Streaker during CFL game gets leveled by defensive back

A fan running on the field during a Canadian Football League game between the BC Lions and the Montreal Alouettes was tackled by Lions defensive back Marcell Young.
By
A fan running on the field during a Canadian Football League game between the BC Lions and the Montreal Alouettes was tackled by Lions defensive back Marcell Young.
By
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Canadian Football League player demolished fan who ran on field during game

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

June 18, 2018 08:18 AM

Security didn't seem to be active during this Canadian Football League game on Saturday.

A fan ran on the field with seemingly no one in pursuit. It came while the Montreal Alouettes offense was on the field, but it was a BC Lions defensive player who took care of business.

As the fan seemed to be soaking up the moment and looked to the right, cornerback Marcell Young lowered his shoulder and smashed the fan to the the ground.

Then security arrived.

You can see the moment in the video above.

And it you are a fan of field invaders getting knocked to the ground, there was an incident during the College World Series. In this video, you can see the fan jump the wall with the foolish encouragement of the people around him.

This time, security arrived on the scene quickly and made a text-book tackle:

  Comments  