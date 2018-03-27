Mellinger Minutes: Sports friendship, KU in Final Four, what's next for Bruce and more

The biggest game of the season plays on the TV in front of them, just these two men and Bernese mountain dog, cheering when Kansas scores and cursing when Duke does the same. They are both comfortable here, in this house. One has a beer and the other a whiskey. They are the same, in this moment, two fans bonded by their passion, and then came the first commercial break.
"Hey, I'm Andy," one said.
"Jeff," the other replied.
Then the game came back on, and there is nothing in this world except sports that would allow this to happen. Maybe that's the wrong way to say it, because there is nothing in this world except sports that would demand this to happen
.Andy Schwartz and Jeff Shull had never met. Schwartz just moved here a few months ago, actually, and doesn't know many people, so when he Kansas-Duke game went into overtime and he saw a car park in front of his house and a man walk to the front door he thought what anyone would think.
"This is kind of weird," he said.
Shull knew it was weird. Of course it was weird. Who does this? Knocks on a stranger's door? Invites himself in to watch the end of a basketball game?
"I have to go for it," Shull remembered thinking. "He's going to think I'm crazy, which I probably am, a little bit."
OK, the explanation. Or, at least, as close to an explanation as is possible. You almost certainly have to be a sports fan to understand.
See, Shull had never met Schwartz but he knew the house. In some ways, knew it better than Schwartz. That used to be his grandmother's house. He mowed the lawn there, slept there, had Sunday dinners there and, most importantly for our story here, watched Kansas win Elite Eight games in 2008 and 2012 there.
Shull is a KU fan, and not just a KU fan, but the kind of superstitious fan who ran from his brother's fraternity house to Allen Fieldhouse with about 3 minutes left in the 2008 championship game because he thought it might change the luck. If you are a KU fan, you know what happened in those last 3 minutes.
"I've never seen an Elite Eight loss in that house," he said plainly, the way you might mention you've never seen the sun rise in the west.
He drove by his grandma's old house on the way to his mother-in-law's to watch the game Sunday afternoon. The houses happen to be on the same Overland Park street, less than a mile apart, and when Shull drove by he noticed the man at his old grandma's house outside in full KU gear: Scot Pollard jersey, shorts, knee-high socks, headband and two wristbands.
He thought about stopping right then, and when he was at his mother-in-law's later he told his wife what he was thinking about. When Grayson Allen's shot rimmed out, Shull grabbed his keys, a couple of beers from the fridge, and drove down the street.
"Hey man, are you superstitious?" he said at the door.
"Not really," Schwartz replied.
"(Shoot)," Shull said back. "But here's the deal."
He told Schwartz about his grandma. About watching the 2012 and 2008 games here. He had beer.
"Dude, get in here," Schwartz said, almost like he was expecting the whole thing. "You're good. Let's watch."
The game ended their way, of course, and afterward Schwartz gave him the tour. The ceilings were painted, but the walls were the same color. New carpet. Same wood paneling he remembered, same furniture layout, and the leather couch even looked similar. Schwartz wondered if the stove had ever been gas. Shull mentioned he didn't miss mowing the big yard.
The male rituals of friendship can be hilariously complicated, but in other moments they can be beautifully simple. The next day, Shull dropped off a bottle of bourbon as thanks.
"If there's a sporting event on Monday, we're going to get together for it," Shull said, and that superstition wouldn't allow him to be any more specific.
"Hopefully I'll be celebrating a championship with (the bourbon)," Schwartz said.
This week's reading recommendation is Dirk Chatelain on two Kansas fans' bonding in a dying dad's final days of fighting cancer, and the eating recommendation is the mac & cheese with burnt ends and jalapeños at Beer Kitchen.
So, how do you grade the Big12’s performance, compared to your pre-NCAA column?— Andrew Logue (@AndrewMLogue) March 26, 2018
Glad you asked! This was the Big 12's best NCAA tournament in years, which was desperately needed considering the recent history. This was probably the best tournament since 2003, when Kansas and Texas both made it.
