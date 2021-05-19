Entertainment

Kansas City Ballet to give first in-person shows since pandemic — at unlikely venue

Two iconic local institutions will combine for a pandemic-defying production when the Kansas City Ballet takes to the historic Starlight Theatre outdoor stage for three 70-minute performances consisting of all new works.

The public can attend the ballet’s first live, in-person events since the pandemic began at 8 p.m. May 21 and 22 ($35). Essential and front-line workers are invited to a free performance at 2 p.m. May 22 (reservations required). Contact 816-363-7827 or kcstarlight.com.

Seating will be social-distanced. Starlight says that “at least through early summer,” masks will be required for entry.

51097060489_e7c4950e19_c.jpg
The Kansas City Ballet will bring three 70-minute performances consisting of all new works to the Starlight Theatre. Kansas City Ballet

Here are other in-person activities:

The Korn Ferry Tour, the top minor league in professional golf, will bring the AdventHealth Championship to Blue Hills Country Club. May 20-23; gates will open 6:15 a.m. May 20, 6:30 a.m. May 21 and 7:30 a.m. May 22-23 ($10 per day, $25 for all days; free admission after 2 p.m. daily). adventhealthchampionship.com.

KCM_BARGAINMANSIONSSALE032521tll0146f.JPG
Local designer Tamara Day of the HGTV show “Bargain Mansions” will appear at Make’n HERstory. Tammy Ljungblad tjungblad@kcstar.com

Make’n HERstory, showcasing women’s accomplishments, will feature guest speakers — including Tamara Day of HGTV — as well as a craft fair at The Sewing Labs in the Don Bosco Community Center, 5 p.m. May 21 and 10 a.m. May 22 ($75-$150). thesewinglabs.community.

KCM_WOFreopen09F.JPG
Worlds of Fun will reopen for the season on May 22. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Worlds of Fun opens for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 22-23 and 29-31 and June 5-6; daily starting June 11 ($35-$60). worldsoffun.com.

The Kansas City Bridal & Wedding Expo will run at Bartle Hall, noon-5 p.m. May 22-23 (free; advance tickets required). bridalshowsmo-kc.com.

The Spring Wine Walk on Delaware will take place in the River Market, 3-6 p.m. May 22 ($20). winewalkondelaware.com.

Test your farm-ready fitness at the Farm Fit Games, the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame’s two-person team competition, 8 a.m. May 22 ($150). aghalloffame.com.

Here are online ways you and your family can spend your coronavirus-induced stay-at-home time:

“Train of Thought” at Union Station will be the 13th episode of the Kansas City Ballet’s “New Moves: The Broadcast Series,” premiering 7 p.m. May 20 (free). kcballet.org.

IMG_MARIA_CUEVAS_MARIA_T_2_1_AB1KRITV_L38251891.JPG
A show by Maria Cuevas of Maria the Mexican, part of the Live! From the Lounge at the Folly series, will premiere online May 20. File photo

Maria Cuevas’ show from Live! From the Lounge at the Folly will premiere on Facebook and YouTube, 7 p.m. May 20. youtube.com.

IMG_Opus_76_Quartet__Gol_3_1_7LK5HIEM_L638113600.JPG
The Opus 76 Quartet’s “Eat, Drink, Play!” chamber music series will continue online beginning May 20. Gary Rohman

“Eat, Drink, Play!,” a virtual chamber music series from the JCCC Midwest Trust Center (formerly Carlsen Center) and the Opus 76 Quartet, combining performances with cameos from area chefs, will continue with a spiritual program, 7 p.m. May 20-June 1 ($15). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

Missouri State Parks will present a program called “Iron Riders” on the Buffalo Soldier Bicycle Corps of the 25th Infantry, 7 p.m. May 20. mymcpl.org.

The Barn Players will stream “The Laramie Project” from the Arts Asylum, 7:30 p.m. May 21-22, 2 p.m. May 23, 7:30 p.m. May 24 and 27-29, 2 p.m. May 30 ($15-$20). thebarnplayers.org.

Bassist Edgar Meyer will perform solo from the 1900 Building as part of the Harriman-Jewell Series, 7 p.m. May 22 (free; available on-demand through May 28; in-person tickets sold out). hjseries.org.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Dan Kelly
Dan Kelly has been covering entertainment and arts news at The Star for 10 years. He previously worked at the Columbia Daily Tribune, The Miami Herald and The Louisville Courier-Journal. He also was on the University of Missouri School of Journalism faculty for six years, and he has written a historical novel, “Soaring with Vultures.”
  Comments  

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021 4:30 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service