At last, KC Ballet to perform in person. But popular virtual shows will continue, too

New Moves: The Broadcast Series features the Kansas City Ballet performing new works in various Kansas City area settings, including the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art. Kansas City Ballet

For the past year, ballet dancers have had to hang up their pointe shoes, waiting in the wings for COVID-19 to make its exit. But thanks to the generosity of patrons and the creativity of its artistic leadership, the Kansas City Ballet has been able to keep its dancers’ feet moving.

New Moves: The Broadcast Series, which was originally intended to be a short-run weekly video series, has been extended for six more weeks, thanks to popular demand.

Also, Devon Carney, artistic director of the Kansas City Ballet, is preparing performances on May 21 and 22 at Starlight Theatre — the ballet’s first live, in-person events since the pandemic hit. There will also be a free performance for essential and front-line workers. It all adds up to busy times for Carney and his company.

The situation was rather grim late last year. First, the ballet had to cancel its annual holiday extravaganza (and major moneymaker) “The Nutcracker.” Then, as the pandemic surged, the pared-down holiday show meant to replace “Nutcracker” also had to be canceled. Not exactly happy holidays. But Carney says things are looking up.

“There’s certainly been a lot of activity since December with creating these virtual performances, which I’m really thrilled about,” Carney said. “I wanted to go head first into the digital world because we couldn’t count on audiences, and I knew that as soon as we canceled our holiday show. It’s been a learning experience, a growing experience, an eye-opening experience, but very rewarding, too, because everybody’s working.”

Carney says the response to New Moves: The Broadcast Series has been overwhelmingly positive, with encouraging emails from dance fans thankful for the engaging performances. Carney, with the assistance of area cinematographers, films each week’s video in a different Kansas City cultural institution.

“Yesterday, I was watching the film that’s going to come out in a few weeks that was filmed in the Kauffman Center lobby, and that just made me cry,” Carney said. “I just lost it. Some of these works are very moving. And some are very fun and upbeat and happy, and that’s good, too.”

Although the weekly videos might be seen as a COVID-19 stop-gap measure, Carney sees them as an invaluable addition to the Kansas City Ballet’s future, pandemic or not.

“We are providing for our community as well as the world,” Carney said. “That’s the wonderful part of the internet. There are people from Japan, Australia, New Zealand, England, Spain, Italy, North and South America that are tuning in to see our shows. There’s much more of a worldwide view of what Kansas City Ballet is all about. It’s another art form. It’s dance-film.”

But Carney is keeping his eye on live, in-person performances, as well. With vaccinations on the rise, he’s hopeful for a return to some kind of normal, perhaps by this fall. But after many disappointing cancellations, he’s hesitant to make any firm predictions at this point, noting that there are many unanswered questions, such as when, even with everyone vaccinated, will people feel comfortable returning to the Kauffman Center.

““We used to call it the $64,000 dollar question, now we call it the $640,000 dollar question,” Carney said. “Nobody has an answer. All we can do is keep an eye on the landscape of comfortability. By the end of May, we’ll have a really good idea about next season.”

In the meantime, the ballet is prepping its Starlight performance, which Carney says “has got a lot of everything in it.” The program will feature all brand-new works by ballet masters Kristi Capps and Parrish Maynard, the second company’s manager, Christopher Ruud, company dancers Emily Mistretta and James Kirby, and Houston Ballet’s principal dancer, Melody Mennite.

Carney himself is working on a new piece for the program. Unlike most of his choreography for the Kansas City Ballet, which has been more classical, he says his new work will be contemporary.

“At this point, I’m pretty unclear about what it’s going to be,” he said. “But it’s going to be a departure from things I’ve done for this company.”

“I’m especially excited to have the free show for essential and front-line workers. That’s something that is very moving for me and everybody in the organization, to have a chance to say thank you. I wish we could give them a whole year’s worth of productions, but this is what we’ve got right now, and I’m just happy we’re able to do it.”

A new New Moves episode is released every Thursday at 7 p.m. at kcballet.org. Free.

For the Starlight Theatre performances, masks, social distancing and safety protocols will be required. Concessions will be available for purchase. 8 p.m. May 21-22; $35. Free performance for essential and front-line workers at 2 p.m. May 22. Starlight Theatre, 4600 Starlight Road, Swope Park. 816-363-7827 or kcstarlight.com or kcballet.org.

Kansas City Ballet Costume Shop - Quarter Horse Project

It isn’t just the dancers who are busy at the Kansas City Ballet. The company’s costume shop has been creating a ballerina unicorn for the Pony Up Quarter Horse Project, which raises money so families who have lost children can come to the Oregon coast to heal from their grief.

Along with 30 artists from around the world, the costume shop is bedecking a “quarter horse,” the kind children used to ride in front of drug and grocery stores, in fabulous ballet finery. All the finished horses will be photographed for a coffee table book and then auctioned off.

To see photos of the Kansas City Ballet’s horse, visit facebook.com/kcballet.

You can reach Patrick Neas at patrickneas@kcartsbeat.com and follow his Facebook page, KC Arts Beat, at www.facebook.com/kcartsbeat.