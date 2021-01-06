During Kansas City Restaurant Week, find special meals at hundreds of places

Kansas City Restaurant Week will carry on for its 12th annual event, though with concessions to the pandemic.

Carryout and delivery services will be available on multicourse meals Jan. 8-17, in addition to traditional dine-in experiences, at hundreds of local restaurants. Prices are $15, $35 and $45.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Don Bosco Centers and the foundations of Visit KC and the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association. For details and a list of participating restaurants, go to kcrestaurantweek.com.

The Ruby Trout is on the Aixois menu for Kansas City Restaurant Week. Christopher Smith Special to The Star

Here are three more in-person activities over the next week:

Marlon Wayans will perform at the Comedy Club of Kansas City. SCOTT GRIES Invision/AP

▪ Two major comedians will be in town this weekend: Marlon Wayans at the Comedy Club of Kansas City (7 p.m. Jan. 7, 6 and 8:15 p.m. Jan. 8-9, 7 p.m. Jan. 10; $80-$360 for tables of 2-10) and Lil Duval at the Kansas City Improv (7:45 p.m. Jan. 8, 5 and 7:45 p.m. Jan. 9; $42). thecomedyclubkc.com and improvkc.com.

Lil Duval will perform at the Kansas City Improv. JUSTIN TOTTEN File photo

▪ Knuckleheads will present the Elvis Bash with Jeff Bergen, Ben Johnson, Matthew Sharp, Danny Johnson and more, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 8 ($15). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ This will be the last weekend to check out the holiday lights on the Country Club Plaza, which run through Jan. 10. That also will be the final date for another free lights display, Sar-Ko Aglow at Sar Ko Par Trails Park in Lenexa. countryclubplaza.com and facebook.com.

Here are five online ways you can celebrate the new year:

Will Stuck will perform in “Winter Wonderlaughs” on Jan. 7 . File photo

▪ Edutainer Will Stuck will stage “Winter Wonderlaughs,” an entertaining M.E.S.S. (Music, Education, Stories and Science) of a show, 7 p.m. Jan. 7. mymcpl.org.

▪ The Johnson County Library’s “The Past is Prologue” series will present a program on Nicodemus, Kansas, the only remaining Western town established by African Americans during Reconstruction after the Civil War, 7 p.m. Jan. 7. jocolibrary.org.

Beau Bledsoe and Ensemble Iberica will focus on Portual as they begin their four-part “Passport Series.” ALLISON LONG File photo

▪ Ensemble Iberica will begin its four-part monthly “Passport Series” with an event highlighting the sights, sounds and tastes of Portugal. With Ensemble Iberica artistic director Beau Bledsoe and guest artist Rodrigo Costa Felix. Tickets include food and wine from Tannin Wine Bar & Kitchen, with guidance from sommelier Aaron Fry. 7 p.m. Jan. 9. ensembleiberica.org.

▪ “Producing History: Filmmaking and Memory” will feature Oscar-winning screenwriter and University of Kansas professor Kevin Willmott, with writer/director and UMKC professor Mitch Brian, for a discussion on writing, activism and the role of film in the public consciousness of history. 7 p.m. Jan. 12. theworldwar.org.

▪ International performer Ashley Davis, a Lawrence native, will give a virtual talk and performance titled “Writing Celtic Music as a Kid From Kansas,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13. lied.ku.edu.