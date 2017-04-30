Relentless rain soaks KC and Missouri as Greitens declares state of emergency

Another round of storms moved through Kansas City on Sunday morning, and the threat of local flash floods grew stronger as Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency because of flooding across southern Missouri.
Rainfall is expected through 7 p.m. Sunday, and a total of 2 inches to 4 inches is possible in the heaviest-hit parts of the KC area with a high of 58 degrees.
Along and southeast of a line from Kansas City to Macon, 2 to 4 inches of rain has already fallen, flooding rivers, creeks, and streams, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo. Another round of heavy rain fell Sunday morning and is likely to change to scattered showers by afternoon and into the evening.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says a 72-year-old woman drowned despite her husband’s efforts to save her as their vehicle was swept away by rushing waters Saturday near Clever in southwest Missouri. The patrol says her body was found after waters receded.
The state reported nearly 100 evacuations and nearly three dozen rescues Saturday after a storm that moved from the southwest to the east dumped between 3 to 9 inches of rain on saturated grounds and waterways.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for most of the southern tier of Missouri through Sunday evening.
Residents of far western Kansas awoke to a few inches of snow on the ground Saturday, and a foot or more of snow is possible along the Colorado state line by Monday morning, Marc Russell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dodge City, told The Wichita Eagle.
A winter storm warning is in effect for more than a dozen counties across western Kansas until 7 p.m. Sunday, with widespread snowfall totals of 6 to 12 inches possible.
State officials say up to 150 roads are closed in Missouri, and state parks are closed Saturday and Sunday. Many schools canceled proms scheduled for Saturday.
The State Emergency Management Agency, the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Missouri National Guard and Missouri’s Task Force 1 Rescue Unit have deployed resources.
Meanwhile, fatalities were reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit a small city in East Texas, authorities said.
Canton Fire Department Capt. Brian Horton said during a news conference late Saturday that “a number of fatalities” were reported, but that it wasn’t yet clear how many, after powerful storms swept through the community earlier in the evening.
The storms left behind a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes in and around Canton, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Dallas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments