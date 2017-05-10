Severe storms from system that pummeled Denver with hail take aim at Kansas City

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:40 Kansas City takes on Trump over climate change Pause 0:53 PSA: Turn around don't drown 1:29 Water rescues, fast moving water in Missouri prompt state of emergency 2:28 Devastating floodwaters create state of emergency in Missouri 1:28 KCK Police searching for suspect in triple homicide 2:56 Water and sewage prices increase in Kansas City 2:58 Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg 0:34 The Star's 30-second ballpark tour: Tropicana Field 3:01 What is happening underneath Oak Street? 5:35 ABC's Matthew Dowd discusses detachment from political parties with The Star's Editorial Board Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Severe storms will likely sweep across the Kansas City area Wednesday evening, bringing the possibility of large hail, damaging winds and heavy rains. An isolated tornado is also possible, according to Spencer Mell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo. This is the same storm system that produced a ferocious hailstorm in the Denver area Monday afternoon. That storm produced hail ranging in size of pebbles to tennis balls. Monty Davis The Kansas City Star