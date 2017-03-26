Sam Mellinger: Playing ‘home’ game, Jayhawks, coach Bill Self come up short again

Bill Self is standing against a brick wall in a quiet hallway surrounded by a few dozen cameras and notebooks explaining a terrible NCAA Tournament loss, and how many different times could these words have been said?
The Kansas basketball coach has built an empire, but he is also building quite the list of losses that make fans want to punch a tree. This is what he is, and what his program has become.
Another season that Self will claim as great (conference championship, 31 wins) but not special (no Final Four). Kansas fans have heard some version of that in 11 of the last 13 seasons — all conference champions, an average NCAA Tournament seeding of 1.8, and just two Final Fours.
One side does not come with the other, and so it is that Kansas lost another Elite 8 game, this time 74-60 to Oregon at Sprint Center on Saturday, with details that Self will be cursing most of the next few months.
“I kept saying, ‘Hey, somebody’s going to make a shot, the lid’s coming off, we’ll be fine,’” Self said. “We never did.”
If this is not the worst tournament loss of Self’s career, that’s only because he’s had too many of them already.
Josh Jackson, who will probably be a top five pick in the NBA Draft in a couple of months, no-showed most of the night.
Devonte Graham, the junior guard who ha always been at his best in the biggest moments, no-showed the entire night.
Landen Lucas, the senior center whose impact has almost always been under appreciated, was thoroughly dominated.
That left senior guard Frank Mason, the national player of the year, carrying one of college basketball’s best teams for far too long, leaving himself exhausted.
The worst part of this particular loss is that it happened on what was effectively a home court — there may have been more KU fans among the announced crowd of 18,643 than a sold-out Allen Fieldhouse — and that Oregon spent most of the second half with a strategy perhaps best described as please-no-please-no-please-no.
“You hope you’re not remembered for that,” Lucas said.
They will be, of course. This is how it works — no matter how cruel, no matter how unfair.
Self is now 2-5 (28.6 percent) in Elite 8 games at Kansas, and 414-83 (83.3 percent) in all other games.
That means a virtual who’s-who of 21st century KU stars can tell stories of unexpected losses one win from the Final Four — Wayne Simien’s class against Georgia Tech in 2004, the year before the championship in 2007, the Morris twins against VCU in 2011, Perry Ellis against Villanova in 2016, and now this group in 2017.
This team had proven itself better than this, so many times before: at the buzzer against Duke, and the last two minutes and overtime at home against West Virginia, and the first three overwhelming performances in this NCAA Tournament.
But that’s not what they’ll be remembered for.
Not anymore.
Sam Mellinger
