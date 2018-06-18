Canadian Football League player demolished fan who ran on field during game

Security didn't seem to be active during this Canadian Football League game on Saturday.
A fan ran on the field with seemingly no one in pursuit. It came while the Montreal Alouettes offense was on the field, but it was a BC Lions defensive player who took care of business.
As the fan seemed to be soaking up the moment and looked to the right, cornerback Marcell Young lowered his shoulder and smashed the fan to the the ground.
Then security arrived.
You can see the moment in the video above.
And it you are a fan of field invaders getting knocked to the ground, there was an incident during the College World Series. In this video, you can see the fan jump the wall with the foolish encouragement of the people around him.
This time, security arrived on the scene quickly and made a text-book tackle:
