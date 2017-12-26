Winter weather advisory in effect in Kansas City, Olathe and other locations until noon on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
Winter weather advisory in effect in Kansas City, Olathe until noon Tuesday

By Max Londberg And Andy Marso

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 26, 2017 07:51 AM

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until noon Tuesday in Kansas City, Olathe and other areas.

Temperatures are ranging from the single digits to the mid-teens and up to an inch of snow is possible through noon.

The advisory includes KC, Olathe, Leavenworth and Topeka. A wind chill advisory has also been issued for areas north and northwest of KC.

Temperatures are expected to dip even lower on Tuesday night, the service said. The wind chill is predicted to reach a low of minus 20 degrees.

Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

The National Weather Service doesn’t issue a cold weather advisory unless the wind chill is forecast to be minus 15 degrees or lower and it doesn’t issue a warning unless it gets down to minus 25 degrees.

Motorists are urged to use caution while driving and to make sure they have a cold weather kit in their car with blankets and extra clothing, and suggested that homeowners keep an eye on their plumbing.

Uninsulated pipes in attics or other areas of houses that aren’t climate controlled can freeze and rupture when outdoor temperatures are minus 20 degrees, according to the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety.

Felicia Payne was operating the homeless hotline for the City Union Mission Monday night. The mission has more than 400 beds, but Payne said they expected to be full Monday night.

Still, Payne said people in need of shelter Tuesday should still call 816-474-4599.

“I would say call the hotline and we will do our level best to get them a bed somewhere,” Payne said.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

