Big Slick announces guest stars from ‘SNL,’ ‘Scrubs,’ ‘Shadowhunters’

Taran Killam, the former “Saturday Night Live” star who appears on ABC’s “Single Parents,” will return to Big Slick Celebrity Weekend next month, organizers announced Friday.

The “SNL” touch is fitting this week: Big Slick host Paul Rudd will host the show’s season finale on Saturday.

Joining Killam on the latest guest list are “Scrubs” and “Roseanne” alum Sarah Chalke of ABC’s “Speechless” and Lee’s Summit native Katherine McNamara, who starred in the Freeform show “Shadowhunters” and has also appeared on CW’s “Arrow” and in “The Maze Runner” films.

The announcement caps off a week of lineup announcements for new and returning guest celebrities. The 10th annual Children’s Mercy Hospital Cancer Center fundraiser is set for June 7-8.

Organizers already announced this week that Killam’s wife, Cobie Smulders of the Avengers movies and “How I Met Your Mother,” will join Big Slick for the first time. Celebrity guests announcements will continue through May 24.

Other guests announced so far:

▪ Musician David Cook of Blue Springs (“American Idol”)

▪ Musician Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”)

▪ Actor Charlie Day (“Horrible Bosses,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”)

▪ Actor Zachary Levi (“Shazam,” “Chuck” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

▪ Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson (a Big Slick first-timer)

▪ Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense,” “Future Man”)

▪ Actor Kevin Pollak (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Billions,” “The Usual Suspects”)

▪ Actor Kevin Rahm (“Lethal Weapon,” “Madame Secretary,” “Mad Men,” “Desperate Housewives”)

▪ Actress Andrea Savage (“Veep,” “Step Brothers”)

▪ Actor Adam Scott (“Big Little Lies,” “Parks and Recreation”)

▪ Actor Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” “Spider-Man”)

▪ CNN journalist Jake Tapper

▪ Actress Ariel Winter (“Modern Family,” a Big Slick first-timer)

Big Slick started in 2010 as a poker tournament hosted by Rudd (aka Ant-Man), Rob Riggle (“21 Jump Street,” “Fox NFL Sunday”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Horrible Bosses,” “We’re the Millers”), who grew up in Overland Park.





Today, they host the two-day fundraiser along with “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet of Kansas City, Kansas, and “Anchorman” star David Koechner from Tipton, Missouri.

Events include a Friday night celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium; a Saturday morning red carpet arrival, bowling tournament and free block party at Pinstripes in Overland Park; and a Saturday night party and auction.

This year, the auction will be held at the Sprint Center instead of the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, allowing for 5,000 more seats.

Big Slick has raised $8 million for the children’s hospital since its inception. Tickets for all events are available at bigslickkc.org.