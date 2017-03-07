Bubba Starling’s Dominican adventure speaks to Royals’ priorities

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing Pause

1:11 Some possible candidates for the Mizzou basketball job

1:44 Here's what Kim Anderson had to say about his firing

2:06 Mike Moustakas healthy and working his way through Royals spring training

0:53 Mike Moustakas gets emotional recalling Yordano Ventura

2:31 Is being a dad or a baseball player better? Royals answer questions at FanFest

1:46 'It sounded like an elephant going through the window': Oak Grove houses hit by tornadoes

2:57 Oak Grove residents dig out after tornadoes destroy hundreds of homes and businesses

1:36 Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament