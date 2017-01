Royals GM Dayton Moore: ‘Players like Yordano are why coaches and teachers exist’

2:45 Royals fans gather at Kauffman Stadium to honor Yordano Ventura Pause

5:00 Becoming Yordano: A trip to the backroads of the Dominican Republic

1:08 Implosion brings down CenturyLink office building in Overland Park

6:01 Yordano Ventura through the years

0:17 Royals flag at Kauffman Stadium at lowered to honor Yordano Ventura

3:28 Danny Duffy: 'There's just no way I could think of wearing another jersey'

2:42 Yordano Ventura on learning English, communicating with teammates

0:56 Five things to know about new Royals pitcher Nathan Karns

0:22 'Incredible': Yordano Ventura's first coach describes his first impression