The Big 12 had a real chance to match, with three teams in the Elite Eight, but Texas Tech and Kansas State both lost in ways that made you believe the variances of the tournament were not at play.
Kansas getting to the Final Four is good for the league, obviously. Get a team in the Final Four and your league has had a good year. That's how I see it, anyway.
But I don't think this changes the national perception much, if any. If you had to choose one or the other, it's better for the Big 12 if the Final Four team isn't Kansas. Claps back at the (fair) perception that the league is Kansas and nine other schools.*
*In both men's basketball and football.
So, Kansas can carry the flag for the school, and that's enough to keep the Big 12's chin up, but this isn't the sort of statement tournament the league was in position for.
You asked for a grade.
B?
Where does KU's win rank on career defining games for Bill Self— Paul Walsh (@Leahoodpaul) March 26, 2018
Off the top of my head, this is behind the 2008 championship game against Memphis and the 2008 semifinal against North Carolina but ahead of the 2012 Mizzou game at Allen Fieldhouse.
The game against Memphis has to be first, because a championship was on the line. The way it unfolded defines Bill Self in some ways, too. They were the underdog, against a glamor coach if not glamor program, and trailed by nine with 2:12 left. Chop quickly turned into everyone's favorite end-of-game play, Mario Chalmers put his jersey in rafters with the shot, and Self had the championship that his predecessor never did.
That last part is why I believe the semifinal that year is No. 2. North Carolina was favored in that game, too, and Tyler Hansbrough was a guy Self really wanted at Kansas. So much emotion and grander meaning was on the line there, and I'll always believe that when KU blitzed UNC and led 40-12 at one point in the first half, that's when Self truly won over Kansas fans.
The last Border War game was about as important as any regular-season college basketball game could be. So much emotion, KU had lost the first game, and as it turned out it was the difference between Mizzou claiming a share of the last regular-season championship it would play for. The comeback from down 19 in the second half just added to it.
Is the Riverwalk as overrated as 11 year old me remembers?— Michael Riedl (@michaelriedl) March 26, 2018
I haven't been to all of them, but I'm guessing I've been to more than a dozen, easy, and San Antonio is better than all but one and dangit you're going to make me do a list with this, huh?
OK, fine. I'm not including Kansas City for obvious reasons.
1. New Orleans. There just isn't anywhere in the country quite like New Orleans, and it's perfect for a celebration like tournament basketball.
2. San Antonio. The key to enjoying San Antonio is twofold: take the Riverwalk for what it is (a place to walk, people watch, get around) and don't judge the city based entirely on a strip mall built around a canal. There's a lot to enjoy there, so many great restaurants, and the place comes alive for basketball tournaments.
3. Louisville. Walkable, good food, bars stay open late, and the bourbon capital of the world. Yes, I enjoy Louisville.
4. Memphis. Love this city. They say Memphis is best if you're into food, and Nashville if you're into music. Well, you know where I stand.
5. Omaha. Pretty much all the strengths of Louisville except for the bourbon. But they do also serve bourbon.
6. Salt Lake City. They have a weird rule where if you order a mixed drink they have to give you the shot and the mixer separate, but whatever, it's super convenient, beautiful, and friendly.
7. Indianapolis. More than any other city in the country, Indy was built for events.
8. Nashville. Most people would have Nashville higher on this list. I get why, I just disagree.
9. Des Moines. Most people would have Des Moines lower on this list. I get why, I just disagree.
10. Wichita. The Anchor is my kind of place. Low key, great burgers, lots of beer, friendly staff.
11. Oklahoma City. We're getting to the part of the list where the cities are interchangeable.
12. Tulsa. I probably shouldn't say this out loud, but there is a good chance some of the things I think I remember from Tulsa are actually from Oklahoma City, and vice versa.
13. St. Louis. I feel like I "learned" St. Louis when I was like 24, and every time I've gone back since I've kept the same spots on a loop. Maybe time to branch out.
14. Denver. A great American city, but I like my NCAA Tournament cities to be all about the NCAA Tournament.
15. Phoenix. Ditto.
16. Tucson. Weather's great.
17. Sacramento. I don't have one negative thing to say about Sacramento.
18. San Jose. Honestly, I can't remember a single thing from my time there.
Morning Sam. This is a two parter. What do you think the outcome will be for the final 4 and of course the title? What, in your heart of hearts, do you want to be the outcome?— Blind Quarterback (@blindquarterbac) March 26, 2018
I'm boring here, and am probably expecting chalk: Villanova over Michigan in the title game.
No result would surprise me. The temptation is to knock Villanova for its schedule, but look at this.
Look at Villanova's schedule, and using KenPom's rankings the toughest nine games are: Gonzaga (10), Texas Tech (11), West Virginia (12), Tennessee (13), Xavier (15, twice), and Butler (21, won twice and lost once).
Kansas' toughest nine games: Duke (3), Texas Tech (11, and split), West Virginia (12, won three times), Clemson (14) Kentucky (17), TCU (23, won twice).
Not a huge difference.
Duke was a good matchup for Kansas in some ways, and I'm not sure the same can be said about Villanova. They're so strong on the perimeter, and a weakness on the defensive glass isn't something Kansas is particularly well-positioned to exploit.
But it's a really interesting matchup, with the history of the Elite Eight game two years ago, the national player of the year matchup with Devonté Graham and Jalen Brunson, and the stakes of the moment.
KenPom has Villanova with a 71 percent chance of winning. That feels a little high. Kansas can absolutely change the game from the three-point line, and I'm not sure how Villanova defends Udoka Azubuike. Feels closer to 50-50 to me, particularly with this Kansas team's toughness and ability to execute when it matters.
You're asking me what I hope happens, and I've said this before but I root for me: Kansas over Loyola in the championship game would probably be best for business.
You should read Vahe's column here, if you haven't already. And make sure you read to the end. It's all there.
The recent history of this program is that it's always been very good, and more times than not fallen short of (fair) expectations.
Self has consistently resisted suggestions that he or his team have been too tight in Elite Eight games, and I understand why he does that publicly, but I also believe he's been too tight in Elite Eight games.
The Villanova game two years ago was the best example I can think of immediately. He was stomping and screaming and red in the opening minutes.
My sense is that he's made a conscious effort to course correct there, because he was a little better last year against Oregon, and MUCH better the other night against Duke.
He talked about this a little:
"We didn't play to go to the Final Four. We played to beat Duke. So many times when you get on this stage regardless of how you tell your players to be loose, you play because you want what's after. This wasn't one of those games. Our guys know their guys. Their guys know all us. We played to try to win that game and the ramification of winning that game is going to San Antonio."
It's a small distinction, but I think it's important.
But, seriously. You should read Vahe's column. Especially to the end.
Well ... Danny Manning set an impossible standard: 27.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2 steals, 2.3 blocks, on 55 percent shooting in six wins with a roster that, well, was otherwise less-than-championship caliber.
That's going to be tough to top.
Right now, Newman is at 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals on 48.2 percent shooting. Those numbers probably underplay his importance, because he went for 28 on 14 shots when Devonté Graham was struggling against Seton Hall, a team-high 17 against Clemson, and then the masterpiece against Duke:
Twenty-six of his 32 points came after halftime, including all 13 of KU's points in overtime, while holding Grayson Allen to 12 points on 13 shots. Newman had seven rebounds, three steals, and the defense on Allen's missed game-winner.
It really was a remarkable effort, particularly when considering where he came from this season.
But, Manning sets an impossible standard.
Some other recent Final Four runs:
Thomas Robinson was at 16.7 points and 12.5 rebounds on the 2012 run to the championship game. He was the best player on that team, but Tyshawn Taylor went for 22, six, five and five in the Elite Eight games against North Carolina (whose starting point guard was injured). Jeff Withey had 10 blocks in the Sweet 16 against North Carolina State.
