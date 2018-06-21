Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar walks away after home plate umpire Chad Fairchild ejected Escobar for arguing a called third strike in the eighth inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on June 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar walks away after home plate umpire Chad Fairchild ejected Escobar for arguing a called third strike in the eighth inning during Wednesday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on June 20, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Here is the call that led to Alcides Escobar's ejection from Royals game

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

June 21, 2018 08:02 AM

An 0-8 home stand amidst a nine-game losing streak has understandably left the Royals frustrated.

That may explain the ejection of Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar from Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers.

Escobar thought he had walked on the 3-2 pitch. Instead, home-plate umpire Chad Fairchild called it strike three, and Escobar was not happy. He complained to Fairchild, and Escobar apparently said something that he shouldn't have.

Fairchild ejected Escobar, who had last been tossed from a game on Sept. 19, 2016.

Here is what happened:

