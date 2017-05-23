Mellinger Minutes: Patrick Mahomes’ ‘big’ week, Royals’ struggle, Alex Gordon, Tyreek Hill, and burgers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:06 A (way too) early look at the 2017-18 Kansas Jayhawks basketball team Pause 2:21 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes II on his first days of practice: 'I'm pretty comfortable' 5:29 A mother's love finds a way for her autistic son, who is now headed to college 1:17 Ned Yost gives a tour of his happy place 1:28 How long will it take for Patrick Mahomes to develop into the Chiefs' starter? 5:01 Listen to Toni Anderson talk with police officer during traffic stop 4:08 Take a peek at a $9.5 million Mission Hills mansion 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement 1:40 Iraq War vet explains decision to run for Congress 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II had three days on the football field with fellow draft picks, free agents and tryout players at the team's rookie minicamp that concluded Monday afternoon. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II had three days on the football field with fellow draft picks, free agents and tryout players at the team's rookie minicamp that concluded Monday afternoon. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star