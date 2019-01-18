Chiefs vs. Patriots, winner to the Super Bowl. Here’s Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction

Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes, Justin Houston and head coach Andy Reid would like to deliver the AFC Championship Lamar Hunt Trophy to the Hunt family, following Sunday's January 20, 2019 game against the Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.
Patriots at Chiefs

When/where: 5:40 p.m.. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium

TV/radio: CBS(Ch. 5, KCFX (101.1 FM), WHB (810 AM)

Line: Chiefs by 3

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 31-27

Let’s call the intangibles — the Chiefs’ homefield advantage and Patriots’ postseason experience — a push. Count on Bill Belichick to flash some defensive looks that haven’t been seen on film and for Tom Brady to play at a playoff level. Andy Reid will have a few play-calling cards up his sleeve, too. The weather shouldn’t be an issue, and that favors the Chiefs’ speed. From a Chiefs perspective, this one comes down to playing a clean game, or at least not losing the battles of special teams, turnovers and penalties. If those don’t go against the Chiefs, and the moment isn’t too big for Patrick Mahomes, they should become AFC champions for the first time since the NFL-AFL merger.

