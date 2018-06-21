Here is the call that led to Alcides Escobar's ejection from Royals game

An 0-8 home stand amidst a nine-game losing streak has understandably left the Royals frustrated.
That may explain the ejection of Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar from Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers.
Escobar thought he had walked on the 3-2 pitch. Instead, home-plate umpire Chad Fairchild called it strike three, and Escobar was not happy. He complained to Fairchild, and Escobar apparently said something that he shouldn't have.
Fairchild ejected Escobar, who had last been tossed from a game on Sept. 19, 2016.
Here is what happened:
