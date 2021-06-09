Things to do around Kansas City: ‘Disco Inferno,’ festivals, concerts, comedy, more

“Blame It on the Boogie: A Disco Inferno” will be the first indoor show of the 2021 season for the MTH Theater at Crown Center.

Playing in the 450-seat Quixotic Theater at 40% capacity, the concert show featuring songs of Donna Summer, the Bee Gees, Kool & the Gang, Barry Manilow, Gloria Gaynor and others will open at 7:30 p.m. June 10 and run through June 27. Tickets are $45-$55 at musicaltheaterheritage.com.

MTH opened its 2021 season with “Music of the Night” on the Crown Center rooftop. Next up will be “Hair” Aug. 5-22 at Quixotic Theater.

The music of the late Donna Summer, the Queen of Disco, will be part of “Blame It on the Boogie: A Disco Inferno” at MTH Theater at Crown Center. Kevork Djansezian AP

Festivals

▪ CARnival for CASA, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 12, Unity Village ($60 per carload). jacksoncountycasa-mo.org.

▪ Armour Neighborhood Festival, noon-3 p.m. June 12, 211 Armour (free). eventbrite.com.

▪ Wine Festival, 2-8 p.m. June 12, East Valley Park, Excelsior Springs ($30-$40). visitexcelsior.com.

▪ KAW Social, 4-8 p.m. June 12, Rock Island Bridge. facebook.com.

▪ Wine and Brew on the Square, 4-9 p.m. June 12, Independence Square ($120 for table of up to six). indepsquare.com.

▪ Kansas City Summer Beer Fest, 7-11 p.m. June 12, Arrowhead Stadium ($50-$65). kcsummerbeerfest.com.

Music

▪ Mike Dillon with Nikki Glaspie, 7:30 p.m. June 10, 1900 Building ($25). 1900bldg.com.

▪ Kameron Marlowe, Miller Lite Hot Country Nights, 7 p.m. June 10, Kansas City Live! (free). powerandlightdistrict.com.

Local singer/songwriter Kelley Hunt will play a free concert June 11 at Stagecoach Park in Olathe. Tammy Ljungblad Tammy Ljungblad

▪ Kelley Hunt with Lester Estelle & Friends, 7 p.m. June 11, Stagecoach Park, Olathe (free). olatheks.org.

▪ Tab Benoit with Whiskey Bayou, 8:30 p.m. June 11, Knuckleheads ($35). knuckleheadskc.com.

Tab Benoit will appear with Whiskey Bayou on June 11 at Knuckleheads. File photo

▪ X-Raided and Brotha Lynch, 9 p.m. June 11, BLVD nights ($40-$80). eventbrite.com.

▪ Kansas City Symphony, Symphony in the Flint Hills, which was canceled in 2019 because of a thunderstorm and in 2020 by the pandemic, 6:45 p.m. June 12, North Lakeview Pasture, Morris County, Kansas (sold out). symphonyintheflinthills.org.

▪ En Vogue, 7:30 p.m. June 12, Hy-Vee Arena ($35.50-$70.50). hy-veearena.com.

▪ American Legion Band of Greater Kansas City Wind Ensemble, Flag Day Concert, 2 p.m. June 13, Memorial Courtyard, National WWI Museum and Memorial (free). theworldwar.org.

More entertainment

▪ The Charlotte Street Foundation will celebrate the grand opening of its campus at 3333 Wyoming with tours, exhibition openings and more, 4-9 p.m. June 11 and noon-5 p.m. June 12. charlottestreet.org.

▪ The West 18th Street Fashion Show, “Summer Tableau,” will feature seven portable stages on West 18th Street, 7:30 and 9 p.m. June 12 ($40-$100). west18thstreetfashionshow.com.

▪ The traveling exhibition “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.” will open at Union Station, June 14 (10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through late January; $15-$23.50). unionstation.org.

▪ Melissa Villaseñor, the first Latina cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” will perform at the Comedy Club of Kansas City, 7 p.m. June 16 (sold out). thecomedyclubkc.com.

Melissa Villaseñor of “Saturday Night Live” will perform June 16 to a sold-out crowd at the Comedy Club of Kansas City. NBC

Virtual events

▪ The Kansas City Ballet’s Second Company @ Home: Broadcast Series consists of three 20-minute episodes showcasing the Second Company’s works during the 2020-21 season, episodes premiering 7 p.m. June 10, 17 and 24. kcballet.org.

▪ “Changing the Game: The Statistical Analysis of Sports” will bring together analytics professionals from the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball for a discussion of the impact of math and science on sports, 7 p.m. June 10. lindahall.org.

▪ The Future Stages Festival will be virtual this year, with performance and activities by and for young performers, 2 p.m. June 12 and 11 a.m. June 13. kauffmancenter.org.

▪ Heartland Men’s Chorus celebrated Pride Month with “Unity,” a concert at the Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral that will be available on YouTube, 7 p.m. June 12. hmckc.org.

Heartland Men’s Chorus’ concert at the Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral will be available on YouTube beginning June 12. File photo

▪ The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art will go virtual for its fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration, with music, performances, art activities, collection connections and history, June 12. nelson-atkins.org.

▪ The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, forced online for the second consecutive year by the pandemic, will consist of a Virtually Talented Show with hometown hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner, premiering 7:30 p.m. June 12 (free). youtube.com/BigSlickKC and facebook.com/BigSlickKC.