Soggy Kansas City, day 13: Rain, strong winds on Wednesday, but sunny days are ahead

Heavy rains and strong winds Wednesday morning made for challenging conditions for the morning rush hour in Kansas City.
A multi-vehicle crash at northbound Interstate at Santa Fe Street in Olathe about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday caused traffic to back up beyond 151st Street.
Kansas City Scout cameras showed a lot of brake lights, with the traffic at a virtual standstill as it inched past the collision.
Other collisions popped up across the metro, including along southbound Interstate 35 at 75th Street, northbound Interstate 49 near Interstate 470 and northbound Interstate 435 near Johnson Drive.
Rains continued to fall Wednesday morning. Light rain was expected throughout the day before tapering off Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
This marks the 13th consecutive day of precipitation, tying a record set in July 1992, which was the wettest month in Kansas City history with 15.47 inches of rain.
During the most recent streak of rainy days, about 4.75 inches of rain has fallen in Kansas City.
For the year, Kansas City has gotten 6.64 inches of rain. That’s 1.36 inches above the normal rainfall of 5.28 inches.
Strong winds were expected Wednesday and the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for much of the region, including the Kansas City metro area until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
North winds around 20 to 30 mph were expected to persist through the day, tapering off Wednesday afternoon and evening. Gusts could approach 45 mph.
With up to 2 inches of rain falling overnight on already saturated ground, minor to moderate flooding was occurring or was expected in the Kansas City area.
Flood warnings have been issued for the Fishing River near Mosby, Grand River near Pattonsburg, Wakenda Creek at Carrollton, Stranger Creek near Tonganoxie and Easton and Platte River near Agency and Platte City.
The Kansas City area remains under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Drier days are ahead, with sunny skies expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s on Thursday and gradually warm into the 70s by Saturday.
Another storm system will move into the area Sunday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning after 8 p.m. Sunday night and continuing into Monday morning.
Severe weather could be possible with that system, according to the National Weather Service.
