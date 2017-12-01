Patrick Mahomes’ backpack and another round of many Kansas Citians wanting the backup

More Videos 1:28 How long will it take for Patrick Mahomes to develop into the Chiefs' starter? Pause 1:00 Five things to know about new Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II 7:05 Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy' 2:00 Chiefs QB Alex Smith: 'The attention to detail gets turned up' 1:12 The rise and fall of the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs 4:16 Alex Smith on loss to Bills: 'Certainly frustrated and a little shocked' 0:45 Scott Boras: ‘The aggressiveness of teams is ever present’ 0:30 Angry Chiefs' fans boo as they file out of Arrowhead Stadium 2:46 Raw video: Watch the Chiefs' 7-on-7 run drill 0:43 Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Five things to know about new Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2017. The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star