Ice forecast: Not bad Saturday, but beware Sunday

Major roads around Kansas City were navigable early Saturday after an overnight glazing of ice. The trouble spots were sidewalks, porches, driveways and side roads not treated with salt.
With borderline freezing temperatures through most of the weekend, rainfall beginning late Saturday is still expected to ice up overnight, the National Weather Service predicts.
“We’ll see that rain kicking in around midnight. By the time we wake up (Sunday) there could be a good coating of ice on everything,” said meteorologist Jared Leighton. “I wouldn’t call it call it catastrophic. But it’s likely to be a nuisance mess for sure.”
The overnight low is forecast to be 29 degrees. That reading could extend until about noon Sunday, after which the question is whether or not we’ll hit 32 degrees to prevent ice from building, Leighton said.
The expected Sunday afternoon high is right there — 32 degrees, with rain continuing. At that temperature, ice won’t accumulate but “it’s not going to melt very fast,” said Leighton.
Which brings us to the evening Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium: The thermometer is expected to inch up after 6 p.m., though roads could still be slick into the night. For Monday, the weather service forecasts high temperatures into the 50s.
