Tebow Pop Pass: The majestic hilarity of Dontari Poe’s Chiefs touchdown

Dontari Poe volunteered his quarterback service to Andy Reid.
Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
Is that Joe Montana?! Nah, it’s Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe. But he sure looked good on his late-game touchdown pass to tight end Demetrius Harris on Sunday against the Broncos.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts to Kansas City Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher (72) picking him up after Kelce's 80-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) broke free for a 70-yard touchdown run against the Denver Broncos on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) was upended in the first quarter by Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) for a first down reception on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) danced after his 80-yard touchdown catch and run against the Denver Broncos on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe (92) tackled Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) with Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford (55) joining in on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) crossed the goal line on an 80-yard pass reception for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) flipped the football after a 10-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris catch a touchdown pass from nose tackle Dontari Poe in the fourth quarter in front of Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leveled a block on Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) to free Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) for a 70-yard touchdown run in the first quarter on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons picks off a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the first quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tumbles as he picks up a first down in the first quarter during Sunday's football game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith throws a first down pass to tight end Travis Kelce in the first quarter during Sunday's football game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris picks up a first down in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Denver Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster is helped off the field in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Terrance Mitchell knocks down a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jordan Taylor in the second quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) alluded the Denver Broncos defense, including Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray (56), on his way to a touchdown on Sunday during the first quarter of the NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Allison Long
Allison Long
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scored after a long run during the first half on Sunday during the NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Allison Long
Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) and Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford (55) on Sunday during the second quarter of the NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Allison Long
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scored against the Denver Broncos on Sunday during the first quarter of the NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Allison Long
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrated his touchdown with teammate tackle Eric Fisher (72) on Sunday during the first quarter of the NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Allison Long
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) alluded Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) on Sunday during the third quarter in the NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (42) stripped the ball from Denver Broncos wide receiver Kalif Raymond (19) on Sunday during the fourth quarter of the NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) started to slide as he was tackled by the Denver Broncos defense on Sunday in the fourth quarter during the NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) was tackled by the Denver Broncos defense on Sunday during the fourth quarter of the NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) was tackled by Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis (51) on Sunday during the quarter of the NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker D.J. Alexander (57) grabbed a fumble from Denver Broncos wide receiver Kalif Raymond (19) on Sunday during the third quarter of the NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) missed catching the ball while he was covered by Denver Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby (29) on Sunday in third quarter during the NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrated a long run against the Denver Broncos defense on Sunday during the third quarter in the NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
David Eulitt
Security tackled a fan who ran on to the field on Sunday during the NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) was tackled by Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) on Sunday during the third quarter of the NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) gained yards ahead of Denver Broncos nose tackle Sylvester Williams (92) on Sunday during the fourth quarter of the NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
John Slezzer
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford (55) tackled Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (23) on Sunday during the fourth quarter of the NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 33-10.
Allison Long
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown reception from nose tackle Dontari Poe during Sunday's football game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker (38) nearly intercepted a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) on Sunday during the second quarter of the NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 33-10.
Allison Long
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (32) broke free of the Denver Broncos defense on Sunday during the first quarter in the NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 33-10.
Allison Long
Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Dontari Poe (92) laughed with Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) about Poe's touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' 33-10 win on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrated a long run on Sunday during the first quarter of the NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 33-10.
Allison Long
Chiefs fans cheered on Sunday during the first half of the NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 33-10.
Allison Long
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) threw the ball on Sunday during the second quarter of the NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 33-10.
Allison Long
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West stiff arms Denver Broncos inside linebacker Corey Nelson on a first down run with 4:15 remaining in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West pushes away Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart on a first down run with 4:15 remaining in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (42) stripped the football out of the hands of Denver Broncos wide receiver Kalif Raymond (19) on a kick return for a Chiefs turnover in the 33-10 win on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
Denver Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster (36) was injured and driven off the field on Sunday during the first half of the NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 33-10.
Allison Long
Denver Broncos offensive guard Michael Schofield couldn't recover a fumble by running back Devontae Booker while Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker tried to grab the ball that was eventually recovered by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian during Sunday's football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters knocks down a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West drags the Denver Broncos defense and picks up a first down with 4:46 remaining in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) made a third quarter catch past the defense of Denver Broncos free safety Darian Stewart (26) on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 33-10.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) scrambled for a fourth quarter gain near the goal line against the Denver Broncos on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 33-10.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) released his third quarter throw to Travis Kelce while being hit by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray (56) on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 33-10.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) shouted after a third quarter catch for a first down against the Denver Broncos on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 33-10.
David Eulitt
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walked his sidelines on Sunday during the NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 33-10.
Allison Long
A security guard makes a flying tackle of a fan who ran onto the field in the third quarter during Sunday's football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Fans showed Christmas cheer on Sunday during the NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 33-10.
Allison Long
A Christmas Tree performs the Kansas City Chiefs chop before the start of Sunday's football game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Fans were drenched on Sunday during the NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 33-10.
Allison Long
Kansas City Chiefs fan Mike Burton cheers on the team before the start of Sunday's football game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Paul Bachelor, from Lenexa, Kansas, tries to cover up from the rain during Sunday's football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
A Christmas Tree helps hold the Kansas City Chiefs flag before the start of Sunday's football game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
Former Kansas City Chiefs Dante Hall celebrated with the crowd before he hit the Chiefs drum on Sunday before the start of the NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 33-10.
Allison Long
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston spoke with Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) after the Chiefs' 33-10 win on December 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Houston was not active for the game with knee swelling.
David Eulitt
