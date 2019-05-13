Big Slick Celebrity Weekend announces two first-time guests and more for KC event

Big Slick Celebrity Weekend gears up for its 10th annual KC fundraiser Big Slick Celebrity Weekend will bring back KC's favorite sons for a huge weekend of fun and games for Children's Mercy Hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Big Slick Celebrity Weekend will bring back KC's favorite sons for a huge weekend of fun and games for Children's Mercy Hospital.

Kansas City fans of “Modern Family” and Canadian rockers Rush will rejoice to hear who’s coming to Big Slick Celebrity Weekend this year.

Ariel Winter, who has played Alex Dunphy on 10 seasons of the ABC show, and Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson will participate in the 10th annual fundraiser for Children’s Mercy Hospital for the first time.

And returning: actors Zach Levi of “Shazam” and “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” fame, Charlie Day, who has been featured in “Horrible Bosses” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and Adam Scott, who has starred in in HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and “Parks and Recreation.”

Big Slick is happening June 7-8 at several locations across Kansas City. Also new this year: the Saturday night party and show is moving from Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland to the Sprint Center, making 5,000 tickets available to the general public, up from about 1,500 at the Midland.

The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend fundraiser started nine years ago as a poker tournament concocted by actors Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis, all Shawnee Mission graduates. Eric Stonestreet of Kansas City, Kansas, and David Koechner of Tipton, Missouri, later joined as hosts. Stonestreet stars with Winter on “Modern Family.”

Big Slick (a poker term) has since raised $8 million for the hospital and grew into a multi-day event that includes a live auction, celebrity softball game and bowling tournament. It also attracts a slew of famous participants.

Over the next two weeks, more celebrity guests will be announced.

Tickets to the June 8 Big Slick Party and Show at the Sprint Center can still be purchased at bigslickkc.org.

