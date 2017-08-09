The overlooked way the Chiefs hope to stop stinking against the run

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:04 Chiefs DT Bennie Logan: "I just try my best to embarrass the guy in front of me" Pause 1:16 Ned Yost on benching Alex Gordon: 'It's just been a struggle for him' 3:19 Will Alex Gordon's playing time decrease after Melky Cabrera trade? 3:28 Salvador Perez on pain: 'When I swing and miss, that's when I feel more' 4:43 Thoughts on Alex Smith & Patrick Mahomes from Chiefs camp 0:43 Watch KC barbecue pro on 'Chopped Grill Masters' 4:44 Tour of Olathe West High School 1:03 Clinton, Mo., pauses to remember slain Officer Gary Michael 4:33 Mayor Sly James on airport terminal secrecy 2:09 Search for suspect in Clinton officer killing yields nothing Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Bennie Logan spoke after Friday's training camp practice about his adaptation to his new team. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Bennie Logan spoke after Friday's training camp practice about his adaptation to his new team. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star