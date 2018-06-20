Mississippi State fan's tall tale about how he got CWS tickets is going viral

Mississippi State baseball fan Terry Powell is probably the kind of guy who gets invited to a lot of parties.
That's because he can spin a tall tale with the best of them. Powell showed off that skill during an interview with an Omaha television reporter who was doing a story on the rain delays at the College World Series.
Powell offered up this gem about going to see Mississippi State: "The sacrifices that we personally made to be here are incredible. My wife's boyfriend sold his prosthetic leg on Craig's List to afford me the opportunity to be here, but they get alone time and I got a chance to be in Omaha."
The clip of that story went viral on Wednesday, but the full interview on KMTV shows that reporter Megan Stewart was in on the joke.
"That was just fluid, wasn't it?" Powell said with a smile.
Later Powell said he didn't get much sleep because of the excitement of the game ... and his roommate snores.
So, yeah, the whole thing was just a joke. But it was funny.
Here is the clip that is being shared on Twitter:
Powell's wife apparently approved of her husband's story:
You can watch the whole interview here.