The 2008 team was so balanced. Mario Chalmers hit the shot against Memphis, and that's what people remember, but Darrell Arthur led the team with 20 and 10 that night (on 13 shots). Kansas had five different leading scorers in those six games, and that doesn't include Cole Aldrich, who changed the semifinal game against UNC with his physicality against Tyler Hansbrough.
The 2003 and 2002 teams were similarly balanced. Nick Collison was the best player in 2003, but Kirk Hinrich went for 28 in a three-point Sweet 16 win over Arizona, and Keith Langford led the team with 23 (on 14 shots) in the semifinal win over Marquette.
If Self and KU win the national title, does that increase, decrease, or not change the chance of him jumping to the NBA as has been rumored?— Jeremy Marks (@JerMarks) March 26, 2018
Increase, I guess?
I believe Bill Self will take an NBA job, at some point. He has obvious connections to the Spurs. Whenever Gregg Popovich retires the Spurs will have their choice of coach, but if they're interested in Self it's hard to imagine him turning that down. I believe that's even truer if he wins another national title, because it'll be easier for him to believe he's accomplished enough at his current job.
If the Spurs look somewhere else, or if Popovich keeps coaching, I don't know exactly where to draw than line of demarcation of the NBA jobs that would interest Self. He has one of those college jobs that's better than a lot of NBA jobs, so he can be picky. Would he be interested in a job like the Warriors? Of course. The Magic? I really doubt it. The Wolves? Umm ... probably?
This is an interesting topic. I used to think Self would be an awful fit for the NBA. And the first version of Self we saw at Kansas probably would've been. He was stubborn, a little insecure, too inflexible in his philosophies.
But that's all changed now. Drastically so. I wrote a little about this the other day, of how Self has grown as a coach and mastered the art of molding scheme for personnel, and I hope you read the whole column but this quote from Kurtis Townsend — who's been with Self for all but his first year at Kansas — stands out:
"When I first got here, all (Self) was about was getting tough guys who we could teach how to play. There wasn't, honestly, as much freedom offensively. We were going to run the high-low and reverse the ball two or three times. That's what we were going to do.
"Now he's evolved to more of a guy, 'Let's just get good players and get guys who can make plays.' It's more of the way the NBA plays, than a college team that takes time."
There's a lot going on here. Self has adapted from all-in on the high-low to making a Final Four playing four guards and playing to the three-point line. I don't know if he would agree with this, but more and more his coaching appears influenced by metrics, which is a huge part of how the NBA works.
All of this is just speculation. I don't think I've ever asked him directly about the NBA. But I do feel like I know him a little, and know what might be important to him. I wouldn't be shocked if he coached his whole career at Kansas. But I do think I'd be a little surprised if he wasn't tempted by the challenge and opportunity in the NBA.
Which underclassmen is most likely to leave early? I could see Vick, Newman, and Udoka all testing the waters because they have nothing to lose by doing so. With the way he has played, i feel like someone would take Newman early second round right now— Blake Mayfield (@blakemayf) March 26, 2018
Honestly, everyone should test the waters. There's no downside. Even for someone like Marcus Garrett. Why not? You might think I'm joking, but I'm not. There is no downside, you get more input, even if you know with 100 percent certainty you want to and should stay in school, what's the harm in having interaction with NBA people?
Nobody has helped their NBA standing more in the last month or so than Newman. On a team with a first-team All-America and conference player of the year, Newman has been the best player on the team, consistently, for the last month or so.
That doesn't make him a sure NBA player. Just six or eight weeks ago, he was viewed skeptically, his motor inconsistent and his defense lacking. Those questions still need to be answered by more than a terrific run in the postseason.
But he's also 21 years old, which is young in pretty much every aspect of sports except for gymnasts and college basketball players. If he thinks he can make a roster, this might be his best opportunity, because the roster is going to be loaded next year and his shots might go down.
