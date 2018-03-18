Kansas State's Sweet 16 run is testament to Bruce Weber's coaching

Perception in sports is so fickle and fleeting, and so often swings wildly on a tight hinge.
So it is that approaching a minute left in Kansas State’s South Region NCAA Tournament game against UMBC, Bruce Weber’s status among K-State fans was on the verge of absorbing a blow.
The ninth-seeded Wildcats were leading 16th-seeded UMBC just 44-41 and the Retrievers had the ball, and never mind the Cinderella stuff that just about the rest of the nation would have relished had the Retrievers pulled through.
This would have been a flubbed golden opportunity for K-State and certainly more fodder for the Weber naysayers, many of whom seem to feel that way just because that’s where they started when he replaced Frank Martin and … wasn’t Frank Martin.
Never miss a local story.
In fact, you can bet that some feel so strongly they would rather have seen K-State lose so they could keep griping about Weber.
Instead, Makol Mawien blocked a Jairus Lyles shot, rebounded it and hit Xavier Sneed for a jumper that made it 46-41 on the way to a 50-41 victory that was unsightly but beautiful all at once — propelling K-State into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010.
“Surreal” was the word of choice after the game for Sneed and guard Barry Brown, who led the Wildcats with 18 points but also disrupted UMBC star Lyles (four of 15 from the field).
And to some degree that sensation rang true, especially considering K-State continued to be without its best player, the injured Dean Wade, whose return timetable remains uncertain but just became all the more relevant.
But this was, in fact, real and spectacular — including for Weber, who in the process became just the 10th man to take three different programs (Southern Illinois-Carbondale and Illinois in the past) as far as the Sweet 16.
(The group includes Kansas coach Bill Self and Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger.)
Instead of allowing the improbable UMBC story to move toward the unfathomable, the dastardly Wildcats threw cold water on the UMBC dream — not to mention apparently on Weber, whose damp hair at the postgame news conference was the result of what Brown called a “pool party” in the locker room.
Now, K-State has a remarkable opportunity if you look at the big-picture, and if this team can seize the moment even the most ardent anti-Weber faction will have to concede.
A spree of upsets highlighted by top seed Virginia tumbling to the Retrievers means that this region in Atlanta will be the first in NCAA Tournament to feature exactly zero of the top four seeds.
Instead, it will No. 7 Nevada vs No. 11 Loyola-Chicago and the Wildcats against No. 5 Kentucky.
Trouble is, K-State is 0-9 against Kentucky, including 0-3 in the NCAA Tournament — including the most recent loss in St. Louis in 2014 and the most painful loss in the 1951 national title game.
Maybe that means Weber will get another call from former K-State star Ernie Barrett, who told Weber in 2014 that “this is a chance to get even with them” for 1951.
Barrett had suffered a deep shoulder bruise in the 1951 national semifinal and struggled in the 68-58 loss that may have turned out differently if he’d been healthy.
“That’s the one game that sticks in my craw,” Barrett, who went on to be the welcoming face of K-State athletics as athletic director and a fund-raiser, told me in an interview before the 2014 game. “Every time I’ve gone to the Final Four, and I’ve gone to 60 of them since I played in it … the teams that have won it have got big banners around the façade of wherever it’s played.
“And K-State’s name’s not there. Should have been.”
May not get there now, either, especially considering Kentucky’s apparent athletic advantage and history.
But having the chance sure beats the alternative, and sure enhances Weber’s status, and now lets March do what it does best and just see what twist is next.
Comments