Just hours before spring arrives, Kansas City sets a record for March 19 at 87 degrees

It wasn’t spring yet, but Kansas City International Airport set a record temperature Sunday afternoon of 87 degrees.
“Record not only broken today at KC, but shattered at 2:59 PM at 87 degrees,” the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill tweeted Sunday.
The previous record for March 19 was 81 degrees, set in both 1995 and 1907.
(Spring, incidentally, arrives at the time of the equinox: 5:29 a.m. CDT Monday.)
Forecasters expect a cooling trend this week with highs in the mid-70s on Monday and down into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures start to rise again.
Showers and thunderstorms that were thought possible in the Kansas City area on Sunday moved off to the east, the weather service said.
