Vahe Gregorian: Fifty years after arriving in KC, Jan Stenerud’s extraordinary story should eclipse one bad day

From Norway to KC, Chiefs kicker Jan Stenerud looks back 50 years

In 1967, Norwegian kicker Jan Stenerud was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and began a journey that earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star