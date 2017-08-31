Next step in Mahomes’ development: Break glass only in case of emergency

1:46 'I'm not surprised by the gesture,' Lebanon coach says of Justin Britt Pause

1:37 Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks

1:42 Commune co-founder tells why she thinks people are attracted to East Wind

1:52 A look inside East Wind, where socialists share a border with Republicans

0:58 Hundreds protest Donald Trump in Springfield

3:00 Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail

1:30 Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths

1:59 Despite arrest, safety along Indian Creek Trail still in question

0:30 Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail