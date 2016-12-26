Tebow Pop Pass: The majestic hilarity of Dontari Poe’s Chiefs touchdown

0:47 Dontari Poe on TD pass: 'I was in Coach Reid's ear, like a true offensive player' Pause

0:10 Arrowhead Stadium security guard makes impressive tackle during Broncos-Chiefs game.

2:37 Tennessee family battles HOA after daughter is nearly strangled

0:57 Chris Jones: All defensive linemen are quarterbacks

0:10 Travis Kelce: Future 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant

1:08 Waiting game with Justin March-Lillard

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

0:33 Dontari Poe knows way to end zone

37:22 Titans 19, Chiefs 17: Postgame analysis