Vick and Doke are interesting cases, too. I can't imagine an NBA team interested in Vick, but there is a bit of a Brannen Greene vibe here. It wouldn't be surprising to see him leave, even if it was with the idea of catching on in the G-League or overseas.
Doke is REALLY interesting. Ten years ago, he'd probably be a first-round pick. But the NBA has moved away from guys like him. You can name a few back-to-the-basket guys, like Andre Drummond, or Dwight Howard, but the league has become much more of a place for skill and stretch bigs. I just wonder if Doke is a dinosaur now.
If that's the feedback he gets, he might see a situation where staying makes sense, because he can specifically work on agility and touch and other weaknesses that NBA folks might point out. My guess is his place in the NBA would be as a rim protector and rebounder, and he has some things to prove there.
As a Kstate fan, does this unexpected Elite 8 run just set Bruce up for even more hatred/criticism during next year's conference games? The expectation has to be Elite 8 or better with everyone returning next year, right?— Nick (@nick_the_nerd) March 26, 2018
Bruce Weber's perception by a vocal segment of the K-State fan base has, as much as anything else I can think of, fortified my belief that we're all basically just looking to confirm what we already believed.
And, yes, I recognize the irony in that statement.
To me, this is a grand achievement for Weber. He beat Kentucky and made the Elite Eight with his best player injured and essentially unavailable. He did it by convincing this group to identify with defense, and more importantly, to believe it was better defensively than it had been all year.
They were gutsy, confident, and effective in all the biggest moments. This was K-State's second Elite Eight since 1988. That shouldn't be taken for granted. Weber's first five years, one of the knocks had been that he didn't win in the NCAA tournament, and that knock was absolutely justified. No longer.
I don't know that he'll ever escape the shadow of Frank Martin. Weber's biggest shortcomings are some of Martin's greatest strengths. But Weber has now matched Martin's greatest achievement at K-State, done it without his best player, and has the (share of a) conference title Martin never won.
You can say Weber did it with players Martin recruited, and that's true, but Martin never won a conference title with the players he recruited and, in fact, didn't win conference titles with players more talented than the ones Weber won with.
Your point about next year is smart. Maybe it's setting up for disappointment, but that's what happens when expectations rise. K-State was picked eighth in the Big 12 in the preseason. They finished fourth. Next year, I'm guessing they'll be picked second.* Dean Wade will probably be the preseason conference player of the year, and Barry Brown will likely join him on the preseason first-team.
*Kansas is going to be looooaaaaded.
That doesn't leave much room for K-State to exceed expectations, but that's also life in the big city. It's a big-boy league, and a big-boy sport.
Probably zero.
Dan sent this question before MPJ made the (expected) announcement that he was entering the draft and hiring an agent. So, there will be a maximum of one Porter in the starting lineup.
Jontay Porter worked his way into the last half of the first round in some mock drafts, whatever that's worth. His situation is complicated. His brother will be gone, but for all the time we've talked about what Mizzou means to MPJ it presumably means the same to Jontay.
If he's a borderline first-round pick now, at 18, chances are strong that he could move into a solid first-round guy or maybe even a lottery pick with another year in college. He could work on his athleticism, improve defensively, become a better shooter and rebounder.
Look, guys improve in the NBA, too, and there's a smart case to be made that with better resources and more focused coaching* the improvement there is more important anyway.
*I don't mean quality of coaching, necessarily. What I'm talking about here is that in college you're coached by college coaches, primarily interested in improving as college players. In the NBA, you're coached by pros, primarily interested in improving as pros. No chance for those pesky classes to get in the way of training, either.
Like all stay-or-go decisions, this is personal for Jontay and his family. A compelling case can be made either way, but he's in a terrific position with his family support and information to make the best decision for him.
Selfishly, I hope he stays.
Logically, I think he'll probably go. I have no idea what his dad would do at that point. Anything I say here is a pure guess.
I don't want to go Bill Clinton on you here, but it depends on your definition of "short leash."
