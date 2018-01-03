Why the Royals and Eric Hosmer are better off without each other

More Videos 2:46 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' Pause 3:04 Sam Mellinger's thoughts on Mizzou football, Chiefs-Titans and the Royals' offseason 6:09 Andy Reid happy with Patrick Mahomes, backups in victory over Broncos 0:27 Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special' 2:14 Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver 1:57 KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year 1:23 Ranking the Royals who'd net the most return in a trade 1:03 Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut 5:08 Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky 26:08 Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans Following the Royals' final game of the season, the team walks onto the field to watch a video, and Eric Hosmer stops to thank the fans. Following the Royals' final game of the season, the team walks onto the field to watch a video, and Eric Hosmer stops to thank the fans. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Following the Royals' final game of the season, the team walks onto the field to watch a video, and Eric Hosmer stops to thank the fans. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star