Anonymous Chiefs pave way to victory with some special special-teams play

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Derrick Johnson and Alex Smith comment on Sunday's victory at Arrowhead over the Jets. VIDEO BY DAVID EULITT deulitt@kcstar.com
Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris returned a second-quarter kickoff-return fumble for a touchdown on Sunday against the Jets.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) intercepted a first quarter pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall (89) on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back D.J. White intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall in the end zone with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson celebrates dropping New York Jets running back Matt Forte for a loss in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa drops a pass in the end zone under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Phillip Gaines is called for pass interference on an incomplete pass to New York Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Jets' Ryan Fitzpatrick throws an interception to Kansas City Chiefs' Marcus Peters as defensive lineman Jaye Howard wraps up Fitzpatrick's legs in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa drops a pass in the end zone under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson scores in front of New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa after intercepting a pass and running back in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick signals at the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Jets' head coach Todd Bowles talks with linebacker David Harris in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker is brought down by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker on a first down in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs' fans cheer as linebacker Derrick Johnson is congratulated after intercepting a pass and running it back for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa drops a pass under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker misses a pass under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware is pushed out of bounds by New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis on a 16-yard first down to open the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell catches a pass for a first down in front of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Frank Zombo in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets running back Matt Forte in the fourth quarter before running it back for a touchdown during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Frank Zombo and defensive lineman Allen Bailey stop New York Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Berry (29) leaped in the end zone to deflect a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) during the third quarter on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 24-3.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) intercepted a pass in the end zone from New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 24-3.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) ran for a 42-yard gain against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won. 24-3.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) returned his fourth quarter interception 55 yards for a touchdown, eluding New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 24-3.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) crossed the end zone line on a 55-yard interception return with the help of defensive back Marcus Peters (22) past the tackle attempt of New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (81) on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 24-3.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrated his first quarter touchdown against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) returned his fourth quarter interception 55 yards for a touchdown against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 24-3.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Berry downs the ball in front of New York Jets running back Bilal Powell after picking off a pass in the end zone intended for wide receiver Jalin Marshall in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Berry picks off a pass in the end zone intended for New York Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson stops New York Jets running back Bilal Powell short of the first down to bring up fourth and one in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Berry picks off a pass in the end zone intended for New York Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley picks up a first down with six-yards to go in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt takes a high snap on a punt in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Jets running back Matt Forte is piles on by the Kansas City Chiefs defense short of the first down in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Jets' head coach Todd Bowles during Sunday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce picks up a firs down in the third quarter as he runs through New York Jets safety Calvin Pryor and safety Marcus Gilchrist during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) received congratulations from New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) on his two interceptions in the Chiefs' 24-3 win on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) threw a second quarter pass over New York Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (55) on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 24-3.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris (84) picked up a second quarter fumble and returned the turnover for a 27-yard touchdown during a New York Jets kick return on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Jets turned the ball over eight times and lost, 24-3.
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles congratulated Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) on his two interceptions on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 24-3.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (19) couldn't catch a pass near the end of the second quarter, defended by New York Jets cornerback Marcus Williams (20) on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) couldn't get a first down on a fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter, tackled by New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee (50) on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 24-3.
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) fumbled the football in the second quarter, recovered by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Murray on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 24-3.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) looked to elude the tackle of New York Jets safety Calvin Pryor (25) in the first quarter on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 24-3.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) downed a Dustin Colquitt punt on the New York Jets 1-yard line in the first quarter on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 24-3.
New York Jets cornerback Juston Burris (32) broke up a long second quarter pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (19) on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley picks up 20-yards on a pass reception before being tripped up by New York Jets cornerback Marcus Williams in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith throws in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith throws a first down pass to tight end Travis Kelce in the closing minutes of the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Cairo Santos is congratulated by holder Dustin Colquitt after a second quarter field goal during Sunday's football game against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Ross Travis is stopped by New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs onto the field during player introductions before Sunday's football game against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill runs around New York Jets' Braedon Bowman on a kick return in the second quarter for 16-yards during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley picks up a first down before being brought down by New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick fumbles the ball after being stopped by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Jets recovered the fumble.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Berry breaks up a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall to bring up fourth down and eight-yards to go with two minutes remaining in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs former full back Tony Richardson is introduced at half-time during his induction into the Chiefs Hall of Fame ceremony at Sunday's football game against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin March (59) celebrated with teammate Derrick Johnson after Johnson's 55-yard interception return for a touchdown against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs forced eight turnovers in their 24-3 win.
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell fumbles in the second quarter before Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Murray recovered the ball during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs Demetrius Harris recovers a kick-off fumble by New York Jets Jalin Marshall in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Eric Murray recovers a fumble by New York Jets running back Bilal Powell in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs' Demetrius Harris celebrates his fumble recovery for a touchdown in the second quarter on a kick-off return by New York Jets' Jalin Marshall during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith throws in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters is congratulated by cornerback Marcus Williams after Peters intercepted a pass in the first quarter intended for New York Jets wide receiver Jalin Marshall during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill picks up 13-yards for a first down before being brought down by New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis with a minute left in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) celebrated his second interception against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back D.J. White (24) celebrated his first NFL interception with fans in the team's 24-3 win over the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (29) and defensive back Ron Parker (38) celebrated the second interception of the game by teammate Marcus Peters (22) against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs forced eight turnovers in their 24-3 win.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford (55) rushed around New York Jets offensive tackle Ben Ijalana (71) in the fourth quarter on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) reacted to throwing an interception to Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen (in background) in the fourth quarter on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Frank Zombo, linebacker Dadi Nicolas and defensive back Daniel Sorensen run onto the field during player introductions before Sunday's football game against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watched the replay officials review a call in the second quarter in the game against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) lept over the goal line for a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter past the defense of New York Jets safety Marcus Gilchrist (21) on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs former half back Tony Richardson smiles after the unveiling of his jersey by owner Clark Hunt to honor his induction into the Chiefs Hall of Fame at halftime during Sunday's football game against the New York Jets on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