Dayton Moore has shown a willingness to cut a guy even with a big contract, though obviously nothing like Gordon's — backloaded in a way that $44 million of the $72 million remains.
He was pretty close to unplayably bad last year: .208/.293/.315. Even with his (still) strong defense, Gordon ranked 131st of 144 qualified players in FanGraphs' version of WAR.
If he's not better, the Royals have enough outfielders they want to look at that they may feel they need to make a difficult decision.
Your next question might be how bad is bad enough, and I don't know the answer to that. There are too many factors here, including some outside of Gordon's influence. This is a front office that's always believed in the value of attitude, and clubhouse citizenship, and Gordon is better than most in those areas.
I don't know, man. If they bench him for more than 15 minutes I don't want to have to write this column again.
Question for a former MLB beat writer.Is it possible to be a have a big year as a starting pitcher without the ability to be able to occassionaly use strong pain killers?My guess Duffy's plea bans him using and he is regularly being tested.— Chris (@bballkansas) March 26, 2018
This is a distinction that probably matters more to me than you, but I was never a beat writer. From 2006 to 2010 I was in title the Star's national baseball writer, but in practice more like the Royals features writer.
I loved the job, and I suppose there were some similarities to the beat job, but enough differences that switching would've changed pretty much everything about my life.
A baseball beat is the hardest job in the sports department on a person's life, and it's not close. You're gone for 100 nights or so, and that doesn't include seven weeks during spring training. People think you fly the team charter, but what actually happens is you take the first commercial flight out the morning after a night game to chase the team to the next city.
The deadlines are unforgiving, the journalistic land mines everywhere, the rhythms of a season and personalities subtle but crucial to understand.
Again, I know the distinction probably doesn't matter much to you, but the journalism in me requires the previous four paragraphs.*
*Grafs, in the journalism world, which has NEVER made sense to me.
OK, anyway, yes, of course pitchers can go through a season without strong painkillers. I don't know how often, but sure. It can happen.
Duffy's plea prohibits him from alcohol and illegal drugs for a year. He's subject to random tests. I would not think that would keep him from a painkiller given by a team doctor.
Your question does get at something interesting, though. Baseball — all pro sports, really — can be fast. It's easy to slip. No sport leans on painkillers more than football, but the brutality of the baseball grind cannot be overstated and cannot be truly understood from the outside.
Every hotel has a bar, and every day is an opportunity. There will be off days on the road. There will be flights out after a day game, when the Royals arrive in their new city in time for dinner and an open night.
I believe in Duffy. Always have. He is sincere, vulnerable in the right ways, humble in the right ways, confident in the right ways. He also has a good support system, both with family and in an organization he's often said feels like family.
It's up to him, ultimately. The stakes are high. This season will be a challenge in a few ways.
Let's start with the lineup:
1. Jon Jay, CF
2. Mike Moustakas, 3B
3. Whit Merrifield, 2B
4. Sal Perez, C
5. Lucas Duda, 1B
6. Jorge Soler, RF
7. Alex Gordon, LF
8. Cheslor Cuthbert, DH
9. Alcides Escobar, SS
Danny Duffy, SP
The most likely to be moved are Duffy, Jay, Moose, and Duda. If we were talking about the entire roster, and not just the starters, we'd include Kelvin Herrera, Jason Hammel, and Brandon Maurer.
Lots of factors here, obviously, most importantly the production of those individuals and the unpredictable needs of whoever turns out to be contending in June and July.
My guess is the Royals will be a 73-or-so-win team, so at the break, that would mean seven or so games out of a playoff spot? Seems reasonable.
One thing I do believe: the last two years, the Royals' front office was biased to believe. What I mean by that is they were willing to give their guys the benefit of the doubt, to let them play their way out of a hole, or back into contention.
I think that will be different this year. The Mendoza line of contender/pretender is often seen as five games out of a playoff spot at the trade deadline.
If the Royals are at that mark this year, I'd expect them to be — TV voice — Open For Business.
One thing you might keep in mind if you're predicting season win totals. So many teams are, basically, not trying to win. That means the Royals, who aren't tanking, will play a lot of games against teams that are. Could boost their win total by a few.
Sorry to be the Well, Actually guy but: Vegas gives the Chiefs 35:1 odds to win the Super Bowl, which is the worst in the AFC West.
It's not as bad as that sounds. The other three teams in the division are 30:1, so if this is your metric, it's all basically a tossup, but after two straight division championships you might feel more of a right to the favorite's role.
Some of the concerning elements of this team are that the defense is basically counting on a big long list of optimistic scenarios — guys who've been unhealthy are healthy, David Amerson is better in a new system, Chris Jones makes a jump, and a few more holes are filled in the draft — and that's usually a bad plan for an NFL season.
The Chiefs will have a first-year starter at quarterback, and no matter how excited a lot of us are to watch Patrick Mahomes' career, I can't remember too many times a team had a first-year starting quarterback with what looks like a plan to win games 41-38.
Do teams do that?
Do smart teams do that?
The offense should be terrific, and if it falls short of terrific overall, it will almost certainly be spectacular in bursts. The team has probably never had this much skill-position talent, and there aren't more than five teams in the league that match — the talent, I'm talking, not the track record because Mahomes has none.
But if you're expecting the Chiefs to win the division again, you have to come up with a reason the defense will be much better, and the reason should be more extensive than Eric Berry Is Back!
His absence was obvious, and defensive coordinator Bob Sutton leans on Berry's versatility to cover holes, but even if that part of the defense is worry-free they still need to stop the run and pressure the quarterback.
Those are basic parts of defense, and the Chiefs struggled at both. They also traded away their best cornerback, as you may have heard.
That's a lot to process, a lot to get through, a lot of adjustments that need to be made. The Chiefs should be expected back in the playoffs, but with all the questions, you can understand why they're not viewed as the division favorites.
Newman had a lot of nice lines, and he should've had a co-byline on that column, and I will always root for people who make my job easier.
And, man, there's a long list. My first job here was covering high schools, and there were a lot of coaches and administrators who helped me. Tony Severino probably stands out the most, but there were so many more: Ann Fritz, Gwenn Pike, Mitch Lubin, Kelly Donohoe, Tim Grunhard, and more that I know I'm forgetting. My favorite two kids to cover were Marcus Walker and Marcus Denmon.
These people were patient with me when I probably didn't deserve it, and helpful to me when I absolutely needed it.
I've probably learned more about baseball from Dayton Moore than I've learned about any sport from anyone else. His first day on the job was my first week covering the Royals, and watching that organization struggle, then grow, then struggle again and then finally achieve has been the single most defining story of my sports writing career so far.
I've never left a conversation with Art Stewart not feeling better than when we started. I could list a dozen more scouts here, and most of them have helped me with more information than Art, but none of them have made me smile more than Art.
You're going to roll your eyes, but I learned a lot from Scott Pioli. He was helpful in some ways — intentionally or not — and, this sounds cold, but the way he ran that organization made a sports columnist's job pretty easy.
Bill Self is as good with reporters as anyone you'll find, and this is especially true away from press conferences. He's honest, smart, informative, and helpful. Bruce Weber was really helpful when he agreed to let me tag along for the season in which he saved his job.
This is another one you might roll your eyes with, but Scott Boras. He's brilliant, sure, if you can filter out the definitional bias he comes with the conversations are always enlightening.
Joel Corry has helped me understand NFL contracts and the salary cap more than anyone else. Bob Moore and Carl Peterson have been great with Chiefs history. Most of the others who've helped me with football stuff would probably rather not be named here.
This week, I'm particularly thankful for the good people I work with and for. I know this sounds corny, but this is the busiest time of year with baseball and college basketball and with Kansas in the Final Four it's busier than usual. We're all doing a little too much, away from home a little too much, and it has the chance to be really difficult if enough of us didn't really enjoy the work and each other. I know it's not like this everywhere, or for everyone.
