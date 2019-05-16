Coming to Big Slick: A ‘Veep’ president, a Maisel and another American Idol

Big Slick Celebrity Weekend gears up for its 10th annual KC fundraiser Big Slick Celebrity Weekend will bring back KC's favorite sons for a huge weekend of fun and games for Children's Mercy Hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Big Slick Celebrity Weekend will bring back KC's favorite sons for a huge weekend of fun and games for Children's Mercy Hospital.

She’s played President Laura Montez on HBO’s “Veep” and the therapist Will Ferrell professes his love for in “Step Brothers.”

And now actress Andrea Savage is slated to return for the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend set for June 7-8.

Organizers on Thursday announced Savage as a celebrity guest along with Big Slick regulars Chris Daughtry — the rock artist made famous in the fifth season of “American Idol” — and Kevin Pollak, who, after starring in “The Usual Suspects,” found new fame playing the father-in-law on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

This is the 10th Big Slick, the fundraiser for the Children’s Mercy Hospital Cancer Center started by Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle and Jason Sudeikis. The actors grew up in Overland Park and attended high school in the Shawnee Mission school district. In later years, Eric Stonestreet of Kansas City, Kansas, and David Koechner of Tipton, Missouri, joined them as hosts.

Rudd, by the way, who plays Ant-Man in the Avengers movies, is set to host this weekend’s season finale of “Saturday Night Live.”

Organizers will continue to announce celebrity guests weekdays through May 24.

Kevin Pollak plays Moishe Maisel, the sometimes boorish father-in-law, on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Richard Shotwell Invision/AP

Guests already revealed: actors Zachary Levi (the “Shazam” star who guest starred on “Mrs. Maisel”), Ariel Winter (who stars with Stonestreet on “Modern Family”), Adam Scott (“Big Little Lies”), Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), Kevin Rahm (“Lethal Weapon”), Martin Starr (the latest “Spider-Man” movies), Colbie Smulders (“Avengers”), Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”), CNN journalist Jake Tapper and musicians David Cook of Blue Springs (another “American Idol” rocker) and Alex Lifeson of Rush.

Chris Daughtry walked the red carpet before a Big Slick bowling tournament at Pinstripes in Overland Park. File photo

Big Slick will include its signature events: the Friday night celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium; a Saturday morning red carpet arrival, bowling tournament and free block party at Pinstripes in Overland Park; and a Saturday night auction.





But for the first time, the auction will be held at the Sprint Center instead of the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, allowing for 5,000 more seats.

Find tickets to all Big Slick events at bigslickkc.org.