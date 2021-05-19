Kansas City Ballet to give first in-person shows since pandemic — at unlikely venue

Two iconic local institutions will combine for a pandemic-defying production when the Kansas City Ballet takes to the historic Starlight Theatre outdoor stage for three 70-minute performances consisting of all new works.

The public can attend the ballet’s first live, in-person events since the pandemic began at 8 p.m. May 21 and 22 ($35). Essential and front-line workers are invited to a free performance at 2 p.m. May 22 (reservations required). Contact 816-363-7827 or kcstarlight.com.

Seating will be social-distanced. Starlight says that “at least through early summer,” masks will be required for entry.

The Kansas City Ballet will bring three 70-minute performances consisting of all new works to the Starlight Theatre. Kansas City Ballet

Here are other in-person activities:

▪ The Korn Ferry Tour, the top minor league in professional golf, will bring the AdventHealth Championship to Blue Hills Country Club. May 20-23; gates will open 6:15 a.m. May 20, 6:30 a.m. May 21 and 7:30 a.m. May 22-23 ($10 per day, $25 for all days; free admission after 2 p.m. daily). adventhealthchampionship.com.

Local designer Tamara Day of the HGTV show “Bargain Mansions” will appear at Make’n HERstory. Tammy Ljungblad tjungblad@kcstar.com

▪ Make’n HERstory, showcasing women’s accomplishments, will feature guest speakers — including Tamara Day of HGTV — as well as a craft fair at The Sewing Labs in the Don Bosco Community Center, 5 p.m. May 21 and 10 a.m. May 22 ($75-$150). thesewinglabs.community.

Worlds of Fun will reopen for the season on May 22. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

▪ Worlds of Fun opens for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 22-23 and 29-31 and June 5-6; daily starting June 11 ($35-$60). worldsoffun.com.

▪ The Kansas City Bridal & Wedding Expo will run at Bartle Hall, noon-5 p.m. May 22-23 (free; advance tickets required). bridalshowsmo-kc.com.

▪ The Spring Wine Walk on Delaware will take place in the River Market, 3-6 p.m. May 22 ($20). winewalkondelaware.com.

▪ Test your farm-ready fitness at the Farm Fit Games, the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame’s two-person team competition, 8 a.m. May 22 ($150). aghalloffame.com.

Here are online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

▪ “Train of Thought” at Union Station will be the 13th episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series,” premiering 7 p.m. May 20 (free). kcballet.org.

A show by Maria Cuevas of Maria the Mexican, part of the Live! From the Lounge at the Folly series, will premiere online May 20. File photo

▪ Maria Cuevas’ show from Live! From the Lounge at the Folly will premiere on Facebook and YouTube, 7 p.m. May 20. youtube.com.

The Opus 76 Quartet’s “Eat, Drink, Play!” chamber music series will continue online beginning May 20. Gary Rohman

▪ “Eat, Drink, Play!,” a virtual chamber music series from the JCCC Midwest Trust Center (formerly Carlsen Center) and the Opus 76 Quartet, combining performances with cameos from area chefs, will continue with a spiritual program, 7 p.m. May 20-June 1 ($15). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

▪ Missouri State Parks will present a program called “Iron Riders” on the Buffalo Soldier Bicycle Corps of the 25th Infantry, 7 p.m. May 20. mymcpl.org.

▪ The Barn Players will stream “The Laramie Project” from the Arts Asylum, 7:30 p.m. May 21-22, 2 p.m. May 23, 7:30 p.m. May 24 and 27-29, 2 p.m. May 30 ($15-$20). thebarnplayers.org.

▪ Bassist Edgar Meyer will perform solo from the 1900 Building as part of the Harriman-Jewell Series, 7 p.m. May 22 (free; available on-demand through May 28; in-person tickets sold out). hjseries.org.