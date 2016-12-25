Travis Kelce is having more fun, and making more football plays, than anyone you know

0:43 How Chiefs will try to stop Broncos' Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware Pause

0:33 Dontari Poe knows way to end zone

2:22 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Friday, Oct. 21

2:34 Chiefs turn rain-filled day into 26-10 win over Raiders

1:56 K-State's Bruce Weber: Season rides on seniors

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab who was killed riding the Verruckt

1:25 These 130 Salvation Army volunteers are preparing to feed hundreds in KC

2:37 Tennessee family battles HOA after daughter is nearly strangled

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends