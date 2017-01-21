Work in progress Josh Jackson key to KU’s postseason

2:36 U.S. Figure Skating championships: 2-minute drill with Nathan Chen Pause

2:02 Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir preview the U.S. Figure Skating championships

2:14 The legacy of Marty Schottenheimer's Chiefs defense

0:39 Marty Schottenheimer reflects on his time with the Chiefs

1:21 Kansas City rally coincides with Women's March on Washington

53:41 Chiefs offseason preview with Terez A. Paylor and Sam Mellinger

2:25 On Inauguration Day, hundreds march to protest Trump presidency in Kansas City

3:05 KU coach Bill Self bothered by turnovers in win over Texas

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved