for the second consecutive year by the pandemic, will consist of a Virtually Talented Show with hometown hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner, premiering 7:30 p.m. June 12 (free). youtube.com/BigSlickKC and facebook.com/BigSlickKC.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Dan Kelly
Dan Kelly has been covering entertainment and arts news at The Star for 10 years. He previously worked at the Columbia Daily Tribune, The Miami Herald and The Louisville Courier-Journal. He also was on the University of Missouri School of Journalism faculty for six years, and he has written a historical novel, “Soaring with Vultures.”
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service